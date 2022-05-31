ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 best gold hoop earrings: From everyday styles to statement pieces

By Daisy Lester
 4 days ago

The ultimate fail-safe accessory – a pair of gold hoop earrings can be found in every woman’s jewellery box.

Helping to add the finishing touch to your ensemble, they are a classic staple that, if you’re anything like us, you can’t (and won’t) leave the house without.

Stylish and simple, gold hoops work as the jewellery equivalent of a pair of jeans – both sartorial pieces that you return to year after year and that go far beyond trends and seasons.

The hoop has had many reinventions over the years, from small rings that hug your ear to larger pairs that really make a statement. While last summer saw a huge trend for big and bold iterations, textured pairs with added detailing are in vogue for 2021 as the classic style gets yet another upgrade.

In our hunt for the best hoops, we looked for quality, value for money, uniqueness, comfort and pieces that can take you from daytime into evening. As well as drawing attention to accessories from independent jewellery labels, we’ve also picked out favourites from industry stalwarts including Asos, Mango and Missoma.

Our favourites below range from simple pieces to statement accessories – costing between £8 to £140. So, whether you’re partial to a chunky earring or prefer yours to be more delicate and refined, we’ve curated a selection that is bound to dazzle.

Creature gold crescent hoops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YkhrY_0YxgVYDr00

We love this twist on the standard gold hoop, the chunky crescent shape of the pair awarding them unique detailing. The simple structured silhouette is timeless – making for a bold statement accessory that will really elevate your outfit. Surprisingly lightweight and comfortable to wear, the earrings are the perfect transitional pair that can take you from day into evening. Great quality and an arresting shade of gold, there will be no better jewellery piece to polish off your post-lockdown ensembles.

Buy now £85.00, Creaturejewellery.com

Missoma twisted heart hoop earrings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YqIXT_0YxgVYDr00

Reliable, stylish and of long-lasting quality, Missoma is the place to go for fine jewellery without the luxury price tags. Gold hoops with a difference, these earrings are 18ct gold plated and subtly heart shaped. The twisted detailing and soft edges are nice touches that really make a statement when worn with even the simplest of outfits. For their size (29mm x 29.4mm x 4mm), they feel light, so there’s no risk of feeling weighed down while wearing them. The £105 price tag may seem steep compared to others in our edit, but there’s a reason the label is so popular among celebrities and consumers alike.

Buy now £105.00, Missoma.com

Asos Design pack of two hoop earrings in bamboo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1COYFt_0YxgVYDr00

A great budget buy from Asos, there are two pairs of hoops included in this pack for just £8. The bamboo effect adds nice detail and both pairs are coated with a glamorous tone of gold. Of course, with inexpensive high-street jewellery buys, the colour won’t last long with these earrings, which are made from 90 per cent zinc and 10 per cent steel. Albeit not an investment piece, you’re getting a versatile basic that’s guaranteed to polish off any look.

Buy now £8.00, Asos.com

Mango detachable hoop earrings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BrLem_0YxgVYDr00

Mango hasn’t held back on the glitz with this pair of earrings and we love the encrusted silver jewels that subtly decorate two of the four hoops. The removal design means you can wear them two ways, either with the dangling detachable hoops or without. This lends the pair well to complimenting a more dressy look or being worn as a great everyday pair without the detachment. The earrings are a brass mix and plated with 24k gold, awarding them a nice rustic texture that is very on trend for summer.

Buy now £29.99, Mango.com

Orelia interlocking hoop earrings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rBWq_0YxgVYDr00

For just £22, you’re getting a piece of jewellery that feels much more expensive with this pair of Orelia earrings. Delivering the classic style with a twist, the earrings feature three interlocking gold plated hoops that tie together on each end, giving them a subtle, chunky look. Very light to wear, the hoops are made from brass with gold plating. Why not complete your outfit with the matching interlocking Russian ring in gold and interlocking charm rope chain necklace – we’re certainly tempted.

Buy now £22.00, Orelia.co.uk

Loel and Co thick gold spiral hoop earrings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=324XX4_0YxgVYDr00

These vintage-inspired hoops from Loel and Co are perfect for adding some understated glamour to your outfits. The braiding adds chic detailing, while still ensuring they look understated and subtle. Very on-trend for 2021, the twisted design gives the pair nice texturing too. A relaxed and versatile set of hoops – we think these are a great investment piece.

Buy now £65.00, Loel.co.uk

Sezane nour hoop earrings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1quxJM_0YxgVYDr00

This statement pair of hoops from Sezane are perfect for adding a touch of vintage-inspired charm to your outfit. In fitting with the cult French brand’s floaty fashion pieces and boho-charm accessories, the earrings have a lovely retro feel to them that is ideal for summer. The vintage look is owed to the gold-plated tin base that’s coated in light patina. A striking piece of jewellery that will elevate the simplest of outfits, you won’t be needing any other accessories when wearing the nour hoops.

Buy now £70.00, Sezane.com

Ana Luisa scarlett earrings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DsZEo_0YxgVYDr00

Another great everyday pair that will see you through any occasion, we love the refined yet unique design of these Ana Luisa earrings. Dainty and detailed, the combination of two hoops gives them a nice double-stack effect, despite needing just one piercing. They’re lightweight, comfortable and subtle – easily complementing everyday outfits and any other accessories worn. The brass has been handcrafted and dipped in 14K gold, giving them a lovely shiny tone.

Buy now £37.00, Analuisa.com

Divine Individual samantha hoops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17LpiA_0YxgVYDr00

Endlessly wearable, every woman needs a pair of chunky gold hoops and this offering fits the bill well. Whether dressed down with jeans or worn to elevate an outfit in the evening, big gold hoops are the dependable earring style that never goes out of fashion. This pair didn’t feel too heavy – always a risk with chunky hoops – owing to its hollowed out design. The ideal all-rounder that will take you from day into night, this is a great, fail-safe pair of earrings.

Buy now £46.58, Divineindividual.com

Larsson and Jennings gold thyra earrings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCgCh_0YxgVYDr00

This small pair of huggie hoops are a lovely delicate option if you prefer a more subtle pop of gold. Larsson and Jennings’s thyra earrings have a sterling silver base coated with 18ct gold and nice twisted detailing – setting them apart from your standard pair of small gold hoops. The perfect, relaxed everyday pair, they’ll go with everything and add that final flourish to your look.

Buy now £99.00, Larssonjennings.com

Ysso cyclos earrings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37jnSr_0YxgVYDr00

Ysso has been inspired by artifacts from ancient Greece in the creation of this pair of earrings. Boasting a lovely braided metal design, the jewellery is made from 35 per cent recycled and natural bronze with the hoops having been double plated with 18ct and 24ct gold. This works to create a striking finish of gold that will really make your outfits stand out. An added bonus is the mission of the label – all its pieces are handcrafted in Greece with the aim to revive the traditional Greek artisanship of jewellery making.

Buy now £140.00, Theysso.com

The verdict: Gold hoop earrings

Creature has given the staple gold hoop a stylish and contemporary upgrade with its pair of crescent shaped earrings . Bold, striking and different, they are perfect for adding understated glamour to an outfit. If you’re after something more refined, the Ana Luisa hoops are delicate and subtle, while the Divine Individual earrings are the perfect option for those who prefer their hoops big and chunky.

For bling purchases you can truly feel good about, read our review of the 9 best ethical and sustainable jewellery brands

The Independent

The Independent

