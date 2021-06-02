Cancel
Entertainment

IndyArts newsletter to relaunch and bring you the best of TV, theatre and much more

By Alexandra Pollard
The Independent
The Independent
 17 days ago

Want to know what to watch on TV this weekend? Or what cultural events you should get your tickets to this week? We’ve got you covered. We’re re-launching our weekly arts newsletter – and it’ll be curated by me, The Independent’s deputy culture editor.

IndyArts, delivered to your inbox every week, now provides a carefully selected rundown of weekly culture highlights, including – now the world has started to open up – which plays, galleries and exhibitions you should check out. If you fancy staying in, it’s got the TV show of the week, too, as well as the What to Binge section, so you can keep up when your WhatsApp group chat turns to the latest buzzed-about TV show.

In a friendly wrap-up of the week’s biggest cultural talking points, the newsletter will also flag our Saturday Interview, some of the best arts-related features we’ve run during the week, and a handful of the most interesting news stories.

The newsletter will be timed to go out every Saturday – just in time to help you decide what to watch and plan to go to over the weekend.

You can sign up for the Indy Arts Newsletter, and any of our other newsletters, here.

Signing up is easy; it takes just one click. Should you ever change your mind, each email comes with a link to unsubscribe.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

