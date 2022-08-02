This stunning remote Scottish island is up for sale for just £80,000

Ever considered owning your very own private island ? Well, now it seems like it could be possible, as one has come up on the market.

A remote Scottish island has popped for sale at a very affordable £80,000, named Deer Island, or if you want to know the Gaelic Eilean an Fheidh, and it’s located on Loch Moidart in the West Highlands . It's the same price for a garage in London .

The island is a wilderness - no houses or other features, just woodland. Your neighbours will be the siblings of billionaires , as the nearby island is owned by Vanessa Branson, sister of Richard.

It is described as having “zero chance of intrusion” and is 45 miles away from Fort William.

Once owned by the Clanranald of Moidart dynasty, but the current seller is unknown.

Listing host Future Auctions says of the island, “nestled in the stunning and tranquil Loch Moidart on the dramatic West Coast of Scotland.”

“The uninhabited island is located within an extremely popular sea loch certain to appeal to investors all over the world.”

It could be argued that this island is a total steal as you could get a mere one bed flat in the biggest nearby city, Glasgow, for the same price.

