ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

This stunning remote Scottish island is up for sale for just £80,000

By Clara Hill
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Ever considered owning your very own private island ? Well, now it seems like it could be possible, as one has come up on the market.

A remote Scottish island has popped for sale at a very affordable £80,000, named Deer Island, or if you want to know the Gaelic Eilean an Fheidh, and it’s located on Loch Moidart in the West Highlands . It's the same price for a garage in London .

The island is a wilderness - no houses or other features, just woodland. Your neighbours will be the siblings of billionaires , as the nearby island is owned by Vanessa Branson, sister of Richard.

It is described as having “zero chance of intrusion” and is 45 miles away from Fort William.

Once owned by the Clanranald of Moidart dynasty, but the current seller is unknown.

Listing host Future Auctions says of the island, “nestled in the stunning and tranquil Loch Moidart on the dramatic West Coast of Scotland.”

“The uninhabited island is located within an extremely popular sea loch certain to appeal to investors all over the world.”

It could be argued that this island is a total steal as you could get a mere one bed flat in the biggest nearby city, Glasgow, for the same price.

More: The important lessons I’ve learned so far on homeschooling my child

Comments / 9

Related
Time Out Global

You could live on this Irish island rent-free for a year

Are you sick of your damp flat and irritating job? Ready to properly, properly get away from it all? Well, the Irish island of Inis Meáin is looking for someone who wants to do just that. If the heatwave kind of stressed you out – and we don’t blame...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Island#Deer Island#Auction#Uninhabited Island#Billionaires#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Scottish
Indy100

Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k

A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
ECONOMY
Robb Report

Brad Pitt Drops $40 Million on a Historic, Century-Old Castle in Northern California

Click here to read the full article. Well known for his love and knowledge of design and architecture, Brad Pitt has added a fascinating historical estate to his property portfolio.  Located in Carmel Highlands, California, the actor recently closed on what agents are calling one of the most expensive sales ever in the area, reported the Wall Street Journal. Pitt purchased a Monterey County estate known as the D.L. James House, after its first owner, which was originally built by architect Charles Sumner Greene around 1918. Sited on a rocky cliff, the off-market property was previously occupied for over two decades by...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Bezos' yacht was moved from a Dutch shipyard before dawn Tuesday, likely to avoid local attention. After public outcry from locals, it did not involve the dismantling of a historic bridge. Watch Bezos' yacht make its journey. Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built,...
BUSINESS
Insider

A couple spent $300,000 building a hidden underground home that you can enter by going down a 12-foot spiral slide — tucked inside an unassuming tent

Caroline and Mike Parrish built an Airbnb resembling a tent with a hidden 12-foot slide. The slide in the Asheville, North Carolina, Airbnb — called "Alchemy" — leads to an underground home. The couple's company Treehouses of Serenity builds unique accommodations in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Parrishes...
ASHEVILLE, NC
DoYouRemember?

Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag

Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
ECONOMY
Indy100

Indy100

186K+
Followers
14K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy