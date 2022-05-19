ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 16 Best Sites for Shopping Plus Size Fashion Online

By Julia Marzovilla and Olivia Marcus
Welcome to the present, when finding adorable plus-size fashion online is finally getting just a little bit easier. While the battle for size inclusivity definitely isn’t over, there are so many amazing websites that don’t only offer specific ranges with extended sizing, but actually specialize in giving the people what they want. To help you out on your journey to build the perfect wardrobe this year, I’ve rounded up a few of the best plus-size fashion websites that I could find online.

Yes, this list includes some of your go-to brands like Eloquii , but I’ve also included some lesser-known options like Dia & Co and Co Edition . PrettyLittleThing , for instance, has radically expanded its selection of plus-size offerings recently and everything is so freakin’ cute. If you need more keep-forever basic pieces, consider brands like Universal Standard —many of their products go up to a size 4X. If you have a wedding on your calendar this spring or summer, 11 Honore offers a selection of stunning gowns and other high-fashion pieces with a more luxurious price tag. Their dresses are honestly worth the splurge, though!

Of course, I can’t talk about plus-size fashion brands without mentioning ASOS Curve . They’re on the opposite end of the price spectrum from 11 Honore (most of their stuff retails for under $200) but their entire selection is perfectly on-trend every (!) single (!) season. The same goes for Mango’s Violeta range—gone are the days when extended sizing meant that you couldn’t dress like all of your favorite Instagram influencers .

Read on to shop for dresses, bodysuits and more from 15 of our favorite plus-size brands.

Rafaella Sportswear

Rafaella carries elevated everyday outfit choices that are made to fit all body types. The Ella by Rafaella collection has plus-size and petite options that are professional enough for the office but playful enough for days off and nights out (think off-the-shoulder tops, sophisticated jumpsuits and floral dresses). The plus-size collection runs up to a 3X.



Linen Blend Jumpsuit $111 (was $139)


Buy Now

CoEdition

Co Edition is a one-stop-shop for plus-size brands. The site carries over 100 different in sizes 14-32 which means you can find going-out tops, swimsuits, formal dresses and even just the perfect pair of jeans. The site features a colorful spring and summer edit so I highly recommend checking out the vacation-ready dresses before your next trip.



Ripple Love Dress $84.50 (was $169)


Buy Now

Anthropologie

In case you missed it— Anthropologie makes cute AF plus-size clothing now. Case in point: this perfect wrap midi skirt . This particular piece starts at size XS and goes up to a size 3X, so all your bases are covered. And there’s more where these came from—I’m talking wedding guest dresses, trousers, loungewear and more. It’s time to channel your inner boho goddess.



Maeve A-Line Wrap Midi Skirt $170


Buy Now

Fashion to Figure

Fashion to Figure should be one of the first places you check when buying anything new. There is no better website when it comes to fun, fashionable clothing that you can actually afford. This knit sweater dress , for instance, retails for under $100 and looks like it should cost way, way more than that. Consider checking out their FTFLab section , where they host limited-edition collections designed by your favorite fashion insiders.



Genevieve Ribbed Knit Front Tie Dress $44.97 (was $89.95)


Buy Now

Eloquii

If Eloquii isn’t already one of your favorite plus-size brands, why the hell not? They design everything from sexy lingerie to sweaters to party clothes like this sparkly rompe r. They’re a little pricy, but they are truly one of the best inclusive fashion brands…ever. Their size range, of course, is unmatched—this piece starts at a size 14 and goes up to a size 32.



Melissa Mercedes x Eloquii Sequin Romper $149.95


Buy Now

Nordstrom

I don’t need to tell you that Nordstrom is an amazing website, but I do feel the need to let you in one of their best-kept secrets: A brand called AFRM . I personally love them because they make some of the sexiest plus-size dresses on the web. They’re often covered in mesh and prints and are ready for a good time. This sheer mesh cheetah print number probably just shot to the top of your must-buy list, so go ahead—take the plunge.



Shailene Mesh Long Sleeve Midi Dress $88


Buy Now

Dia & Co

So, you bought a few pieces from Dia & Co and you want more—like, a lot more. Why not sign up for their Dia Box , a monthly subscription-style service that brings all of the cute clothes directly to you instead of the other way around. Now you can get the ease of shopping online with the try-on-ability of shopping in-store. I love options! This effortless jogger moment is definitely calling your name.



Lenore Jogger $42


Buy Now

Mango

Betcha didn’t know that Mango had such a good plus-size range! It can totally be your one-stop shop for effortless and trendy pieces that will last a lifetime in your wardrobe. For instance, this denim jumpsuit is perfect for an outdoor date night or while running your daily errands. Like many of the pieces in the range, it’s available up a size 4X.



Zip Denim Jumpsuit $99.99


Buy Now

Universal Standard

Like I said before, Universal Standard knows a thing or two about making high-quality basics in a wide range of sizes. It’s literally in their brand DNA to be the new, well, universal standard when it comes to inclusivity in fashion. These gorg detailed high-rise jeans, for instance, go up to a size 40. We love to see it!



Gwen High Rise Carpenter Jeans $148


Buy Now

PrettyLittleThing

Now this is what I’m talking about: sexy, bold pieces that are available in sizes up to 5X! PrettyLittleThing gives the girls plus-size pieces that they actually want to wear. This mesh button-down dress is sexy and fitted but comfortable to dance around in all night.



Geo Swirl Mesh Dress $30 (was $48)


Buy Now

11 Honore

Behold, the perfect wedding guest dress! This tangy summer dress by Tanya Taylor is available on 11 Honore, a site that offers high-end and designer pieces in an impressive extended size range. This piece, for instance, is available in sizes up to a 3X Yes, the pieces on 11 Honore are pricy, but the quality is seriously worth it. Every single item that you buy will be a forever staple in your rotation—and what’s better than that?



Camila Dress $525


Buy Now

ASOS Curve

Yay for brands that are both inclusive and affordable. ASOS has a massive selection of dresses, jeans and more in their Curve range, but this sleek blue suit is one of my favorites because you can wear it all year round. The structure of the suit speaks to how inexpensive so many of their pieces are without sacrificing quality. If you’re looking to buy an entirely new wardrobe this season, let ASOS be your guiding light.



Mix & Match Suit in Indigo $80


Buy Now

Verishop

It’s almost June, which means that is officially time for you to start buying all of your summer clothes on Verishop . The retailer curates a selection of both well-known and indie brands for a unique and personalized shopping experience on their site or app. Verishop’s plus-size range is one of the best on the web. Case in point: they sell this adorable tiered dress by Buxom Couture. Anyone throwing a party sometime soon?



Tiered Poplin Dress $129.95


Buy Now

Christy Dawn

I’m a fan of any sustainable brand, but Christy Dawn is one of my favorite discoveries of the year. They make the cutest selection of dresses and so many of them—like this boho floral option —are available in sizes up to a 3X. I am also a fan of any piece that pulls a double shift in my wardrobe, and this option is perfect for a variety of occasions (which means you officially have my permission to splurge on it).



The Katrina Dress $328


Buy Now

QVC

You guys, please don’t sleep on QVC! They have tons of incredible options in their plus-size section , which has apparel up to size 5X or 36. Brands like J Jason Wu and Isaac Mizrahi Live! have tons of incredible options for all seasons. I’m partial to this dark green dress for effortless style and comfort.



Long Sleeve V Neck Knit Dress $79


Buy Now

Torrid

If you think you’re already familiar with Torrid’s clothing, think again. Not only do they offer their age-old selection of versatile basics and wardrobe staples that made them so popular, but they also sell some new and fun AF pieces, too—like this tank and skater skirt set . Go ahead, have a little browse on their site and tell me you don’t want at least one thing.



Tank and Skater Skirt Set $75.50


Buy Now

A version of this article previously appeared in September 2021.

