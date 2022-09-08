ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

What is fracking and why is the practice so controversial?

By Joe Sommerlad
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NBITQ_0Yx0Bvld00

Fracking is short for hydraulic fracturing and refers to the practice of drilling deep down into the earth to extract shale gas and oil from porous subterranean rock formations by blasting them with a mixture of water, sand and chemicals at high pressure.

A vertical wellbore is drilled as far as two to three kilometres below ground, turned horizontally and steered to reach the target formation before the liquid mixture is injected into the earth at speed via a perforating gun.

This bursts open existing fissures in the rock and allows the gas to be withdrawn, the sand contained within it serving to hold open the cracks and prevent resealing as the fuel rises upwards through the wellhead to the surface for containment.

Why are environmentalists concerned?

While the practice - which dates back to at least the 1860s - enables energy firms to access and exploit hard-to-reach resources and creates jobs, it has been the target of regular protests by green activists as another example of finite fossil fuels being exhausted when renewable energy alternatives should be being prioritised in the interests of sustainability and arresting the progress of climate change .

They also argue that force of the injection involved in fracking can do lasting damage to the underground rock, undermining ground stability to the point of causing tremors or even earthquakes, and object to the sheer amount of water usage required.

They also point to the use of caustic chemicals in the drilling process, which threatens to contaminate water supplies, and to the wastewater and air pollution produced as by-products of the practice.

“We need a 21st century energy revolution based on efficiency and renewables, not more fossil fuels that will add to climate change,” Friends of the Earth campaigner Tony Bosworth has told the BBC .

What is the state of it in the US and UK?

In the UK, PM Liz Truss is expected to reverse the moratorium on fracking and promise more North Sea drilling as she unveils long-awaited plans to boost the country’s energy security.

The new premier will announce an immediate end to fracking which was announced in 2019 , allowing companies in the UK to drill for shale gas by seeking planning permission, reported the Daily Telegraph.

The lifting of the ban is expected to take effect rapidly as new changes can be implemented with a written ministerial statement to Parliament rather than the introduction of full legislation.

The u-turn comes despite energy minister Kwasi Kwarteng , now chancellor, stating in April 2022: “Fracking in England would take years of exploration and development before commercial quantities of gas could be produced for the market, and would certainly have no effect on prices in the near term.”

In June 2020 he declared that “fracking is over” , saying the country had “moved on” since operations were ceased in Lancashire the previous September.

That site near Blackpool, the UK’s only fracking venture after Scotland and Wales banned it in 2015 and 2018 respectively, was operated by Cuadrilla and was wound up after the work was blamed for earthquakes that summer, including a 2.9-magnitude event that was felt across the region on 26 August 2019.

In November last year, it was reported that researchers at Manchester University had found that the Lancashire site had leaked 4.2 tonnes of methane - the equivalent in environmental impact of 142 transatlantic flights - underscoring the impact of hydraulic fracturing on the land.

And the Conservatives’ 2019 manifesto stated: “We placed a moratorium on fracking in England with immediate effect. Having listened to local communities, we have ruled out changes to the planning system.

“We will not support fracking unless the science shows categorically that it can be done safely.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Od55N_0Yx0Bvld00

The US overtook Russia to be the world’s largest natural gas producer in 2011, with an estimated 70 per cent of its gas coming from shale, according to Wired .

But the future of fracking was called into question during last November’s presidential election when Donald Trump repeatedly claimed that his Democratic opponent Joe Biden planned to do away with the practice on environmental grounds - threatening energy sector jobs in Midwestern swing states like Pennsylvania reliant on the industry for blue collar employment.

Mr Biden of course won anyway and, just eight days after his inauguration as the country’s 46th president, signed an executive order that allowed his Interior Department to suspend oil and gas drilling on federal lands but stopped short of a complete ban on existing and future fracking operations.

“Let me be clear, and I know this always comes up: We’re not going to ban fracking. We’ll protect jobs and grow jobs, including through stronger standards, like controls from methane leaks and union workers in - willing to install the changes,” he said on 28 January.

Since then, progressive Democratic lawmakers in California have introduced a bill in the state’s Senate to ban fracking close to homes and schools by 2022 and throughout the Golden State by 2027.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

British Gas owner wants to cap profits in government deal over energy bills

Centrica is planning to voluntarily cap its profits in a deal with Liz Truss’s government to help cut Britons’ energy bills during the cost of living crisis.The British Gas owner is keen to sign up to a plan for new, long-term contracts for its electricity generation which would mean accepting lower profits in the short term.Ms Truss is accused by Labour and the Lib Dems of siding with the energy giants after refusing to impose a new windfall tax on profits as part of her plan to freeze bills at £2,500 for two years.But part of the new prime...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Devastating wildfires and false autumn put UK wildlife in ‘uncharted territory’

A “false autumn” due to the heatwave and prolonged drought that is causing trees to lose their leaves, nuts to fall and berries to ripen early could leave animals with less to feed on heading into winter.Wildlife experts have said the extreme weather recorded this summer will significantly increase pressure on vulnerable species and has already had a devastating impact on some ecosystems, particularly where freshwater habitats have dried up.The effects of the extreme weather, made 10 times more likely by the human-driven climate crisis, are being felt up the food chain, with a huge array of species now...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Mourning period throws Liz Truss plans to ‘hit ground running’ into disarray

The death of the Queen has thrown Liz Truss’s plans to “hit the ground running” after becoming prime minister on Tuesday into disarray.Entering office at a time of crisis both domestically and internationally, the new PM had planned to cram a hail of announcements, visits and speeches into her first few weeks in office, aware that she had far fewer than the usual “first 100 days” to make an impact.In doubt are mooted visits to Kyiv, New York and Washington, speeches, visits and interviews to boost her profile and that of her newly appointed ministers, and an emergency Budget...
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Salon

A new holy war rises in America, Israel and Europe — people of faith must stand against it

On Aug. 7 — the day that Jews around the world celebrated Tisha B'Av, the traditional day of mourning for the disasters that have occurred throughout Jewish history — the state of Israel brutally slaughtered at least 44 people, including 15 children, in the besieged Gaza Strip. Beyond the horrible irony of this massacre, it is difficult for me not to see it as part of a larger global holy war.
RELIGION
The Independent

Donald Trump reveals what the Queen told him about UK prime ministers

Donald Trump has revealed what Queen Elizabeth II told him about all the prime ministers who served under her.Writing for DailyMail.com, the former president spoke of the Queen’s grace, charm and nobility, and how she “fully exemplified the traits of dignity, steadfastness, resolve, duty, and patriotic devotion”.Noting that during her 70-year reign she counseled 15 prime ministers and 13 presidents, Mr Trump wrote that spending time with her was “one of the most extraordinary honours of my life”.“Her Majesty had a sharp mind, missed nothing, and always knew exactly what to say,” he says in the article.Recalling a specific...
POTUS
morningbrew.com

The impossible dream

Contextualizing the finance news you need to know. I get it: “Beautiful mountain wind turbine view” doesn’t sound so spectacular. But with record-high temperatures, catastrophic flooding, and extended droughts, the call for clean energy grows louder. And to achieve some of these climate change goals, green energy infrastructure needs to be built somewhere for all of us hoping to survive on this li’l planet we call home.🌎
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

Australian teen decries US prison conditions after being jailed for ten days over visa misunderstanding

An Australian teen says he was thrown into a US federal prison for more than a week and described its shocking conditions after US officials apparently misunderstood his desire to return to his home country.Cameron Carter, 19, was interviewed by The Guardian about his experience and portrayed a system marked by both callousness and incompetence.The teen told the newspaper that he misunderstood US immigration law and was attempting to interview for a job in Wyoming while traveling in the country for the first time under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). The VWP is a federal provision that allows citizens of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Date of Queen’s state funeral announced

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday 19 September, it has been announced.The Queen’s body will be brought down from Scotland to lie in state in Westminster Hall for “four clear days”, from 14 September until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral, to allow the public to pay their respects.Earlier on Saturday King Charles III declared the date of the state funeral to be a bank holiday across the UK.The coffin bearing the Queen’s body – lying at Balmoral Castle – will begin its journey to the abbey...
U.K.
The Independent

King Charles III mentions Harry and Meghan in first address to nation as monarch

King Charles III has expressed his love for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his first televised address to the nation following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.On Friday, the new monarch spoke of his sorrow over his mother’s passing while promising his “lifelong service” to the nation during his reign in an address from Buckingham Palace.The King then addressed his son and daughter-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, telling viewers: “I also want to express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas.” The King’s message to the duke and duchess,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fracking#Energy Efficiency#Renewable Energy#Natural Gas#Energy Resources#Business Industry#Linus Business
The Independent

Expert Simon Calder answers six of your urgent travel questions

Zero tolerance?Q: According to CarbonBrief.org, the UK government’s “JetZero” policy could result in aviation CO2 emissions being higher in 2050 than they were in 1990. The government’s aviation strategy takes a firm stance against policies that could reduce demand for flights or airport expansion and instead looks to new technologies to reduce emissions. My question is that, if the new technologies fail to deliver emission cuts, should there be measures to limit aviation demand? And what could these be?Brian in BrumA: Let us start with the reality that the environmental ambitions of the previous government, such as they were, are...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Queen’s coffin to travel from Balmoral to Edinburgh with thousands expected to line route

The Queen’s coffin will travel over 100 miles on Sunday through the Scottish Highlands towards Edinburgh, with thousands of people expected to pack the streets to watch it pass before it goes on public view.The late monarch will lie in state at St Giles Cathedral on Edinburgh’s High Street for 24 hours from 5pm on Monday. Members of the royal family, including King Charles, will stand beside the coffin from 7.20pm in a tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes.The hearse will set off from Balmoral Castle at 10am in a convoy of cars before slowly making its...
TRAVEL
Nature.com

Daily briefing: ‘Scientists should consider civil disobedience’

Six researchers argue that it is justified to participate in civil disobedience to press for urgent climate action. Plus, evidence of the first-known surgical limb removal and Chilean researchers respond to the rejection of a draft constitution. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature readers,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Stepping up: Next generation of royals to see more scrutiny

Prince William and wife Kate made a surprise joint appearance with Prince Harry and wife Meghan on Saturday, warmly greeting a large crowd gathered outside Windsor Castle to remember their long-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.Their “walkabout," the first time the brothers have appeared amicably together in public since March 2020, comes at a time when the younger generation of Britain's royal family must step up their responsibilities significantly. William, long second-in-line to the throne, is now the heir apparent after his father, King Charles III, became Britain's new monarch upon his mother's death. That means William and Kate, both...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Voices: I signed up for solar panels – and my green energy dream turned into a nightmare

Solar power has become a hot ticket. Get panels on your roof and the energy crisis goes from major surgery to painful procedure. Get panels on lots of roofs and it has the potential to reduce the nation’s emissions and its reliance on wholesale gas markets, which go into overdrive when powerful psychopaths decide to start killing people in neighbouring countries.There’s a reason Tory backbencher Andrew Mitchell, writing for The Guardian, said of solar (and also wind): “We should be in no doubt where our price and security of supply interests now lie.”So, thought my wife and I, we’ve...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Route Queen’s cortege will take from Balmoral to Holyrood Palace revealed

Details of the route the Queen’s coffin will take from Balmoral to Edinburgh have been revealed.The cortege is expected to leave the castle on Royal Deeside – where the Queen died on Thursday – at 10am on Sunday morning.Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the “poignant” journey, which will see the Queen’s coffin transported to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, would give the public a chance to come together to “mark our country’s shared loss”.Wellwishers are expected to gather along the route the cortege will take as it travels from Balmoral to the Scottish capital.It will first head to the nearby town on Ballater,...
U.K.
The Independent

King Charles III to visit Wales on Friday

The King and Queen are to visit Wales next week, marking their first official visit to the nation since the death of Elizabeth II.Charles and Camilla will travel to Cardiff on Friday, having already attended ceremonies in Belfast and Edinburgh.Their trip around the UK is part of what is called Operation Spring Tide.While in the Welsh capital for the accession visit, the royal couple will take part in a service at Llandaff Cathedral alongside senior faith leaders from communities across the city.They will then head to the Senedd, the Welsh Parliament, to receive a Motion of Condolence.This will be followed...
U.K.
The Independent

Charles and Camilla to tour regions and receive the condolences of legislators

Legislators will be able to express their condolences to King Charles III and his Queen Consort when the new monarch tours the four home nations in the run-up to the Queen’s state funeral.Charles will visit Edinburgh, Belfast and Wales in the coming days with Camilla, and the Prime Minister, to hear condolences from politicians and respond to their words of sympathy.On Sunday, after meeting Baroness Scotland, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, at Buckingham Palace, Charles will host High Commissioners and their spouses from countries where he is head of state at the royal residence’s Bow Room.The King will begin his visit to...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

835K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy