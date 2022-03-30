ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make it All About Mom with the Best Personalized Mother’s Day Gifts

By Celia Shatzman and Tyler Schoeber
 1 day ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Mother’s Day is only one day a year, but moms are heroes 365 days a year. That’s why we need to make her official day of celebration a good one.

That could mean anything from breakfast in bed to flowers , but there’s another idea you might not have thought of: Personalized Mother’s Day gifts . Moms are all one-of-a-kind, so they deserve a one-of-a-kind present to reflect that.

Personalized gifts show this was no last-minute purchase, but instead, a present that you put a lot of time and thought into, which Mom deserves.

From photo gifts to loungewear to jewelry, we’ve rounded up the best personalized Mother’s Day gifts that are worthy of any and every great mom.

1. Moonlove Personalized Picture Frames Photo

You simply can’t go wrong with a custom photo when it comes to personalized Mother’s Day gifts. Since there are so many frames to choose from, from heart-shapes to clocks to circles, there are even more ways to customize your photo. Each one comes with a frame stand so she can prop it up wherever she’d like. The heat transfer method ensures the photo has staying power, as it’s waterproof and won’t fade or decolor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FScWV_0YwKd3pw00


Buy: Moonlove Personalized Picture Frames Photo $14.75

2. Printualist Personalized Embroidered Robes for Women

A cozy bathrobe is a foolproof gift for mom , but adding embroidery takes it up a notch, making it a perfect personalized Mother’s Day gift. You can have her name, initials or “best mom ever” embroidered onto the robe. A tie closure, soft lightweight fabric, shawl collar and two front patch pockets make this robe extra comfy. Bonus: It’s machine washable for convenience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZTpCR_0YwKd3pw00


Buy: Printualist Personalized Embroidered Robes for Women $54.95

3. J Devlin Personalized Large Clear Beveled Glass Jewelry Box

Giving off major regal vibes, this beveled glass jewelry box is fit for a queen — like your mom! The top of the elegant piece can be engraved with her name, while the iridescent glass bottom adds a touch of sparkle and the metal beaded edging and round ball feet add pretty details. The clear case is ideal for showing off her jewelry collection. At 8.5″ x 4.25″ x 2.5″, it’s the perfect size to stash her favorite pieces.

MORE: Mother’s Day Gifts From Son

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OlpA4_0YwKd3pw00


Buy: J Devlin Personalized Large Clear Beveled Glass Jewelry Box $44.95

4. Knock Knock What I Love About You Fill in the Love Book

When it comes to personalized Mother’s Day gifts, it doesn’t get any more custom than this fill-in-the-blank journal. Sometimes jotting down your thoughts about Mom can be tough, but the simple prompts that fill the book make it easy to express yourself. You can make it as funny or as sentimental as you’d like. Either way, Mom will love turning the pages time after time.

MORE: Affordable Mother’s Day Gifts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ti3Hx_0YwKd3pw00


Buy: Knock Knock What I Love About You Fill in the Love Book $9.95 (orig. $11.80) 16% OFF

5. MignonandMignon Personalized Birthstone Necklace

The best personalized Mother’s Day gifts are often all about family, and this pretty birthstone necklace fits the bill. Essentially a family tree in necklace form, it includes leaves stamped with the initials of each family member, along with their birthstones. Sweet and sentimental, it’s a lovely way for her to wear a reminder of her loved ones. For an additional custom touch, you can choose between gold-plated, rose gold-plated or silver-plated finishes for the chain, as well as the chain’s length.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sjlYI_0YwKd3pw00


Buy: MignonandMignon Personalized Birthstone Necklace $16.50

6. Birth Month Flower Grow Kit

While this one isn’t personalized with your mama’s name, it is personalized with her birth month. These adorable flowers are gifted specifically based on your giftee’s birth month. Mom born in January? She’ll be growing carnations. June? Red flax for mama. November? She’ll love her mini sunflowers. Although you’ll be gifting around Mother’s Day, you can still pick up whichever flower per her specific month. It’s a great gift for anyone with a green thumb!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i3zV5_0YwKd3pw00


Buy: Birth Month Flower Grow Kit $35.00

7. Paint Your Life

Commissioning a family portrait for your mom will make her feel like a royal. But she doesn’t need to know that thanks to Paint Your Life, it won’t break the bank. The photo-to-painting service creates a portrait for you that’s completely hand-painted by a professional artist, and you even get to choose which artist will create your piece. To ensure it turns out exactly how you envisioned, there are unlimited revisions and you can select from a range of styles.

MORE: Best Unique Gift Ideas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qnKfA_0YwKd3pw00


Buy: Paint Your Life Starting from $179.00

8. Mark & Graham Small Travel Jewelry Case

A monogrammed jewelry case? It’s going to be a yes from mom. This square zippered case prints your mom’s initials right atop a vegan pebbled leather she’s most certainly going to geek over. There are a number of exciting colorways to choose from, but we think you can never go wrong with classic brown leather. Within the box, there are numerous places for storing jewelry including a few ring slots so they don’t get lost in the mix of your jewels. It’s complete with a mirror on the top flap so mom will be able to see herself as she gets ready on the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7KnW_0YwKd3pw00


Buy: Mark & Graham Small Travel Jewelry Case $54.99 (orig. $69.00) 20% OFF

9. Personalized Family Recipe Board

Mom’s go-to family recipe deserves to be celebrated some way other than as a dish on the dining room table — have it engraved on a cherry wood cutting board so it can be cherished forever. One of the most thoughtful personalized Mother’s Day gifts, it ensures her recipe can be passed on for generations since the cutting board lasts a lot longer than a recipe card. All you have to do is submit a scan of her recipe card and it will be reproduced exactly, down to mom’s handwriting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DoNBS_0YwKd3pw00


Buy: Personalized Family Recipe Board $100.00

10. Personalized Hearts Four-Across Game

If there’s one thing that mom can brag about for days on end, it’s her family. She’s almost competitive about it. Show off her competitive bragging rights with this Connect Four-esque game that’s customized with your family named swaddled around a number of little hearts to show your love. Later in life, this will easily become a family hand-me-down that’s played for generations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aVkxD_0YwKd3pw00


Buy: Personalized Hearts Four-Across Game $85.00

11. Personalized Wine Serving Tray

Moms who love to host will be head over heels for this Personalized Wine Serving Tray. It can be customized with a name and year, putting a special touch on the pretty decorated wooden tray. It has compartments for four stemmed wine glasses and one standard bottle of wine. It’s sure to elevate her next happy hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28oILh_0YwKd3pw00


Buy: Personalized Wine Serving Tray $85.00

12. Personalized Yarn Bowl

This is the ideal personalized Mother’s Day gift for moms who always have their knitting needles by their side. Handcrafted by a Florida-based artisan, each personalized yarn bowl is adorned with the recipient’s name and has a hooked slot to prevent her skeins of yarn from tangling while she makes her next sweater or scarf. To make it even more convenient, it has holes to rest her needles. There are three glazes to choose from, so pick the one Mom will love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=394d5F_0YwKd3pw00


Buy: Personalized Yarn Bowl $60.00

13. At the Beach Personalized Family Puzzle

If Mom wishes every day could be a day at the beach, then this is your chance to make her dream come true. This wooden puzzle makes for a perfect personalized Mother’s Day gift by including the last name and year of your choice, along with your family members sprinkled into the fun characters on the puzzle. Each family member can be customized down to their hair color and skin tone, and you can even add the family pet. Once mom has put it together, she can hang it from the included keyhole cutout on the back of the frame.

MORE: Mother’s Day Cards That are as Fun and Unique

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GIjQE_0YwKd3pw00


Buy: At the Beach Personalized Family Puzzle $129.00

