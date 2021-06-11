Best laptop deals in the UK for June 2021: Discounts on gaming laptops, MacBooks, HP and more

Laptop on its last legs? You’re not alone. With working from home the norm for many since last year, demand for laptops and PCs has skyrocketed: around 300 million laptops and desktops were shipped in 2020, a leap of almost 15 per cent on 2019 and the highest amount since 2008.

The risk is that demand will soon outrun supply. On top of households investing in more computing technology – each person will need a laptop or desktop in order to work, after all – shipments to schools and businesses have risen, producing further demand for PC components.

It’s predicted that the global shortage might last until 2022, but this doesn’t mean that there aren’t still some great laptop deals out there if you take the time to look. It all depends on what type of laptop you’re looking for.

Many devices now called laptops used to be called notebooks: a slimline, lighter version of the traditional, clunkier units that used to overheat and leave marks on your legs.

Technology has advanced to the point where these two terms are pretty much interchangeable.

The latest trend in the market is the two-in-one, or foldable, laptop. The device can be used as a traditional laptop, but also folded over or separated to form a touchscreen tablet. The extra versatility has been a huge success, with most major brands now producing multiple examples.

Read more:

Another important element is how to spot a good budget option. Chromebooks, for instance, started out life as cheap, less-powerful alternatives to traditional laptops, but some have developed into genuine rivals to Windows and Apple products. The price has remained impressively low for many Chromebooks, meaning they’re a solid choice for most people’s personal and professional lives.

So, which laptop should you buy? From lightweight notebooks to the two-in-one Swiss army knives of the market, to dedicated gaming setups, we’ve scoured the internet for the best laptop deals the UK has to offer.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent .

The best laptop deals for June 2021 in the UK are:

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop: Was £1,468.99, now £1,189, Dell.com

Was £1,468.99, now £1,189, Dell.com Samsung Galaxy book S 13.3in: Was £949, now £659, Currys.co.uk

Was £949, now £659, Currys.co.uk Apple MacBook pro 13.3” (2020) 512GB: Was £1,499, now £1,358, Currys.co.uk

Was £1,499, now £1,358, Currys.co.uk HP pavilion 14 : Was £549, now £479, Currys.co.uk

: Was £549, now £479, Currys.co.uk Microsoft surface laptop 3 13” (2019): Was £999, now £835.60, Amazon.co.uk

Was £999, now £835.60, Amazon.co.uk Apple MacBook air 13.3” (2020) 256GB: Was £999, now £899.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £999, now £899.99, Amazon.co.uk Asus zenbook S13 UX393 13.9”: Was £1,499.99, now £999.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £1,499.99, now £999.99, Amazon.co.uk Samsung Galaxy book ion: Was £1,249, now £859, Johnlewis.com

Was £1,249, now £859, Johnlewis.com HP envy x360 13-ay0009na convertible laptop: Was £999, now £799, Johnlewis.com

Was £999, now £799, Johnlewis.com Asus X415JA-EK006T laptop: Was £599, now £479, Very.co.uk

Was £599, now £479, Very.co.uk Asus ROG G512LI-HN094T gaming laptop: Was £899, now £749, Very.co.uk

Best Dell laptop deals

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop: Was £1,468.99, now £1,189, Dell.com

The New XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop is now 25 per cent off at Dell. Not only is this a great hybrid laptop, but it’s also one of the best Windows laptops you can currently buy, with an incredible display and a sleek, lightweight design. The screen folds out a full 360 degrees, effectively turning the device into a portable tablet. Dell also offers a further £150 discount when you trade in your old laptop.

Buy now

Best Currys PC World laptop deals

Samsung Galaxy book S 13.3in: Was £949, now £659, Currys.co.uk

This lightweight and long-lasting laptop from Samsung is equipped with a hybrid Intel processor. What does that mean? Well, the processor in your smartphone is very different to the one in your computer, and designed to draw less power from the battery, operate more efficiently in standby and produce less heat. Many new laptops use smartphone processors to reduce weight and improve battery life. This model of Samsung Galaxy book S uses a hybrid to achieve the best of both worlds. It’s responsive, lasts for days, and is currently one of the best Windows laptops for everyday use.

Buy now

Apple MacBook pro 13.3in 2020 512GB: Was £1,499, now £1,358, Currys.co.uk

It’s always good to find discounts on Apple products. The company’s laptops are solid pieces of tech, but the spectre of overpricing continues to haunt the brand. However, this 2020 MacBook includes Apple’s own long-awaited M1 chip, something the company has been developing for more than a decade. It brings together various processes that previously needed multiple Intel chips, meaning the laptop runs much quicker and more efficiently. You can also get up to £400 extra off if you trade in an old working MacBook.

Buy now

HP pavilion 14: Was £549, now £479, Currys.co.uk

This slim, mid-range laptop was already great value before Currys knocked another £70 off the price. The HP Pavilion 14 is a fantastic all-rounder for everyday tasks, with a keyboard that’s comfortable to use for long periods and superior built-in audio from Bang & Olufsen.

Buy now

Best Amazon laptop deals

Microsoft surface laptop 3 13in 2019: Was £999, now £835.60, Amazon.co.uk

The previous generation surface laptop is still a delight to use as it’s elegantly designed and has a rich display that most new laptops fail to match. Amazon is discounting a number of configurations, but we’ve highlighted the cheapest option here. This setup — which uses the entry-level core i5 processor and has 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage — still offers more than enough performance for everyday use.

Buy now

Apple MacBook air 13.3in 2020, 256GB: Was £999, now £899, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re after a new, super-fast MacBook, and don’t need the extra storage space, the 256GB MacBook Air offers many of the same specs as the Pro at a lower price. Next day delivery comes as standard for Prime members.

Buy now

Asus zenbook S13 UX393 13.9in: Was £1,499.99, now £999.99, Amazon.co.uk

This is a slim, lightweight laptop that has magnesium alloy for maximum protection. With 14-hour battery life, a 4K ultra HD touchscreen and 16GB of memory, it’s a great all-rounder and an enormous discount.

Buy now

Best John Lewis laptop deals

Samsung Galaxy book ion: Was £1,249, now £859, Johnlewis.com

The austere-looking Galaxy book ion divided opinion when it launched, but we think it’s one of the most stunning pieces of hardware Samsung has yet designed. An electric blue strip along the case and a matching blue fingerprint scanner make this laptop stand out in a crowd of MacBook air lookalikes. Unique to this device are its expandable storage and memory slots, which give you the option to upgrade the machine later on if you feel like a bit of a performance boost. The 1080p display is at the lower end of the scale when it comes to image sharpness, but the QLED panel makes colours pop and allows for deep contrast.

Buy now

HP envy x360 13-ay0009na convertible laptop: Was £999, now £799, Johnlewis.com

Does almost everything you need in a slim frame. It offers an impressive 16GB RAM, and the 512GB storage is enough for a few large programs or games. A good choice for those who use cloud storage, and has versatility in its tablet form.

Buy now

Best Very laptop deals

Asus X415JA-EK006T laptop: Was £599, now £479, Very.co.uk

A handy budget laptop, with an Intel Core i5 processor, a quick-start 256 GB SSD and anti-glare coating on the surprisingly wide screen. A free year of Norton Antivirus software comes with each unit, too.

Buy now

Asus ROG G512LI-HN094T gaming laptop: Was £899, now £749, Very.co.uk

Gaming laptops are quickly catching up with their desktop rivals, providing a more compact way to play PC games. The high resolution is a big draw, as are the graphics and 8GB of RAM memory. These devices don’t come cheap, so benefit from this hefty discount before it’s gone.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For more discounts on tech and appliances, try the links below:

Air or pro? Read our MacBook buying guide to find out which model is best for you