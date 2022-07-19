ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The 15 best Resident Evil games of all time

By Dave Meikleham
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

The best Resident Evil games are true nightmare fuel. From haunting crawls through the Spencer Mansion, to hostile encounters in Raccoon City, to breakneck sprints around derelict castles, and beyond, Resi has a tendency to create moments of true white-knuckle terror. When you look at the 30 year history of this series – with all of its mutations and transformations – it's no surprise that so many of its instalments are considered among the best horror games ever made.

What's impressive is that so many of the best Resident Evil games have stood the test of time. Not to mention how much variation there is – there are true contenders for our best action games ranking in here, not to mention our list of the best single-player games . But above all else, the best Resident Evil games are good for one thing, and one thing only: scaring the living daylights out of you.

15. Resident Evil 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I7LM9_0Yvt4hYl00

(Image credit: Capcom)

Released: 2012
Platform(s): PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Switch

Oh dear. This is where the legendary horror series started to go seriously off the rotting rails. Further diluting the already action-heavy systems of Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 6 bloated shambles crisscrosses a trio of shortened campaigns in a desperate attempt to hold your attention.

While Leon’s Resident Evil 4-lite story functions just fine – albeit with some overly tryhard, Vanquish-aping controls – Chris and the completely forgettable Jake Muller’s sections are close to outright bad. Though much of the game is an unfocused mess, it’s both technically competent and (much later down the line) lead to the revitalised rebirth of the series with Resident Evil 7.

14. Resident Evil 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MiqHs_0Yvt4hYl00

(Image credit: Capcom)

Released: 2009
Available on: PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Switch

How do you build on one of the best action/horror games of all time? Just throw out the few scares that remained and replace them with an underwhelming co-op system that drains the final lingering fibres of fright out of Resident Evil.

Chris and Sheva’s African adventure was initially crushed by overwhelming hype, and the subsequent years haven’t been kind. With its gimmicky QTEs and gore-free shootouts, Resident Evil 5 started a decade-long decline that would gradually erode the legendary series’ name.

13. Resident Evil Revelations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6pSm_0Yvt4hYl00

(Image credit: Capcom)

Released: 2012
Platform(s): Nintendo 3DS, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii U, Switch

When it first launched on Nintendo 3DS, the technical accomplishments and refreshingly focused ship liner-set action helped gloss over the fact the combat in Resident Evil Revelations was nowhere near as precise as that seen in Resident Evil 4. Still, after the unflattering bloat of the mainline series entries that came immediately before it, this tight little survival horror marks the point where Resi started to turn the decomposing corner.

12. Resident Evil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ehBP_0Yvt4hYl00

(Image credit: Capcom)

Released: 1996
Platform(s): PS1, PC, Saturn, Nintendo DS

Resident Evil wasn't the first survival horror game, but it established a solid foundation that the genre would build upon for years to come. Abandoned in the Arklay Mountains, the remains of the S.T.A.R.S. Alpha Team is forced to crawl through the claustrophobic corridors of the Spencer Estate in search of a solution to the deadly viral outbreak ravaging Raccoon City.

What follows is an atmospheric (and truly iconic) adventure that is remembered fondly for its ingenious architectural puzzles, punishing focus on survival, limited resources, and beloved characters that help enshrine this game as legend. Decades later, and despite those infamously deliberate tank controls, the original Resident Evil remains one of the greatest horror titles of all time. The aging tech of the PS1 classic may have aged as well as Barry Burton’s dialogue, but there’s no denying this was the start of one of the great video game dynasties.

11. Resident Evil Revelations 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E1LLT_0Yvt4hYl00

(Image credit: Capcom)

Released: 2015
Platform(s): PS3, PS4, PS Vita, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC, Switch

A horror homecoming after the cinematic action-focus the series had become enamored with following the success of Resident Evil 5. Designed around co-op play,  and initially released as an episodic adventure, Resident Evil Revelations 2 was able to take the over-the-shoulder gunplay popularized by Resident Evil 4 and ground it once again in a world of survival horror. This remains an entertaining side attraction to the mainline series, a way to spend some additional time with fan-favorite characters and get a sense of how the franchise may have evolved had Capcom taken it down a different path.

10. Resident Evil Zero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009YBY_0Yvt4hYl00

(Image credit: Capcom)

Released: 2002
Platform(s): GameCube, Wii, Switch, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC

It’s easy to forget about the ‘One on the Train’, but Resident Evil Zero is actually a fine entry in Capcom’s iconic series. Building on the stunning fixed camera backgrounds of the 2002 remake, Zero makes itself slightly more welcoming to newcomers by introducing an item drop system and two main characters who you can swap between for most of the game.

One of the best opening acts in Resident Evil history ensures Zero takes a top ten ranking – remember that Scorpion boss? Even if the final third proves underwhelming next to the action of the Spencer Mansion original, this prequel remains a worthwhile Resi entry.

9. Resident Evil 3 Remake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhTB8_0Yvt4hYl00

(Image credit: Capcom)

Released: 2020
Platform(s): PS4, Xbox One, PC

About as faithful to the spirit of the original Resident Evil 3 as the ‘Greedo shoots first’ version of Star Wars, this handsome remake is still an exciting little action/horror hybrid. Yes, Nemesis is nowhere near as persistent or as scary a threat as in the PS1 original, yet when the mechanics are this solid – the redux wisely builds on the template laid down by 2019’s superb Resident Evil 2 Remake – it’s hard to overly grumble. If you can find this in a sale, Resident Evil 3 Remake ’s breakneck five-hour, zombie-slaughtering quest will definitely induce goosebumps.

8. Resident Evil – Code: Veronica X

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APUGb_0Yvt4hYl00

(Image credit: Capcom)

Released: 2000
Platform(s): Dreamcast, PS2, PS3, Dreamcast, Xbox 360

Resident Evil – Code: Veronica was originally designed to carry the series into the future. While Nemesis ultimately landed with 'Resident Evil 3' emblazoned across its title screen, it's clear today that Code: Veronica was deserving of the title. It introduced real-time 3D environments and a more dynamic camera to sit in them, furthering Resident Evil's foray into action territory without exorcising the spirit of survival that embodied its core scenario design. Code: Veronica closed out Resident Evil's first chapter; it's a time-capsule that honors the past and hints at where it will go in the future.

7. Resident Evil Village

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KxCPU_0Yvt4hYl00

(Image credit: Capcom)

Released: 2021
Platform(s): PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC

The most recent Resident Evil is also a bit of a ramshackle rollercoaster ride. Its highs prove the match of anything the series has done before – the terrifying dollhouse section with /that/ underground baby bit is probably as unsettling as the series has ever been. It’s not quite as good as Resident Evil 7, though.

While it introduces certain iconic characters, some pacing missteps – including a bizarre swamp section – rob Resident Evil Village of some of its horrifying venom. The odd wonky segment aside though, this is a high tension game that continues the successful series reinvention kick-started by Resident Evil 7.

6. Resident Evil 3: Nemesis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08U1bo_0Yvt4hYl00

(Image credit: Capcom)

Released: 1999
Platform(s): PS1, PC, Dreamcast, GameCube

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis found success in its capacity to subvert expectations. The introduction of Nemesis, an unkillable monstrosity that made the streets of Raccoon City more deadly than ever before, made it so there was never a safe place to hide; triggering a door animation would create a little distance, sure, but never a feeling that you were truly safe from harm. In presenting a world thick with tension, along with improved combat mechanics and mobility options, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis is one of those rare survival horror games that grips you within minutes and never dares to let you loose.

5. Resident Evil 2 Remake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09IPdW_0Yvt4hYl00

(Image credit: Capcom)

Released: 2019
Platform(s): PS4, Xbox One, PC

A superb revisioning of one of Resident Evil’s finest moments. To play this Resident Evil 2 Remake is to look through a window into an alternate history. The way it’s able to coalesce the methodical challenge of the original games with the tight over-the-shoulder third-person combat popularized by Resident Evil 4 shows where the series could (and should) have gone after Capcom changed the nature of play in 2005. It's a stunning love letter to the legacy of Resident Evil 2 and fearless in its attempt to make the past feel fresh for the present. Years on, this remains an incredible retake of a legendary game that not only stands as one of the best in the long-running series, but one of the best survival horror games of all-time.

4. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4970Ro_0Yvt4hYl00

(Image credit: Capcom)

Released: 2017
Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

The (softish) reboot that made Resident Evil relevant again. After years of wasteful excess, Capcom wisely doubled down on claustrophobic dread. Swapping out the absurdity of Resident Evil 6’s trio of storylines for a focused quest that takes place in a Deep South setting so unsettling, it makes Friday the 13th’s Camp Crystal Lake look like an idyllic vacation resort, Resident Evil 7 shines thanks to its crunching first-person combat and the diabolical Baker family.

In the latter, the series discovers some of its most effective antagonists. Stalking the hapless Ethan Winters through a thoroughly disconcerting bayou estate, Jack Baker and his posse are basically redneck versions of Alien Isolation’s titular Xenomorph. A pure, pulsating retake on Resident Evil, this is the game that put the series back on the nerve-shredding map.

3. Resident Evil 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CYLbx_0Yvt4hYl00

(Image credit: Capcom)

Released: 1998
Platform(s): PS1, N64, PC, Dreamcast, Gamecube

Creating the foundation for a successful franchise is one thing; developing a successful sequel to it is something else entirely. Resident Evil 2 took the suspenseful action of its predecessor and the suffocating atmosphere that lingered in the Spencer Estate and draped it across a sprawling city under siege from the living dead. Resident Evil 2 is an ingenious survival horror game, bringing meticulously crafted spaces together with perfectly paced scenario design to form an experience that's as gripping today as it was in 1998. It’s simply one of the greatest sequels ever made, and the game that established Resident Evil's place in history as one of the medium’s best series.

2. Resident Evil 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41nfci_0Yvt4hYl00

(Image credit: Capcom)

Released: 2005
Platform(s): GameCube, PS2, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Switch

Without Resident Evil 4 , this article ranking the best Resident Evil games probably doesn’t even exist. After several years in the wilderness, Leon’s undead Spanish adventure reintroduced Resident Evil to the grandest stage with the most almighty of bangs. One of the greatest action games of all time, this was a sweeping reinvention of the Resident Evil framework.

Setting the undead-slaying action over the shoulder of Leon S. Kennedy, Resident Evil 4 is both perfectly paced and utterly relentless. An experience designed to overwhelm from the first minute through to the last, Resi 4 is self-aware enough to revel in the ridiculousness of its own narrative arc. A truly remarkable game, and one that changed the entire industry around it.

1. Resident Evil Remake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBx6x_0Yvt4hYl00

(Image credit: Capcom)

Released: 2002
Platform(s): GameCube, Wii, Switch, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC

An astounding remake when it landed in 2002 and immediately became one of the best GameCube games ever made, this redux has lost none of its power in the years since. It's a lovingly crafted REmake (if you will), taking the bones of the 1996 original and rendering it anew – introducing new terrifying threats in the Crimson Head zombies, improved combat mechanics, and refined resource management to make what was once old feel fresh again.

2002’s Resident Evil Remake is also stunningly evocative, with its overhauled visual design so impressive that it’s still able to make the jaw drop so many years later. Capcom took an impressive game weathering the decay of time and preserved it in amber, ensuring one of survival horror's most formative experiences would remain as good to play today as the day it was first unleashed upon the world.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PlayStation Gives PS4 Players Free Infamous DLC

PlayStation has given PS4 players some Infamous DLC for free. Before Ghost of Tsushima, developer Sucker Punch Productions was primarily known for two series: Infamous and Sly Cooper. If you had to narrow it down to just one of these, it's probably Infamous, yet it seems the series is staying dormant in favor of Ghost of Tsushima 2. That said, while it may be a while before we see the PS3 and early PS4-era series return, PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions have a little something for fans of it.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scary Games#Single Player Games#Resident Evil Zero#Video Game#The Spencer Mansion#Leon S Resident Evil
ComicBook

Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Yusuke's Cool Side

Yu Yu Hakusho is currently celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime's debut, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why the series is still one of the biggest action hits ever with a cool take on Yusuke Urameshi! Yoshihiro Togashi is currently working on his return with his current manga series, Hunter x Hunter, but the series creator first really got a hold with fans with the release of Yu Yu Hakusho. Not only was it a memorable manga, but the anime adaptation remains one of the most popular and highly regarded action franchises of all time even after all these years have gone by.
COMICS
IndieWire

‘Resident Evil’ Review: Netflix Reboot Is a Teetering Mess, Until Its Madcap Final Chapters — Spoilers

When I think about zombies — or I should say, when a zombie show is either meticulously cogent or utterly unconvincing in its depiction of the undead — I often think about their transformation. Whether long or short, the process of losing your humanity and becoming a walking, growling, flesh-eating corpse tends to end with a sudden shift; a moment where the multifaceted human being disappears and a single-minded (zero-minded?) creature takes over — like a light switch being flipped or, as intended, like moving from life to death. There is no choice in the matter. Once bitten or otherwise infected, the bite-e is doomed to their fate. Surrender is the only option.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Capcom
PC Gamer

Fallout 4 isn't the best Fallout game, but it's the best one to play today

If you're gonna sit down right now and play some Fallout, here are the reasons you should make it Fallout 4. We're in for quite the wait for Fallout 5. Bethesda's development pipeline is full: we're getting Starfield next year, followed by The Elder Scrolls 6 in maybe another four or five years, with Fallout 5 only coming after that. Obsidian, maker of Fallout: New Vegas, was acquired by Microsoft (which also owns Bethesda now), but if it's working on a Fallout game we haven't heard anything about it. Plus, Obsidian already has Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2 in the works so its own to-do list is also stacked.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

The Best PSVR Games to Try On a PS5

We're still a little ways away from the PlayStation VR2, but there are plenty of PSVR games you can play right now on the PlayStation 5. You will, of course, need the original PlayStation VR headset to play them. The PSVR has held on as a surprisingly good doorway to...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Resident Evil Village The Mercenaries Additional Orders

Tsuyoshi Kanda producer of Resident Evil Village has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the upcoming release of the Mercenaries Additional Orders content for the Resident Evil Village game. The new content will officially launch on October 28th 2022 and preorders for the Winters’ Expansion, as well as Resident Evil Village Gold Edition are now available.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Resident Evil review: Netflix series aims high, falls short

It can’t be easy to be a fan of the Resident Evil franchise. On one hand, you have a groundbreaking, generation-spanning Resident Evil game franchise with a rich (albeit wildly complicated) lore that shows no signs of slowing down. On the other hand, all of that popularity has spawned countless, low-quality spin-offs attempting to capitalize on the Resident Evil brand without channeling much (if any) of the franchise’s appeal.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Live A Live (for Nintendo Switch) Review

Japan is home to legendary games, some of which have never left the nation’s shores. Live A Live is a Super Nintendo-era RPG that lived and died exclusively in Japan. It earned a cult following, but publisher Square never released the title internationally—until now. Admittedly, the version of Live A Live now available on the Nintendo Switch is a radically overhauled remake, but it is the first time the title arrives in foreign territories.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Stray game performance PS5 vs PS4 PC compared

If you have not yet jumped into the new Stray game that allows you to play the role of a cat in a post apocalyptic world. You might be interested in checking out the performance analysis video created by the team over at Digital Foundry, who were found a few discrepancies when playing the game on PC compared to PlayStation.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Is Stray on Xbox or coming to Game Pass?

Stray isn't on Xbox or Game Pass just yet but there's a chance it will be eventually, as it's currently listed as a 'console exclusive for a limited time' by Sony itself. That suggests it's only a timed thing and will eventually be a Xbox release as long as you don't might the wait.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

25K+
Followers
32K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy