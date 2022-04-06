Adelita's Cafe

Gilben’s Bakery and Sandwich Shop in West Oak Lane is somewhere that you can get a gooey cheesesteak, drippy po’boys, and moist red velvet cake all under one roof. Beyond that, you can find a selection of salads, soul food platters, and a few other things that will make you feel better than finding out you're in one of those random months with an extra payday. Plus, all the sandwiches here are $15 and under so we can get a garlicky shrimp scampi sandwich for less than the cost of a monthly Netflix subscription. And like your go-to comfort show that you know every word to, the po’boy is something you won't forget after you try it. It’s served on a long garlic bread roll, the shrimp is perfectly cooked, and the buttery and oniony coating on the shrimp is good enough that we could put it on everything.

