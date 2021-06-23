Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

How Our Businesses Will Continue To Move Forward Post-Pandemic

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BhVVt_0YvEt0cG00

The coronavirus pandemic has affected nearly every business in some way or another, sometimes for the better and sometimes for the worse. While companies like Amazon and Zoom have thrived amid the pandemic, it’s been crushing for the thousands of small businesses that have had to permanently close their doors. Those that have survived have had to rethink how they do business to adapt to our new reality, and it’s likely that many of those changes will continue into the post-pandemic world.

2021 Small Business Spotlight: Check Out Our Small Business Stories, Plus the Nominated Businesses Near You
Related: Small-Business Ideas for a Post-Pandemic World

Here’s a look at how businesses can continue to progress once the pandemic is behind us.

Invest In Marketing

“Reinvesting in marketing is key,” said Todd Hollander, head of business banking at Union Bank . “A recent Union Bank consumer spending survey showed that for 35% of shoppers, a lack of awareness and advertising are barriers to shopping at small businesses. It’s critical for small businesses — many of which pulled back on marketing spend this past year — to reengage with their customers and keep their products and services top of mind.”

Read: Creative Ways Small Businesses Stayed Open the Past Year

Businesses can also market themselves organically by connecting with customers on social media or via email.

“Businesses need to stay in touch with their customers and fans,” said Gerri Detweiler, education director at Nav.com . “Those that had email lists or active social media followings were better able to navigate the uncertainty when the pandemic struck. Some were able to use that information to transition to online sales.”

Develop a Plan To Pay Off Debt

As of September 2020, roughly 74% of small-business owners had taken on debt to cope with the financial losses due to the coronavirus crisis, a Lending Tree survey found.

“Even when the pandemic is over, businesses will be handling debt. That’s especially true for the smallest businesses,” Hollander said. “Good planning and a reliable financial partner are keys to make sure a small business has the capital it needs to take advantage of an expanding economy.”

Try: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Keep Health and Safety Measures in Place

“Practices put in place for health and safety reasons that promoted convenience for the customer will stay,” Hollander said. “Things like contactless payment options will remain. The same Union Bank survey showed that many (40%) wanted safety measures like curbside pickup in place, and that’s another service that — now widely adopted — will likely persist.”

Find Out: How Small-Business Struggles Hurt All Americans

Offer Online Shopping and Other Services

“The Union Bank survey showed that most (51%) holiday shoppers were more likely to spend at small businesses if they offered online ordering,” Hollander said.

Businesses that do not have an online buying option should add one ASAP, as this is now expected by consumers. In addition to retailers and restaurants moving their offerings online, service-based industries should also offer digital options.

“Many veterinarians, doctors, attorneys and other professional services implemented telehealth or virtual appointments for their patients and clients to ensure care and service could continue,” said Jeff Fazio, head of small business specialists at TD Bank . “Although these options were adopted in larger numbers out of necessity, these offerings are often more convenient and efficient for the customer and will likely continue as we adapt to a post-COVID world.”

Read More: The Financial Impacts of COVID-19 That We Weren’t Expecting

Use This Opportunity To Acquire Other Businesses

“Before the pandemic, there was already a tremendous number of business owners wanting to sell their businesses. This past year has left many wanting to get out,” Detweiler said. “That means opportunity for those businesses that survive to grow by acquiring other businesses, or just their equipment or space.”

Look For Ways To Cut Expenses and Accelerate Cash Flow

“Businesses will need to continue spending time evaluating their sales and supply chains to see where they can cut expenses based on their business needs to ensure they are making the most of their capital,” Fazio said. “In addition, if businesses are facing cash flow problems, they will need to accelerate their revenue cycles by using methods such as automated receivables, mobile check deposits and positive pay for checks or ACH. Small businesses should speak with their financial institution to understand how these products work and to understand any fees that may be associated with each.”

Find Out: The Biggest Changes to Our Consumer Habits as a Result of COVID-19

Have a Plan in Place for Future Emergencies

“One of the biggest lessons learned of the past year is preparation so as to not be caught off-guard if a crisis of this magnitude occurs again,” Fazio said. “In fact, TD Bank’s Small Business Survey showed that 81% of small businesses didn’t have a disaster plan pre-COVID. However, 69% of respondents said they will plan for a future crisis by building stable finance and cash reserves, enhancing business model flexibility, and improving budgeting and accounting methods to cut costs.”

More From GOBankingRates Last updated: June 10, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Our Businesses Will Continue To Move Forward Post-Pandemic

Community Policy
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
35K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Banking#Health And Safety#Zoom#In Marketing#A Recent Union Bank#Nav Com#Lending Tree#Asap#Td Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Amazon
Related
Public Healthinsurancebusinessmag.com

How resilient do business leaders feel post-pandemic?

Eighty-five per cent (85%) of business leaders consider the current business environment to be moderate to high-risk, according to a new report from specialist insurer Beazley. The new report is the first in a series that will provide a benchmark for business resilience to risk post-pandemic. It also assesses how...
Public Healthbeckersasc.com

How to optimize supply chain models post-pandemic

COVID-19 showed many ASCs that just-in-time delivery models carry risks. Missty Pearson, administrator of Fish Pond Surgery Center in Waco, Texas, joined "Becker's Ambulatory Surgery Centers Podcast" to discuss healthcare trends and maximizing supply chain. This is an excerpt. Download the full episode here. Editor's Note: This interview was edited...
Public Healthmhealthintelligence.com

Clinicians Show Intent to Continue Telehealth Use Post-Pandemic

- Primary care physicians and nurse practitioners increased their use of virtual care visits during the coronavirus pandemic, and many want to continue providing this type of care after the pandemic is over, according to a new study out of Canada. Due to stay-at-home orders and fear of spreading the...
RetailBeta News

Can businesses return to 'normal', post-pandemic?

Few businesses have been able to avoid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic -- the necessity of strict social distancing and national lockdowns including closure of non-essential retail created a major financial strain on organizations across the country. Recent figures paint a promising picture of businesses’ recoveries. Indeed, the ONS...
Small Businessartvoice.com

Xintong Liu on Helping Small Businesses Move Forward

We spoke with Xintong Liu about her work with small businesses to promote increased revenue during and after the pandemic. Soon after the initial rollout of leading COVID-19 vaccines in the United States, there was a great deal of official and unofficial discussion about what new rules should be with regards to mask usage and business conduct guidelines.
Orlando, FLbungalower

Waxing Poetic: The post-pandemic Central Business District

Say what you want about the pandemic, but it really hit downtowns hard. Before the pandemic, our urban centers, and business districts accounted for a third of where American corporations operated but fast forward to a year later, and almost all work was being done from home. Probably without pants.
IndustryLight Reading

Telcos need to move faster to seize post-pandemic opportunities

A crisis is a terrible thing to waste, they say. The global health crisis is still with us, but the post-pandemic world is already heaving into view. If telcos want to seize the opportunities in the post-pandemic economy they need to move fast. Surveys of business leaders show repeatedly that the shock therapy delivered by the virus has accelerated their digital transformation timetable.
Small BusinessEntrepreneur

Small Business Adaptations That Will Likely Last Post-Pandemic

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Covid-19 forced businesses to pivot quickly to keep customers and stay afloat. Many industry experts and small business owners say at least 4 changes are here to stay, reports Nerdwallet. 1. Creative business models. There’s been a paradigm shift to new hybrid...
Michigan Statemichiganradio.org

Survey: Michigan small businesses optimistic post pandemic

A new survey of Michigan small business owners finds many are planning for a more positive future coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey by the Small Business Association of Michigan finds 72% of owners say they are optimistic about the survival of their businesses. Executive Director Brian Calley...
Small BusinessWINKNEWS.com

How new small businesses grew during the pandemic

Starting a business during the pandemic sounds like a risky venture, but some entrepreneurs were able to build their businesses despite COVID-19. WINK News spoke to a makeup artist, a woman who makes bath products and a man who sells pads drummers can practice on. All these young entrepreneurs found something they noticed there was a need for, or just something they were passionate about, and ran with it. A lot of the business relied less on the actual idea and more on the execution: Whether it’s doing things to make your business stand out, altering your perspective to realize a new business strategy, or not giving up on the difficult days, a proper strategy can take your business from an idea on paper to a flourishing company, even during a pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
The Motley Fool

Peloton's Big New Move Could Make It a Post-Pandemic Winner

The same millennials and fitness enthusiasts who flocked to Peloton Interactive's (NASDAQ:PTON) connected-fitness equipment during the pandemic may be heading back to the gym soon. That puts the company's spectacular growth at risk, and investors are already wary. That at least partially explains why Peloton's stock is down 22% year to date as of this writing.
Public Healthyieldpro.com

How many will work remotely post-pandemic?

For all we know about our current housing market, the sources of demand, the supply headwinds and the changing financing landscape, one key variable has been unclear to us since the pandemic began: just how widespread will the remote work revolution be?. While market gravity appears to be shifting from...
RetailPosted by
Forbes

Resale's Upward Trajectory Will Continue Post Pandemic, ThredUP Report Finds

During the Covid-19 pandemic, consumers contemplated their bulging closets and got that bloated feeling, like they’d just eaten a big meal. It didn’t feel good, so they purged. Sellers sold more, and buyers bought, an avalanche of pre-worn apparel and accessories. Shoppers got their fashion fixes for less than the price of new products, taking part in the circular economy. All this, according to ThredUP’s 2021 Resale Report.