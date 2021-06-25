Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

10 best hair dryers that make every day a good hair day

By Chloë James
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RuU4m_0Yv16rEK00

If technology has brought us one blessing, it’s that a salon and stylist are no longer necessary to achieve the perfect blow-dry.

We’re spoiled for choice with hair dryers that promise to de-frizz, volumise and protect our hair – with varying results.

To find the perfect hair dryer, we took a few things into account. With so many options, anything that might remotely damage our hair was out. This makes versatile heat options a must-have, with a range of nozzles or attachments also preferred.

Ionic technology is also the new normal, as it neutralises frizz-inducing atoms and reduces heat damage. But at the same time as boasting powerful motors and multiple features, we wanted something that was portable, light and easy to use.

With all this in mind, we also needed our styles to hold their own against the elements. Our tester tried each device out on a variety of hairstyles – from slick blow-dries to big, bouncy curls – to get to grips with each hair dryer’s full capabilities and see which delivered the longest-lasting results.

Read more:

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

These are the best hair dryers for 2021:

  • Best overall – ghd helios hair dryer: £159, ghdhair.com
  • Best for reducing frizz – Remington keratin protect hair dryer: £39.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for rapid drying – Dyson supersonic hair dryer: £299, Dyson.co.uk
  • Best for bouncy blow-dries – BaByliss rose blush 2200 hair dryer: £30, Babybliss.co.uk
  • Best for healthier hair – Panasonic nanoe + double mineral hair dryer: £129.99, Boots.com
  • Best for minimising hair damage – Remington hydraluxe pro dryer: £99.98, Boots.com
  • Best for blow dries on-the-go – ghd flight travel hair dryer: £59, ghdhair.com
  • Best for curly hair – Glamoriser salon results touch dryer: £59.99, Glamoriser.com
  • Best for thin hair – T3 cura luxe hair dryer: £165, T3micro.co.uk
  • Best for an easy blow-dry – Nicky Clarke supershine izora dryer: £54.99, Boots.com

ghd helios hair dryer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R7R20_0Yv16rEK00

Best: Overall

Another addition from the consistently impressive brand, ghd’s helios dryer first launched last year. This is the result of years of research from physicists, engineers and ghd styling professionals, utilising an internal aerodynamic design. This translates to less drying time, smoother cuticles and, ultimately, shinier, frizzy-free locks.

It’s light, easy to use, and delivers a quick and powerful blow-dry. Even just a rough blow left hair much shinier than usual. There were two different heat settings, with 110C at the higher end of the scale, as well as the usual cool shot. Most hair types should find the lower temperature more than enough, but thicker styles might want to crank it up to full heat.

Buy now £159.00, ghdhair.com

Remington keratin protect hair dryer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KRmfg_0Yv16rEK00

Best: For reducing frizz

Big, bouncy blow-dries don’t need to empty your pockets. Remington’s keratin protect hair dryer combines damage-defensive ceramic grilles with keratin and almond oil, both of which are common ingredients in hair strengthening products. It also uses 90 per cent more ions than your average hair dryer, which diffuses the frizz at the scalp. Our tester was pleasantly surprised by how much healthier her hair felt after just one use.

Read the full Remington keratin protect hair dryer review

Buy now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

Dyson supersonic hair dryer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aufGn_0Yv16rEK00

Best: For rapid drying

What’s left to say about the queen of hair styling? Dyson’s supersonic is the result of years of combined efforts from hair stylists and engineers alike. It’s the only hair dryer to place the motor inside the handle, meaning no arm ache a few minutes into your styling routine (a blessing you’ll only appreciate once you have it).

It exceeded all of our expectations, drying hair quicker than any other device and leaving it with significantly less frizz. It comes with three different nozzles, designed for diffusion, volume and precise drying. As sleek in technology as it is in appearance, it also regulates its temperature 40 times per second to prevent heat damage. While it will set you back a hefty amount, those who take their pampering routine seriously will see this as an investment.

Read the full Dyson supersonic hair dryer review

Buy now £299.99, Dyson.co.uk

BaByliss rose blush 2200 hair dryer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKczE_0Yv16rEK00

Best: For bouncy blow-dries

If the aesthetic alone doesn’t draw you in, the BaByliss hair dryer was one of the easiest to use on this list. Straightforward and fuss-free, our hair dried quickly and felt bouncy and smooth thanks to its super ionic frizz-control feature.

A lot of hair dryers can let you down with their cool shot button, which either shoots too gently or too warm to actually be useful. However, we were really impressed by its power and ability to set every style tried out by our tester.

Read the full BaByliss rose blush 2200 hair dryer review

Buy now £30.00, Babyliss.co.uk

Panasonic nanoe + double mineral advanced hair dryer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eMt7j_0Yv16rEK00

Best: For healthier hair

We were definitely unprepared for the amount of features on this hair dryer. Not only does it offer the usual variety of temperatures, but it uses technology which works to infuse your hair with moisture. If that’s not enough, it also has four different modes to tackle your hair, scalp and even your skin – those with dry complexions can put the nano technology to use for up to a minute after your drying session.

Despite the complex features, it’s easy to use and feels like a salon treatment every time. While it works equally well on hair of varying thickness, it’s especially impressive on very thick, curly and frizzy strands.

Buy now £129.99, Boots.com

Remington hydraluxe pro dryer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QezI2_0Yv16rEK00

Best: For minimising heat damage

Any form of heat styling poses the risk of damage, but Remington was determined to do everything possible to minimise that danger. Enter the hydracare sensor. This toggles on and off while styling to constantly regulate the temperature, cooling down the moment things start to heat up too much.

This was easy to use and it definitely did feel like our hair had suffered less moisture-loss than usual after styling. Our only critique is that hair had a tendency to get sucked into the back, so those with longer styles should tread carefully.

Buy now £99.98, Boots.com

ghd flight travel hair dryer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44pU3H_0Yv16rEK00

Best: For blow-dries on-the-go

ghd is synonymous with great hair, so we had no doubts over the capability of this hair dryer. Small but mighty, it doesn’t compromise on safety – it still uses the brand’s trademark safeguard technology, which switches off the hair dryer if it comes too close to your hair so as to prevent overheating. It also has several speed and temperature settings to give you more control. What’s even more impressive is that it weighs just 422g, making it more powerful than far heftier devices and perfect for travelling.

Read the full ghd flight travel hair dryer review

Buy now £59.00, ghdhair.com

Glamoriser salon results touch dryer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=036kOx_0Yv16rEK00

Best: For curly hair

Ionic hair dryers are always your best bet for minimising frizz, so when we heard Glamoriser’s hair dryer contained a “mega ion generator” we had high expectations.

Thankfully it met them – this device not only boasts a whopping eight heat and six speed settings, but it features a touch screen to make personalising your drying experience as easy as possible. Just be careful not to change the settings while maneuvering to dry the back of your head. Even with the safety lock on, we found ourselves accidentally switching up the speed on more than one occasion.

While it also comes with a slim styling concentrator, the large professional diffuser attachment was what really caught our attention. This did the best job of drying our curls out of all the tools we tried, enhancing our natural curl pattern and smoothing out halo frizz.

Buy now £59.99, Glamoriser.com

T3 cura luxe hair dryer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cF4WV_0Yv16rEK00

Best: For thin hair

You couldn’t ask for a more luxurious addition to your beauty routine than this hair dryer. Its white and gold casing looks slick, and it has innovative features to match. There are five heat and two speed settings, an auto-pause sensor that halts airflow the moment you release the dryer handle, and digitally-controlled heat to optimise your styling experience.

But the best feature of all? The volume booster switch. This pauses the production of negative ions so you can focus on giving certain areas bounce, before switching back to smoothing out flyaways with the flick of a button.

The result was a big, bouncy blow-dry worthy of any salon. This was particularly noticeable on those with finer, thinner hair which usually struggles to maintain volume. It also helps give stubbornly flat or gappy fringes that extra lift.

Buy now £165.00, T3micro.co.uk

Nicky Clarke supershine izora dryer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oNJR2_0Yv16rEK00

Best: For an easy blow-dry

Ionic conditioning technology is the secret behind this hair dryer’s success. As straightforward as it gets, it packs a powerful motor and three different heat options, but doesn’t bog itself down with extra settings.

The accompanying concentrator nozzle makes it ideal for smoothing out already straight-ish styles, with the cool shot setting this in place for the majority of the day. However, we did find it takes quite a long time to tackle a whole head of very thick hair. For everyone else, this is a solid, practical choice. Bonus points for having the jazziest aesthetic of any entry on this list.

Buy now £54.99, Boots.com

Hair dryer FAQs

What should I consider when buying a hair dryer?

Size and weight

Hair dryers have slimmed down in recent years, making bulky devices a thing of the past. However, it’s still important to consider the size and weight of the product. Thicker, curlier hair will take longer to dry, which means heftier hair dryers will take their toll on your arms after extensive styling. More complex, cutting-edge technologies tend to lead to heavier hair dryers, with lightweight travel dryers offering a more basic hair drying experience.

Power and temperature

If you’re looking to dry your hair as quickly as possible, look at the wattage, not the temperature. Nowadays you can buy hair dryers operating at 3600W, but a high-quality device only requires around 1800W. For those with curlier hair that only needs setting or drying with a diffuser, high speeds aren’t as important. The opposite is true for temperatures. While it’s normally advisable to keep to as low a temperature as possible to minimise damage, thicker, curlier hair requires more heat. No matter your hair type, everyone should look for a variety of temperature settings. The more options, the more control over your styling.

Ceramic vs metal

The key difference between ceramic and metal hair dryers is that ceramic heats evenly and metal unevenly. As a result, ceramic dryers are less damaging to your hair, even if they take longer to heat up. Metal dryers are best suited to thicker hair, which requires stronger heat blasts to dry quickly. They also tend to be lighter than their ceramic counterparts.

What are ionic and ceramic technologies?

The word “ionic” is often thrown around when it comes to high-tech hair gadgets, but is very rarely explained. The name comes from its use of negatively charged ions. While your hair features both negative and positively charged ions, the water on wet hair is positive. Ionic hair dryers blast negative ions to help break down the particles which, in turn, helps hair dry faster than when it’s left to its own devices. Because the negative ions help close the hair cuticle, it also leaves it smoother, sleeker and frizz-free. This is particularly helpful for protecting the definition and pattern of your curls, but as it removes moisture, fine hair can be left looking limp.

Meanwhile, ceramic technology is designed to evenly distribute heat. This works by coating the inside of the dryer with ceramic (or sometimes porcelain) and covering the metal or plastic components, which conduct more extreme, uneven temperatures. Hair dryers with this technology also take extra measures to protect your hair from heat damage, repeatedly checking the temperature and adjusting accordingly. Temperatures will be hotter at the start of your blow dry, cooling gradually. While some hair dryers combine both technologies, most ceramic hair dryers are already equipped with negative ions to help control frizz –just not to the extent of an ionic hair dryer.

The verdict: Hair dryers

Delivering on all fronts, the ghd helios is our top choice. Not only did it help eliminate the majority of our frizz and boost shine, but it’s easy to use. We also loved how the Glamoriser salon results touch dryer performed on curlier hair.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on fashion and beauty, try the links below:

Hold your blow-dried hair in place with the best hairsprays

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

173K+
Followers
88K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicky Clarke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Stylists#Hair Products#Curly Hair#Long Hair#Natural Hair#Amazon Co Uk#Panasonic#Boots Com#Glamoriser Com#Ghd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Skin CareByrdie

The New Exfoliating Wash from Kosas Is the Answer to Summer Body Acne

Summer is prime time for body breakouts. Because excess sweat and oils are the number one causes of acne, know that you’re not alone if you notice an uptick. In fact, it’s just as common to deal with all-over breakouts as it is to deal with flare-ups on your face, which is why summer skin was the inspiration behind the newest launch from Kosas: Good Body Skin AHA + Enzyme Exfoliating Wash ($18).
Skin CareTelegraph

Why collagen is the A-list secret to perfect skin (and how to get more of it)

We all know that quite a few of Hollywood’s real beauty secrets involve needles and surgeons. But recently, the likes of Davina McCall, Halle Berry and Drew Barrymore have been extolling collagen’s virtues – and their skin looks bouncy and vital, with little, if any, obvious work. Jennifer Aniston loves collagen so much she’s become an ambassador for Vital Proteins, an American company set up by a rocket scientist (yes, really) that produces a wide range of collagen supplements and has impressive clinical results.
Skin CareSHAPE

Shoppers Say This After-Sun Lotion Is 'Magic' for Sunburned Skin - and Even Makes Your Tan Last Longer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Basic sun protection has become second nature to many, but sunburns can still happen. It's all too common that people forget to reapply sunscreen or check the expiration date on an old tube - and the end result is hot, red-tinted skin. Not only are sunburns downright painful, but they have associated risks like skin cancer and sun poisoning. It's the less sunny side of summer, and the reason why Amazon shoppers like to stay stocked up on Maui Island Secret After-Sun Tan Sealer, (Buy It, $15, amazon.com).
Hair CareTODAY.com

8 best hairstyles for long and short hair in 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Summer is just around...
Hair CarePosted by
Well+Good

Hairstylists Say The Ordinary Hair Serum Is the $18 Ticket to Thicker, Fuller Hair

When The Ordinary hit the skin-care scene back in 2015, it was immediately lauded for its simplified, ingredient-forward products—none of which cost more than $15. The brand immediately became a cult-fave, making its way onto the shelves at Sephora and Ulta stores nationwide, and changing the expectation of affordable luxury as we knew it. Then, earlier this year, the brand launched its first hair-care products, adapting its game-changing, price-friendly formulas for our scalps and strands. One product from the line that stylists can’t stop recommending for fuller, thicker hair? The Ordinary Hair Serum.
Hair CarePosted by
The Independent

9 best hair oils that lock in moisture, prevent damage and add shine

No matter your hair type, from fine and poker-straight to tight coils, it’s worth adding an oil into your routine. While shampoo and conditioner are great for overall maintenance, a hair oil is a treatment that can have a multitude of benefits with regular use. “Hair oils lock in curls, add in moisture, rehydrate the hair, add shine, moisture, prevent split ends and protect from pollution,” says Anita Rice, co-founder of East London sustainable salon Buller & Rice.If you have fine hair, and not that much of it, you may well have steered clear of anything oil-related for fear it...
Hair CarePosted by
Us Weekly

This Refreshing $18 Mist Is Like Deodorant for Your Hair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Unless you’re some type of superhero, no one is immune to sweat in the summertime. Generally speaking, the parts of our body that are the most porous are the locations where we sweat the most, and that includes includes our hair. It’s one of the first regions where we feel uncomfortable dampness after spending time outside in the sweltering heat.
MakeupPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Best Waterproof Mascaras For a Smudge-Proof Summer

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “You never know when you’ll get emotional,” says Delina Medhin, laughing, as she considers the benefits of the best waterproof mascaras. The celebrity makeup artist, who works with the likes of Issa Rae, goes on to explain that waterproof mascaras are “transfer resistant,” meaning as your schedule picks up again, you won’t have to worry as much about your eye makeup smudging throughout the day, whether you’re sweating on the subway, planning to hop in a pool, or shedding a few tears at a summer wedding.
Skin CareObserver

The Best Skin Lightening Cream for Hyperpigmentation & Dark Spots

Almost everyone experiences some form of hyperpigmentation on their body. Most commonly, this comes from melasma, sunspots, and post-inflammatory (ie: acne) hyperpigmentation. Our skin may recover, but the scars in the form of a dark spot remain. Perhaps as a reminder to never pick at our acne again (but, we do). Unfortunately, it’s nearly impossible to avoid. Luckily, there’s a remedy for these lingering dark spots that appear primarily on our face and hands…insert skin lightening cream. The miracle of science has given us a solution to this long time issue.
Hair CareTree Hugger

How to Make a Homemade Banana Hair Mask

While it may seem strange to cover your head with a smushed banana concoction, banana hair masks are in fact great for reviving dry, damaged hair. A ripe banana has high moisture content and is loaded with nutrients like vitamins A, B6, C, and D, calcium, and potassium. These nutrients help to strengthen the hair while also leaving it soft, shiny, and more manageable. An added benefit is the moisturizing effects that not only benefit your hair but also your skin. This means your homemade banana hair mask will also condition your scalp, helping to prevent and control dandruff.
Hair CarePosted by
Womanly Live

Our Picks: The Best Detangling Hair Brushes To Buy

The main objective of brushing hair is to disentangle the hair. This is why professional brands strive to create an even more powerful detangling hairbrush. There are different models of professional detangling brushes to meet best the needs of different types of hair: fine hair, thick hair, long hair, textured hair, etc.
Hair CarePosted by
The Independent

9 best hair masks for hydrating dry and damaged locks

Environmental factors, hair colour and heat styling are just a few things that wreak havoc on our hair and can leave it damaged, dry and lifeless.  While staying out of the sun, regular haircuts and minimising exposure to heat will undoubtedly improve the condition of your hair, it is also worth incorporating a hair mask (or two) into your hair care routine.  First you need to to know your hair type and concern. For fine hair that needs volume, look for a body-boosting formula. Alternatively, if you’re after nourishment for dry locks, look for a hydrating mask that will deliver an...
Skin CareIn Style

This "Miracle in a Bottle" Exfoliant Is So Effective, Dermatologists Use It Themselves

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. My mom has notoriously stubborn under-eye circles and bags, to the extent that when we would walk through department stores together, salespeople would call out, hawking products that they claimed would do the trick. My mother's a steadfast optimist, so she tried any and all of them - yet none showed results until Glytone's under-eye cream. The brand has since discontinued it (my mom is not happy), but according to shoppers, its Rejuvenating Mini Peel Gel is all that and more.
Hair CareChicago Tribune

The best blue hair dye

Dyeing your hair can be a fun way to switch up your style, and nothing says fun like a bright and bold hairdo. If it’s time for a change, blue hair dye is a choice that celebrities from Lady Gaga to Kylie Jenner have made chic. Blue hair dye comes in a variety of hues, so you can find your favorite color or pick a shade that just looks great on you.
Hair CareHarper's Bazaar

The 9 Best Curling Irons for Every Hair Length and Type

Whether you've used the same curling iron since high school or yours has sat dormant in the bathroom drawer for a year, it might be time to invest in a new one. And the good news is, technology has come far—like, really far. From self-curling tools to interchangeable sizes, at-home curling has never been so easy and safe. Read on to find your next iron, no matter if you're looking for loose beach waves, tight curl definition, or somewhere in between.
Hair CarePosted by
WWD

Stay Tidy With the 10 Best Cordless Hair Trimmers

Going to see the barber every few weeks just to get a simple trim can be a time suck, especially when you don’t need a full cut. Opting for the DIY route can make things a lot easier. The key to giving yourself a trim is using one of the best cordless hair trimmers. Any barber will tell you that working with corded clippers makes the job a lot tougher. Not only do the best cordless hair trimmers give you freedom of movement, but they also deliver a better experience overall. Plus, many double as beard trimmers. To keep things fresh in between visits to the barber, add one of these best cordless hair trimmers to your grooming tools collection.
Hair CareCosmopolitan

12 Best Silk Hair Scrunchies to Accessorize With This Summer

Like almost all '90s trends, hair scrunchies came back in a big way over these past couple of years, and IDK why they ever left in the first place?! The styles are so fun and range from super tiny, thin designs to oversized, statement ones. I mean, Jason Mamoa loves them. What other info do you need? While they come in a variety of fabrics—cotton, linen, and even terry cloth!—silk scrunchies not only look luxe, but they're also gentle on your hair. The smooth material reduces friction, which can prevent knotting and any other damage. And if you hate the kinks in your strands that are left when you take your hair out of a ponytail, silk helps minimize that too!

Comments / 0

Community Policy