Trevor Noah’s Net Worth Is No Laughing Matter, Even For the ‘Daily Show’ Host

Click here to read the full article.

If you’re a fan of the Daily Show , you may want to know about Trevor Noah ‘s net worth and how much he makes as the host of one of Comedy Central’s highest-rated shows.

Noah , who was born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa, started his entertainment career in 2002 when he was cast in the South African soap opera Isidingo at 18 years old. After that, Noah went on to host his own radio show before he took a break from journalism and acting to focus on comedy. After performing as the opening act for comedians like Gabriel Iglesias and Russell Peters, Noah went on host several shows in South Africa including Run the Adventure , The Real Goboza and Siyadlala .

As he became more successful, Noah also released several stand-up comedy specials including The Daywalker , Crazy Normal and That’s Racist . After his move to the United States in 2011, Noah became the first South African stand-up comedian to perform on The Tonight Show in January 2012. He continued his late-night talk show circuit with an appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman a year later. After stints on BBC’s Two and Comedy Central Roast, Noah became a recurring contributor on The Daily Show in December 2014, which later become his big break. A year later, in March 2015, Comedy Central announced that he will succeed Jon Stewart as the host of The Daily Show.

Noah has since gone on to win an Emmy and be named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world, as well as host the Grammys in 2021 and 2022. With his career on the rise, it’s no wonder why fans want to know more about Trevor Noah’s net worth. Find out how much he has in the bank account ahead.

What is Trevor Noah’s Daily Show salary?

Noah joined The Daily Show , which was hosted by Jon Stewart at the time, as a recurring contributor in 2014. After Stewart announced his decision to leave The Daily Show after 16 years on air, Noah was announced as the new host of the Comedy Central satire news show in 2015.

According to Celebrity Net Worth , Noah made between $5 to $8 million per season for the first few years of his time as a Daily Show host. (In comparison, Stewart made around $25 million per season.) However, after he signed a new contract with Viacom (the owner of Comedy Central) in September 2017, Noah’s salary raised to a massive $16 million per season, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What is Trevor Noah’s Grammys hosting salary?

Noah hosted the Grammys for the first time in 2021, and again in 2022 at the 64th Annual Recording Academy Awards. So, how much did Noah make from hosting the Grammys? At minimum, Noah earned around $5,000, due to this being the salary floor for a Grammys presenter as a member of the SAG-AFTRA union. However, it’s entirely possible that Noah’s Grammys hosting salary was even higher. According to Forbes , Noah he could make anywhere between $5,000 to $20,000 for the three-and-a-half-hour show, plus rehearsals. For example, James Corden made around $20,000 when he hosted the Grammys for the first time in 2017. Given Noah’s multi-million-dollar Daily Show salary, we expect him to make at least that much (if not more) as the 2022 Grammys host.

Buy: ‘Born a Crime’ by Trevor Noah $7.04

What is Trevor Noah’s net worth?

The question everyone wants to know: What is Trevor Noah’s net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Noah is worth a massive $100 million as of 2022. This number, of course, includes his eight-figure salary from The Daily Show , as well as the $14 million he’s grossed on his comedy tours in recent years, according to The Hollywood Reporter . The magazine reports that he made $5 million from one tour alone in 2018. Along with his comedy career, Noah is also on the podcast, “On Second Thought,” as well as the author of his bestselling 2016 memoir, Born a Crime , which he wrote for seven figures, according to THR. In 2019, Forbes named him the fourth highest-earning stand-up comedian with $28 million earned in that year alone.

The Daily Show is available to stream on Paramount+ .

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.