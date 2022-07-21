Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry’s Family Album With 3 Kids: Photos

The Currys are the cutest! With three kids at home, Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry have a full house — and love sharing milestone moments with their followers.

The couple wed in July 2011, starting their family the following year when eldest daughter Riley arrived. She became a big sister in 2015 when Ryan was born, followed by baby brother Canon in 2018.

Since becoming parents, the couple have been most surprised by “the amount of stuff” they can get done every single day. "I feel like I should have invented something,” Ayesha joked to Parents magazine in 2016. "Also, it's an event to get all four of us out of the house at once. When we get in the car and we've brought everything and everybody has socks on, it's like a dream come true.”

The Full Plate author went on to gush about her husband’s fatherhood skills, saying, "The thing I love about him is that he's not too cool for school. He'll get down on the floor and play with the girls. He'll put on dress-up clothes if he has to, and he's very patient, which is something I'm not. We balance each other out.”

Stephen chimed in that he was looking forward to taking his daughters to school one day and attending their graduations. "All those little checkpoints are going to be fun, and there will be ups and downs along the way,” the professional basketball player gushed at the time. "Watching our children go through those life experiences will be amazing.”

While raising their little ones, she and the athlete don’t believe in “sugarcoating" anything.

"No matter how young the kids are really tackling it head-on, face-first has been what's worked for us," Ayesha told Self magazine in July 2020. "I feel like that’s been how we see change happening — because the children are our future, and I feel like if we're verbally and physically instilling in them the change we wish to see, that's the best way to get it going."

The Canada native went on to say that they took Riley to a protest supporting the Black Lives Matter movement . "We felt like the best way to explain everything to her was for her to see it and understand it and hear it firsthand,” the Seasoned Life author said. "She internalized it, and then was able to ask us the questions she wanted to ask without being earful of asking them.”

