ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

The Only Ingredient Dietitians Want You to Add to Your Coffee

By Jaime Osnato
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R8QYv_0YufT2EU00

If you want to make your morning cup of joe healthier, you might've already sacked the sugar and artificial creamers . But what if we told you that ​ adding ​ something could enhance the nutritional value of your brew?

Yep, stir a scoop of collagen powder into your next coffee for a boost of health benefits.

A quick refresher: Collagen is a type of protein that's found in your skin, nails, hair and bones. Emerging research points to its positive effect on gut health, cartilage, joints and wound healing, Holley Samuel, RD, CPT , owner of Fit Cookie Nutrition, tells LIVESTRONG.com.

In fact, collagen can help slow down skin aging by increasing elasticity and improving its appearance, per New York-Presbyterian .

“Various brands offer different types of collagen and therefore different benefits. But one of the most important things studies show is that the ​ quality ​ of the supplement matters,” Samuel says. “As a dietitian, I recommend looking for grass-fed or pasture-raised sources of collagen from brands with superior quality standards.”

Try these collagen products:

  • Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Vanilla Protein Powder ($23.96, Amazon )
  • Vital Proteins Grass-Fed Pasture-Raised Collagen Peptides ($39.99, Amazon )
  • Orgain Grass-Fed Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides Protein Powder ($22.39, Amazon )
  • Pop & Bottle Vanilla Oat Milk Latte With Collagen ($50.99 per 12-pack, BubbleGoods — Enjoy 10% off with this code at checkout: ​ BUBBLELIVE10 ​)

How Much Collagen Should You Add to a Cup of Coffee?

"Most brands include their own scoopers within and, generally, the portion size is one or two scoops," says Bonnie Taub-Dix, RDN , author of ​ Read It Before You Eat It: Taking You from Label to Table ​​ .

Start off with a half scoop or a tablespoon of collagen and see if you like it. Then, experiment with adding a full scoop.

Will Collagen Alter Your Coffee’s Flavor?

If you don't want to mess with your cup of joe's flavor, pick a plain, unflavored variety of collagen.

What's more, you'll also want to choose a quality, fully hydrolyzed collagen (more on that later) — which should not alter the taste of your coffee, Samuel says.

But some brands offer flavored varieties as well. If you go this route, just be mindful of artificial flavors and added sugar.

To make sure your collagen powder seamlessly mixes with your coffee, Samuel recommends using a milk frother ($10.17, Amazon ).

Does Heat Denature the Proteins in Collagen?

Likely not. Researchers exposed collagen proteins to temperatures of 302 to 788 degrees Fahrenheit and found that the proteins' initial degradation occurred at around 527 degrees F, per a July 2011 ​ Biophysical Journal ​ study.

Coffee is usually brewed at under 200 degrees F, so the proteins' structure probably remains intact as your coffee won't be hot enough to cause that degradation process, Taub-Dix says.

Still, keep in mind that coffee itself may affect your body's own ability to produce collagen. Indeed, caffeine intake reduces collagen synthesis in human skin cells, per an October 2014 study published in Drug Design, Development and Therapy ; however, more research needs to be done to confirm these findings.

So, here's the takeaway: "Caffeine is OK in moderation, and adding collagen to your hot caffeinated beverage may provide benefits, but more research is needed," Samuel says.

Can You Add Collagen to Cold Coffee, Too?

If you're a cold brew fan, you're probably wondering whether you can mix collagen with your iced coffee. Yes, certain types of collagen — such as fully hydrolyzed varieties — can also be added to cold drinks, Samuel says.

"Fully hydrolyzed collagen is more bioavailable (meaning, we can absorb and use it more readily in our bodies) and dissolves easily into hot or cold beverages."

Conversely, "partially hydrolyzed collagen, known as gelatin, is only soluble in hot beverages," Samuel adds.

Another thing to note: "There seems to be the trend of adding butter or MCT oil to your coffee and collagen mix, but more studies are needed to determine whether that addition has any impact on absorption," Taub-Dix says.

“Collagen is best absorbed with vitamin C , and while some brands do include a vitamin C source within their collagen powder formulas, some do not,” Samuel says. For maximal absorption, pair your collagen coffee with vitamin C-rich foods like berries or citrus.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Food You Should Never Eat Over 40 Because It Dries Out Your Skin & Causes Wrinkles

Hitting the big 4-0 is a major accomplishment, and something to celebrate with self-care. If you want to preserve your youthful glow with a consistent skincare routine, another important part of caring for aging skin is your diet. We spoke with skincare and health experts about the one food many people are aware of that is bad for the skin, and another that you might not expect.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iced Coffee#Dietitians#Caffeine#Collagen#Cpt#Fit Cookie Nutrition#Rdn
shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat

Another name for visceral fat is “hidden fat,” and it refers to the type of fat that gets stored inside the belly and around organs, Lisa Richards, certified nutritional coach and creator of The Candida Diet explains. Unlike subcutaneous fat, the type of fat that can be seen and felt, visceral fat can produce chemicals and hormones which can be dangerous, and “place these individuals at higher risk for serious health issues.” Yikes!
NUTRITION
shefinds

3 Ingredients Nobody Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because They Cause Heartburn

Heartburn can be a nuisance, especially if you experience it regularly. “Heartburn is a gastrointestinal sensation or symptom that people with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) may experience. It is a condition where the acid in the stomach reaches the esophagus and even the mouth.” Says Dr. Jahandar Saleh, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. Although it is typically harmless when experienced from time to time, some people experience burning pain almost daily. One of the biggest triggers of heartburn is your diet, so knowing what foods you should avoid is the first way you can reduce your symptoms.
HEALTH
Fstoppers

Drink This 30 Minutes Before Bed Daily to Melt Away Stubborn Belly Fat

It’s normal for your weight to fluctuate by a few pounds, even when you exercise regularly and eat well. Factors like hormone levels, stress, dehydration, and toxic exposure can cause your body to start gaining weight unexpectedly. Sometimes, the extra inches around your waist are simply caused by stubborn water weight.
YOGA
shefinds

4 Foods You Should Stop Eating To Get Rid Of Smile Lines, According To Doctors

As we age, the skin surrounding our mouths begins to sag and forms frowny lines that face downward. While this is completely normal and expected, the lines can be exacerbated by what we eat. Creating a healthier, balanced diet can help you achieve better-looking skin in the long run. We spoke with board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Nadir Qazi, M.D., and skincare expert Dr. Rudolf Probst, M.D., about four foods to avoid that can worsen the skin around your mouth, and why.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: The One Frozen Food You Have To Stop Eating ASAP—It's Causing Weight Gain!

When you’re hungry and pressed for time, microwaving a frozen food can be convenient and quick. While there are plenty of options that seem healthy in your grocery store’s freezer section, experts warned us about one particular kind that could contribute to weight gain if eaten frequently. We spoke with a nutritionist and dietitian about one frozen food to avoid if you’re trying to lose weight, and learned why it’s better to eat something else for breakfast instead.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Processed Breakfast You Should Stop Eating Every Morning Because It Slows Your Metabolism

Pre-made and processed smoothies are one of the most convenient breakfast products out there. If you’re in a pinch in the morning and pressed for time, grabbing a bottle and hitting the road can still give you a boost of energy if you weren’t able to sit down for breakfast. A major drawback of these breakfast products, though, is high sugar content and a lack of protein.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Type of Protein You Should Be Eating Every Morning For A Healthier Body Over 50, According To Experts

Eating enough protein is essential. Not only does it keep you feeling full, but it also supports a number of bodily functions that help your body work, and feel, its best. As you age, protein becomes even more important. Some foods are richer in protein than others, and with as busy as life is these days, it’s important to follow a diet that maximizes your benefit. What is the best protein to eat, especially as you age? We asked Carrie Bonfitto, author of What to Cook, Why to Eat It, exactly what protein you should be eating to keep your health on track for the long term.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Collagen-Rich Food You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Better Skin Elasticity

Collagen is the necessary protein responsible for skin elasticity, stretchiness and healthy joints. As we age, our skin loses its firmness, so seeking collagen from an outside source like in specific foods and supplements is a great step to add to your anti-aging skincare regimen! We spoke with dermatologist Dr. Lilliana Ramírez García, M.D. of Nava MD and learned about the many benefits of one collagen-boosting fruit that can easily be eaten by itself every day, in smoothies, in oatmeal and other ways. Read on for the endless possibilities of this multi-faceted food.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

4 Metabolism-Supporting Foods You Should Have Every Morning To Lose Weight By March, According To A Doctor

Dr. Amy Lee, is a board certified doctor in internal medicine, medical nutrition and obesity medicine and partner of Nucific:. As a weight loss specialist, I am all about using my knowledge in nutrition science to optimize my health. I am also a true believer in practicing what I preach to my patients because I have the benefit of learning this information through my years of training.
WEIGHT LOSS
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy