15 bathroom storage ideas for organizing and clearing up your space

Since the bathroom is the place where you clean and rejuvenate yourself, it only makes sense that you keep it as consolidated and crisp as possible. That means no makeup all over your counter, no dirty towels on the floor and no toothpaste splattered mirrors.

Whether you have a luxurious, double-sink oasis in the country or a teeny-tiny bathroom in Manhattan, there’s always room for improvement and organization. Everything you use in the bathroom should have a home but if you have no idea where to start, don’t fret, we’ve got you covered.

From hair tool holders, towel storage and over-the-toilet stands, we’ve found many smart storage ideas that will make getting ready in the morning and unwinding in the evening that much more enjoyable.

Stackable Organizer Drawers, $23.99 (originally $26.99)

Use these two acrylic organizer drawers to stash away loose items. Not only will it make it easier to find what you’re looking for in the long run, but it will also provide instant organization.

Silver 2-Drawer Mesh Organizer, $28.99

Instead of throwing random items in disarray underneath your skin, add these mesh organizer bins to keep everything consolidated.

Bukovno Solid Wood Free-Standing Bathroom Cabinet, $104.99

We don’t know about you, but this free standing cabinet makes us feel like we are at a spa, and we love it. With six total compartments, you can store everything and more.

Sorbus Cosmetic Makeup and Jewelry Storage Case, $32.99

We swear by this makeup and jewelry storage case because it not only allows you to successfully put away your belongings, but it also allows you to display your favorite goodies.

Over-the-Cabinet Hair Tool Holder, $21.99

Too many hair brushes, flatirons, curlers and blowdryers to count? Consider purging a few and organizing your favorite in this over-the-cabinet hair tool holder.

UTEX 3-Shelf Bathroom Over The Toilet Organizer, $68.95

If you haven’t invested in an over-the-toilet bathroom organizer yet, this is your chance. It doesn’t take up any additional space but will completely transform your storage game — trust us.

SPACEKEEPER Storage Cart, $33.99 (originally $39.99)

This storage cart is great for stashing toilet paper and skincare products alike. Each level can be customized to your liking, while its frame is slim enough to fit virtually anywhere.

2-Tier Acrylic Tower, $59.99

If you’re working with decent counter space, consider this acrylic tower to display your most used and aesthetically pleasing items.

White Deco Countertop Bathroom Set, $7.99

To keep everything cohesive, buy these affordable bathroom accessories for your soaps and tooth brush.

Wall Mount Bathroom Towel Holder Storage Rack, $34.99

If you have a smaller bathroom, it’s important to utilize all the wall space you can. This wall mount towel holder can handle up to four towels at a time.

Pole Shower Caddy, $29.99

Instead of using every nook and cranny your shower or tub has to offer, we suggest getting a pole shower caddy like this one to organize all your shower necessities.

Free-Standing Bathroom Cabinet, $84.99 (originally $93.05)

This practical, free-standing bathroom cabinet is great for storing a variety of items if your bathroom space lacks storage.

The Everything Drawer Organizers, $3.49-$7.49

These Everything Drawer Organizers from The Container Store can be used for many different things (hence the name) but they’re particularly great when consolidating products in your bathroom vanity mirror since they’re thin and clear so you can see all your labels.

Under Sink Organizer, $23.99

Give your bathroom cleaning supplies a designated spot with this two tier organizer. Better yet, it’s open frame makes grabbing what you need when you need it easy and convenient.

Over The Door 11 Hook Organizer Rack with Basket Storage, $15.97

No room for towel storage? Hang one or two on this 11-hook organizer rack and utilize the basket storage section for hand towels and wash clothes for easy access.