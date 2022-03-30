ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grammys Live Stream: How to Watch the 2022 Grammy Awards Online Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

After a three-month delay due to Omicron precautions, the 2022 Grammy Awards finally air this weekend, with what promises to be a return to normal, as the production airs live from Los Angeles in an indoor venue once again.

Jon Batiste leads the pack with nine nominations, with Justin Bieber , Doja Cat , and H.E.R. following close behind with eight nods each. Other nominees include Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, ABBA, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett.

When Are the Grammy Awards? Date, Time, Location

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards air live from Los Angeles, Sunday, April 3rd at 8pm EST / 5pm PST with Trevor Noah returning to host for the second year in a row. Sunday’s Grammy Awards will be simulcast live on both the East Coast and West Coast.

While the Grammy Awards have typically been held at the Staples Center in downtown LA, organizers tell Rolling Stone that this year’s event will be held indoors at the MGM Grand Garden Arena that has been cleaned and vetted to be as Covid-safe as possible.

What Channel Are the Grammys On?

If you have cable, you can watch the Grammy Awards on CBS or stream the show on CBS.com by signing in with your TV provider. Check your local CBS listings to see what channel the Grammys are on for you.

How to Stream the Grammy Awards Online Free

If you want to stream the 2022 Grammy Awards online free, you’ll need to sign-up for a Paramount+ account . Paramount+ (formerly CBS All-Access) is currently offering a free trial that you can use to watch the Grammys online for free.

Stream the Grammys free on Paramount+ here

Paramount+ lets you stream the 2022 Grammys live on your computer, smartphone, tablet or smart TV through the Paramount+ website or the Paramount+ app. Launch the Paramount+ app and tap “Live TV” on the menu at the bottom of the screen to connect to the show.

You can also stream the Grammys for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV . The live TV streaming service gets you more than 100 channels, including CBS. You’ll also get channels like E! for Grammys red carpet and post-show coverage. Use this link to get a free trial to fuboTV to watch the Grammys online without cable; you can cancel at anytime.

Stream the Grammys free on fuboTV here

Your other hack for streaming the Grammys online free is signing up for a Hulu + Live TV trial . In addition to all the Hulu content (shows, movies, etc.), the Hulu + Live TV plan gives you access to 60+ live TV channels, including CBS. Use the Hulu trial to watch the Grammys online free. The free trial works for both new sign-ups and people who already have Hulu and just want to try out the Live TV features.

Stream the Grammys free on Hulu here

2022 Grammy Awards Performers List

Silk Sonic, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and J Balvin with Maria Becerra are just some of the stars announced as 2022 Grammy performers. The full performers list includes Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Nas, Olivia Rodrigo and Chris Stapleton. Organizers have promised more surprises too, on music’s biggest night.

Foo Fighters were previously set to perform, but have been removed from the latest press release. They most likely stepped back from performing due to the loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins , who died unexpectedly at the age of 50 on Friday, March 25. BTS’ performance is also up in the air now that member Jungkook tested positive for Covid-19 on March 28. According to Billboard, Big Hit stated that Jungkook’s participation in the band’s upcoming Grammy performance will be “determined by local regulations on COVID-19,” and that they are actively in “discussions with awards organizer[s]”.

If you want to watch BTS perform at the Grammys along with all the other big nominees, sign-up for a free trial to Paramount+ and get a live stream to the show.

Missed the show or want to re-watch the performances? The Grammys will stream on-demand on Paramount+ the next day.

