Blockchain Basics Key Things to Know As a Beginner

The birth of Bitcoin in 2009 marked a huge milestone in the financial sector. While the world still had much to learn about Bitcoin at that time, its emergence introduced everyone to the wonders of blockchain technology.

This innovation served as the building block of cryptocurrencies and has ultimately revolutionized traditional financial systems. In the case of beginners, learning about blockchain can seem very intimidating, but don't let industry jargon and technical terms discourage you. While the topic can get very complex, understanding its fundamental aspects can be easily done.

To put things simply, a blockchain is a digital ledger that's maintained and distributed among interconnected computers called nodes. A blockchain is made up of consecutive "blocks" that store relevant information such as transaction time, amount, and addresses.

With the help of a mathematical algorithm, each block is linked to the one before it, and verified copies of data are distributed to users within the network.

Through this technology, Bitcoin and the other digital currencies that followed were able to maintain the users' privacy while having a public and decentralized ledger. Since this ledger is under the control of a distributed group rather than a singular entity, Bitcoin and other digital currencies can offer different modes of transactions at relatively lower costs.

The adoption of blockchain technology will continue to play a critical role in the development of digital currencies. While the mainstream adoption of crypto may still take some time, the latest trends indicate that its future is bright.

If you want to enter a cryptocurrency venture, you need to start by improving your blockchain knowledge. Investing in Bitcoin without knowing how it works is no different from purchasing shares without prior knowledge of the stock market. From how it works to how it is secured, the infographic we've prepared will educate you on blockchain basics .

Blockchain Basics: Key Things To Know As A Beginner by CoinGeek blockchain basics