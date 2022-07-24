ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our skin might know a little too much about time, in fact. Why is it so desperate to start visibly aging even when we take so many steps to stay youthful ?

Ultimately, aging is a privilege we don’t take for granted, but that doesn’t mean we don’t want our skin to stay smooth and healthy as the years go by. That’s why we always make sure to have some type of retinol or retinoid in our routine. If you’re hoping to keep your skin looking young, pretty much any dermatologist or aesthetician will recommend starting a retinol, even in your twenties or thirties. But where can you start — especially if you want to save the extra dollars it takes to visit a professional? How about with the number one retinol night cream in the country?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y8zRv_0YsnsFev00
Murad

See it!

Get the Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream at Murad with free shipping!

As of fall 2020, The NPD Group, Inc. and the U.S. Prestige Beauty industry showed this Murad cream as the top retinol night cream in the U.S. You can’t argue with facts! The reviews speak for themselves too. At the time of this story, this cream has 186 reviews — 170 of which are five stars and 16 of which are four stars. Not one reviewer has rated it under four stars!

Reviewers say this cream is their “favorite wrinkle fighter” and that their results have been so amazing that they “look forward to putting it on at night.” Some people dread doing their skincare at night, so this is a huge plus. Other reviewers reported that their “face, neck and décolletage are wrinkle-free and silky smooth” and that they can see this cream is “reducing the lines on [their] forehead with each use.” One even said that “of all the products [they] have used over the last 10 years, this is by far the best”!

See it!

Get the Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream at Murad with free shipping!

This cream is for normal, oily, combination and dry skin. It claims to improve the look of wrinkles and intensely hydrate the skin, the retinol acting as both a protector and a corrector. The formula also includes niacinamide and picolinamide to strengthen the skin’s natural protective barrier. We love this cream because even though it’s so powerful, it’s designed to be gentle. Some retinols wreak havoc on skin for a while, but even beginners might find this cream to be solely soothing!

Studies showed that after four weeks, 83% of this cream's testers noticed firmer, more supple skin and 80% saw increased radiance and glow. You might find improvements when it comes to acne and hyperpigmentation as well. To use this cream , simply push the pump on the top of the jar for just the right amount and massage evenly over your face, neck and chest at night. Remember to use SPF in the morning, as retinol can make skin more sensitive to sun damage. Plus, SPF is another huge must for an anti-aging routine!

See it!

Get the Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream at Murad with free shipping!

Looking for more? Shop other anti-aging products here and explore all skincare bestsellers at Murad here !

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

