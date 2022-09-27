8 best rice cookers for flawless, fluffy results every time

Rice is a staple in most households, as it’s a great addition to everything from stir fries to curries and even salads. But for such a small grain it can be surprisingly hard to cook.

Those without the knowledge and practice of how the rice and water ratio works will no doubt find that their rice comes out gloopy, burnt or chewy, instead of the fluffy accompaniment they were hoping for.

Different rice varieties, such as those ideal for risotto, long grain, jasmine and basmati, mean that the chore of cooking your rice becomes even harder. So, the invention of rice cookers could be just what your kitchen has been craving.

The cookers, which normally sit on your kitchen surface or are designed to go in the microwave , mean you can add the desired amount of rice and water and get on with cooking the rest of your meal. But are they worth the investment?

Rice cookers come in all shapes and sizes – so it’s worth thinking about your rice needs per meal – an eight-portion cooker may look great but it will take up unnecessary space if you’re only a single household.

Some rice cookers will have pre-set functions or timers, while others work on the weight of the rice and water to tell you when your rice is ready. Some of the bigger models also have other functions, including frying and baking.

How we tested

We reviewed a number of different rice cookers – from compact models, which work in the background to bigger rice cookers, which have multiple uses – and tested them on how easy they were to use, how long they took, how fluffy our rice came out and if they’re good value for money.

The best rice cookers for 2022 are:

Best overall – Judge mini rice cooker: £24.95, Amazon.co.uk

– Judge mini rice cooker: £24.95, Amazon.co.uk Best for families – Russell Hobbs medium rice cooker and steamer: £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Russell Hobbs medium rice cooker and steamer: £29.99, Amazon.co.uk Best multi-cooker with rice function – Ninja foodi 9-in-1 multi-cooker 6l: £199.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

– Ninja foodi 9-in-1 multi-cooker 6l: £199.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk Best for ease of use – Lakeland mini electric rice cooker: £39.99, Lakeland.co.uk

– Lakeland mini electric rice cooker: £39.99, Lakeland.co.uk Best budget rice cooker – ProCook microwave rice cooker: £9, Procook.co.uk

– ProCook microwave rice cooker: £9, Procook.co.uk Best value rice cooker – VonShef 1.8l rice cooker/steamer: £34.99, Vonhaus.com

– VonShef 1.8l rice cooker/steamer: £34.99, Vonhaus.com Best for larger portions – Breville 1.8l rice cooker and steamer: £28, Argos.co.uk

– Breville 1.8l rice cooker and steamer: £28, Argos.co.uk Best for fast cooking time – Tefal all-in-one electric pressure cooker: £99.99, Currys.co.uk

Judge mini rice cooker

Russell Hobbs medium rice cooker and steamer

Ninja foodi 9-in-1 multi-cooker 6l

Lakeland mini electric rice cooker

ProCook microwave rice cooker

VonShef 1.8l rice cooker/steamer

Breville 1.8l rice cooker and steamer

Tefal all-in-one electric pressure cooker

Rice cooker FAQs

How energy efficient are rice cookers compared to cooking rice on the hob?

The verdict: Rice cookers