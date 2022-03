With everything that’s changed in the past two years – I’m writing this the morning my kids returned to school maskless for the first time in a while – it’s hard to remember those feelings of COVID-related hysteria in the early days of 2020. Of all the things that happened at that time, the stuff-hitting-the-fan moment for me was when Gov. John Carney issued the order closing restaurants March 16. I remember that mandate’s date so clearly because it happens to be my birthday. No, we did not get in one last in-person dinner before the government-ordered closing time of 8 p.m.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO