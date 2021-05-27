Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

12 best Indian novels that everyone needs to read

By Emma Lee-Potter
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETdQs_0YsVxgyf00

From the cultural splendour of Delhi, Agra and Jaipur to the glamour of Bollywood, India is a fascinating place.

It’s the second most populous country in the world and there’s no better way to learn about its diverse culture and complex history than to read about it.

India has a long and distinguished literary record. The country’s first written works date as far back as 1500BC and its oral tradition is even older than that.

Centuries on, India’s literary culture is flourishing – as shown by the impressive number of Indian novelists who have won the Booker Prize over the past 50 years.

These include Arundhati Roy, the author of The God of Small Things , Aravind Adiga, who wrote The White Tiger, and Kiran Desai, the author of The Inheritance of Loss . Salman Rushdie, who was born in India but is a British citizen, won the 1981 Booker Prize for Midnight’s Children .

We’ve chosen a mix of classics from years gone by and contemporary novels that portray modern-day life in India. Our main criteria was that the novels should be original, compelling and superbly written – the kind of books that convey the country’s distinctive culture in literary form.

Some of our choices, such as Rohinton Mistry’s A Fine Balance , shine a light on times of political upheaval, while books like The Year of the Runaways by Sunjeev Sahota, relay the struggles of migrant workers who leave India and cross the world to look for work. In other words, there’s something to suit all literary tastes.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

‘A Fine Balance’ by Rohinton Mistry, published by Faber & Faber: £9.99, Waterstones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0URa_0YsVxgyf00

Set in 1975, when prime minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency due to civil unrest, this fine novel is the story of four strangers – a widow, a young student who has been uprooted from his idyllic hill station home and two tailors who have fled the caste violence of their native village. The quartet are thrust together, sharing a cramped apartment and facing an uncertain future in the middle of India’s political turmoil. Shortlisted for the 1996 Booker Prize, Mistry’s beautifully written novel is a literary tour de force.

Buy now

‘A Suitable Boy’ by Vikram Seth, published by Orion: £9.22, Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YoB2t_0YsVxgyf00

Published in 1993, this huge tome – one of the longest novels published in a single volume in the English language – is a much-loved classic. Set in newly independent, post-partition India, it follows the stories of four families, focusing on Rupa Mehra’s efforts to arrange the marriage of her spirited student daughter Lata to “a suitable boy”. The first screen version of this epic story is currently being filmed in India and will be shown on BBC1 in late 2020. “It’s a charming, almost Austenesque story, with a delightfully relatable heroine, set against the turbulent background of India in the years following partition,” says TV screenwriter Andrew Davies.

Buy now

‘The God of Small Things’ by Arundhati Roy, published by Harper Perennial: £8.99, Foyles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cvAO6_0YsVxgyf00

This ambitious debut novel took the literary world by storm when it was published in 1997. Roy had previously been working as a screenwriter, actor and aerobics instructor but within months her book had sold all round the world and scooped the Booker Prize. Set in the southern state of Kerala, it relates the childhood experiences of twins Estha and Rahel, who see their world shaken irrevocably by the accidental death by drowning of their visiting English cousin. Lyrical, magical and beautifully written, it’s the compelling story of intertwining family lives, birth and death and love and loss.

Buy now

‘Midnight’s Children’ by Salman Rushdie, published by Vintage: £9.99, Waterstones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czoZz_0YsVxgyf00

Salman Rushdie’s classic novel has been feted by Booker judges an astonishing three times. It won the Booker in 1981, was judged to be the Booker of Bookers for the award’s 25th anniversary in 1993 and in 2008 was voted the greatest Booker Prize winner of all time. Born at the stroke of midnight, at the precise moment of India’s independence, Saleem Sinai, the novel’s protagonist, is one of 1,001 “midnight’s children” – all of whom have special gifts and are telepathically linked. Rushdie says in the introduction to the novel that in the west people tend to read the novel “as a fantasy” while in India readers think of it as “pretty realistic, almost a history book”.

Buy now

‘The Inheritance of Loss’ by Kiran Desai, published by Penguin: £7.19 Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mw1Si_0YsVxgyf00

When Kiran Desai’s second novel won the Booker Prize in 2006 head judge Hermione Lee described it as “a magnificent novel of humane breadth and wisdom, comic tenderness and powerful political acuteness”. Set in 1986, it’s the powerful and very accessible story of a bitter old judge who lives in a dilapidated mansion high in the Himalayas, his orphaned granddaughter Sai, who has fallen in love with her tutor, and his cook, whose son Biju is working in New York and trying to stay one step ahead of the US immigration services.

Buy now

‘Shantaram’ by Gregory David Roberts, published by Abacus: £10.99, Foyles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VP3jW_0YsVxgyf00

Gregory David Roberts’s rollercoaster life reads like a thriller. An ex-armed robber and reformed heroin addict, he escaped from an Australian prison to India, where he lived in a Mumbai slum, launched a free health clinic, joined the mafia and worked in the Bollywood movie industry. This page-turning debut novel is based on his own experiences in the Mumbai underworld and runs to a hefty 900 pages.

Buy now

‘The White Tiger’ by Aravind Adiga, published by Atlantic: £8.99, Waterstones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5sfl_0YsVxgyf00

The enthralling story of Balram Halwai’s journey from “sweet, innocent village fool” to ruthless entrepreneur scooped the Booker Prize in 2008. This brilliant debut novel tells the searing tale of two Indias – one of them Balram’s home village, where sewage seeps down the road and children are “too lean and short for their age,” the other the city of Delhi, with its noisy shopping malls, traffic jams and slums. Look out for the film too – a Netflix adaptation is underway, with Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Buy now

‘The Year of the Runaways’ by Sunjeev Sahota, published by Picador: £8.95, Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpSao_0YsVxgyf00

Sunjeev Sahota’s second novel follows the lives of three migrant workers, Tochi, Avtar and Randeep, who flee India to look for work in England. The first half of the book features sections about their lives in India, relating their disparate reasons for moving to the other side of the world. Randeep marries to secure a visa, Avtar poses as a student and Tochi arrives in the UK on a fake passport in the back of a lorry. The book was shortlisted for the 2015 Booker Prize.

Buy now

‘The Lives of Others’ by Neel Mukherjee, published by Vintage: £8.95, Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QFpOU_0YsVxgyf00

Shortlisted for the Booker Prize and the Costa Novel Award in 2014, Neel Mukherjee’s second novel is set in 1960s Kolkata and opens with the shocking account of a desperate man, who is unable to feed his starving wife and children and murders them before killing himself. This shocking scene is juxtaposed with the story of the wealthy Ghosh family, one of whom has become involved in extremist political activism. A powerful generational story of the chasm between the haves and have-nots.

Buy now

‘The Great Indian Novel’ by Shashi Tharoor, published by Penguin: £5.99, Abe Books

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FVkEL_0YsVxgyf00

First published in 1989, this book has a big title but Shashi Tharoor makes it clear from the start that it’s in deference to “its primary source of inspiration” – The Mahabharata , one of the two major Sanskrit epics of ancient India. In Sanskrit Maha means great and Bharata means India. Tharoor uses The Mahabharata as a framework for this satirical novel about the major Indian political events of the 20th century, from British colonial rule through to “the struggle for freedom and the triumphs and disappointments of Independence”.

Buy now

‘Witness the Night’ by Kishwar Desai, published by Simon & Schuster: £7.71, Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BTViw_0YsVxgyf00

When a traumatised young girl is found barely alive in a house where 13 people have been murdered, the local police assume she is the killer. But a feisty gin-swilling social worker brought in to review the case is convinced the girl has been framed and sets out to prove her innocence. Kishwar Desai wrote her stunning debut novel in just four weeks, driven by anger at the hidden scandal of killing baby girls that still exists in parts of India. It went on to win the Costa first novel award in 2010.

Buy now

‘Polite Society’ by Mahesh Rao, published by Tinder Press: £14.99, Foyles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NtUq5_0YsVxgyf00

If you’re looking for a lighter read, try Mahesh Rao’s beautifully observed and witty second novel, a contemporary version of Jane Austen’s Emma . Ania Khurana is a spoilt, rich 25-year-old living in a luxurious Delhi mansion. She knows everyone who is anyone in the city but she’s bored and in need of entertainment. Following in Emma Woodhouse’s matchmaking steps, Ania first finds a husband for her spinster aunt, then sets her sights on doing the same for her friend Dimple, only to find that the path of true love doesn’t always run smooth.

Buy now

The verdict: Indian novels

Choosing a favourite out of these 12 extraordinary novels is a tough task but for beautiful writing and characters you really care about Rohinton Mistry’s A Fine Balance is in a league of its own. If books with present-day themes are more to your taste don’t miss Sunjeev Sahota’s The Year of the Runaways . Set in both India and Sheffield, the city where three Indian migrants travel to seek work, it’s an insightful, timely read.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on audiobooks, try the link below:

The Independent

The Independent

145K+
Followers
81K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shashi Tharoor
Person
Salman Rushdie
Person
Arundhati Roy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Unrest#History Books#Comic Books#True Love#British#Faber Faber#Waterstones Set#Orion#Vintage#Netflix#Abe Books First#Abacus#Simon Schuster#Indian Novels#Contemporary Novels#Indian Novelists#India Readers#Ancient India#Literary Form#Beautiful Writing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
Country
India
News Break
Amazon
Related
Books & Literatureaperture.org

Arundhati Roy Sees Delhi as a Novel

“A novel gives a writer the freedom to be as complicated as she wants—to move through worlds, languages, and time, through societies, communities, and politics,” Arundhati Roy recently wrote. Having risen to international fame with her Booker Prize–winning novel The God of Small Things (1997), Roy is a singular voice in contemporary literature, producing riveting works of fiction, along with a prodigious output of essays that address class, gender, and politics with a moral clarity and urgency that reflect her role as a committed activist.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Sumit Singh: Remarrying Again After DUMPING Jenny Slatten?

Earlier this year, 90 Day Fiance fans were alarmed when Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh tested postiive for COVID-19. Though they both survived their miserable bouts with the deadly virus, their future remained uncertain. There has been a ticking clock on Jenny remaining in India, and time could run out...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

11 best LGBTQ+ books to read during Pride month and beyond

June marks Pride month, a time for us to celebrate and reflect on our LGBTQ+ lives, history and experiences.Pride is a time to commemorate our elders and the continued resistance of LGBTQ+ folks to harassment, discrimination and abuse.While this year’s Pride month may be a little different for most people around the globe, books remain an essential way to connect us with our communities, learn and grow.We’ve selected some of the best LGBTQ+ books of the last few years that will hopefully do just that.Read more:8 best letter writing sets for a personal touch8 best book club books to discuss,...
Food & Drinksshortpedia.com

9 Best Indian Dishes

India is the land of culture and traditions. With its diverse cultures and traditions, India has so many delicious and mouth-watery dishes. Every Indian dish represents the uniqueness of India’s culture and traditions with the different flavors and spices. 1/9. Biryani. Biryani is the trademark of India’s renowned state Uttar...
Books & LiteratureHelloGiggles

The 10 Best New Books to Add to Your June Reading List

It's officially summer, and you deserve to relax with a good book. Consider this the start of your ultimate summer reading list: There are dysfunctional family dramas, bravely moving memoirs, and plenty of queer fiction to go around, including a queer historical murder mystery set in Harlem in the 1920s. (Would it really be Pride Month without it?) Pull up a beach chair, gather your book club in person (!), and dive headfirst into the 10 best June books you've gotta read this month.
Books & Literaturecrimereads.com

10 New Novels You Should Read This Month

Each month the CrimeReads editors make their selections for the best upcoming fiction in crime, mystery, and thrillers. Offutt is overdue for a new breakout novel, and The Killing Hills may just be it, part southern gothic, part searching, seething portrait of loss and betrayal, and part an entertaining offshoot of the world of Justified. It’s set in the Kentucky hills, and when a military CID is enlisted by his sister, the town’s new sheriff, to help out with a shadowy homicide investigation, all hell breaks loose. A story full of feuds, rivalries, and crimes hiding in plain sight, The Killing Hills is as poignant and powerful as they come. –DM.
Books & Literaturethenerddaily.com

Q&A: Payal Doshi, Author of ‘Rea and the Blood of the Nectar’

Rea and the Blood of the Nectar is Payal Doshi’s stunning #ownvoices middle-grade fantasy debut about understanding complex family dynamics, fighting for what is right, discovering oneself, and learning to make friends. We had the pleasure of chatting with Payal all about her debut, writing, book recommendations, and so much more!
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

8 Crime Novels With a Dash of Romance

Bloom Books, an imprint of Sourcebooks. You are cordially invited to the wedding of the decade, when Christian Grey will make Anastasia Steele his wife. But is he really husband material? His dad is unsure, his brother wants to organize one helluva bachelor party, and his fiancée won’t vow to obey… Their passion for each other burns hotter than ever, but Ana’s defiant spirit continues to stir Christian’s darkest fears and tests his need for control. As old rivalries and resentments endanger them both, one misjudgment threatens to tear them apart. Can Christian overcome his childhood nightmares, and save himself? Can Christian finally be freed?
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Surge testing for Indian variant in Reading and Wokingham

Surge testing will be carried out in parts of Berkshire after cases of the so-called Indian variant of coronavirus were identified. A two-week community testing programme will target a number of postcodes in Reading and Wokingham from Monday. Public health officials in Reading said cases of the variant, now named...
TV & Videosmorns.ca

Award-winning novel ‘Five Little Indians’ optioned for limited TV series

TORONTO — Michelle Good’s award-winning debut novel “Five Little Indians” has been optioned for the small screen. Toronto-based Prospero Pictures says it has partnered with screenwriter Shannon Masters to secure the rights to adapt the book as a limited series. Masters, of Cree Métis and Ukrainian descent with past scripts...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

International Booker Prize winner announced: Read this year’s crowned novel and the previous top titles

David Diop has become the first French author to ever win the International Booker Prize, taking the award of his second novel At Night All Blood is Black. Drawing on his Senegalese great grandfather’s silence about his experiences in the First World War, it provides a visceral exploration into the emotional agony of the front line. Chair of judges for the prize, Lucy Hughes-Hallett, said: "This story of warfare and love and madness has a terrifying power. The protagonist is accused of sorcery, and there is something uncanny about the way the narrative works on the reader.”The judges noted...
Beauty & Fashiontravelexperta.com

Best Familymoon Destinations Everyone Should Know About

I have gathered the best familymoon destinations for you, newlywed, to enjoy the most exciting vacation of your lifetime. People with kids are getting married the same as people that don’t have kids. The truth is that both want to go on a vacation and share the most important days of their lives with the ones they love.
FIFAredbull.com

5 Indian FIFA pros you need to know about

We list out some of the top professional FIFA gamers in India with details on their achievements and their thoughts on their goals for the future. FIFA titles are pretty much a cultural phenomenon in India. Almost every PlayStation user in India has purchased a FIFA game at some point of time. However, there have only been a few who have taken it a step further and made it their career.
CancerNature.com

Transcriptomic landscape of early age onset of colorectal cancer identifies novel genes and pathways in Indian CRC patients

Past decades of the current millennium have witnessed an unprecedented rise in Early age Onset of Colo Rectal Cancer (EOCRC) cases in India as well as across the globe. Unfortunately, EOCRCs are diagnosed at a more advanced stage of cancer. Moreover, the aetiology of EOCRC is not fully explored and still remains obscure. This study is aimed towards the identification of genes and pathways implicated in the EOCRC. In the present study, we performed high throughput RNA sequencing of colorectal tumor tissues for four EOCRC (median age 43.5 years) samples with adjacent mucosa and performed subsequent bioinformatics analysis to identify novel deregulated pathways and genes. Our integrated analysis identifies 17 hub genes (INSR, TNS1, IL1RAP, CD22, FCRLA, CXCL3, HGF, MS4A1, CD79B, CXCR2, IL1A, PTPN11, IRS1, IL1B, MET, TCL1A, and IL1R1). Pathway analysis of identified genes revealed that they were involved in the MAPK signaling pathway, hematopoietic cell lineage, cytokine–cytokine receptor pathway and PI3K-Akt signaling pathway. Survival and stage plot analysis identified four genes CXCL3, IL1B, MET and TNS1 genes (p = 0.015, 0.038, 0.049 and 0.011 respectively), significantly associated with overall survival. Further, differential expression of TNS1 and MET were confirmed on the validation cohort of the 5 EOCRCs (median age < 50 years and sporadic origin). This is the first approach to find early age onset biomarkers in Indian CRC patients. Among these TNS1 and MET are novel for EOCRC and may serve as potential biomarkers and novel therapeutic targets in future.
Books & LiteratureTor.com

Jo Walton’s Reading List: April and May 2021

I’m sorry I didn’t do a post for April. It’s totally my own fault: I forgot it was May. What even is time? Never could get the hang of Thursdays. By the time people poked me about it, it felt a bit late, and I thought I’d do a combo post for both months together. However, April was a very exciting and busy month, because I got a first vaccine shot, and also I was helping long distance with Ada Palmer’s class papal election, and then May was… well, the snow melted, and as from last Friday we no longer have a curfew, and I may get a second dose of vaccine this week, and all shall be well and all manner of things shall be well.
Celebritieslosangelesherald.com

Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan trends on Twitter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been trending on Twitter but not for any pleasant reason. The star found herself in trouble after reports alleging her charging a whopping Rs 12 crore fee for playing Sita on-screen surfaced online. Days after a media outlet...
TechnologyEntrepreneur

The Best Tablets for Reading Books, PDFs, and More

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. While some people prefer to read on true e-reader devices, complete with multi-layered...
Books & Literaturekindlenationdaily.com

The Girl from Berlin: An utterly heart-wrenching and gripping World War Two historical novel

‘Absolutely brilliant, emotional, and heartbreaking… My TOP read of 2021… Everyone should be reading this book… Quite frankly it is worth 1 million shining stars.’ Sinfully Wicked Book Reviews ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐. 1936, Nazi-ruled Berlin. A heartbreaking and stunningly powerful novel of friendship, courage and betrayal, about two girls whose lives collide...
Books & Literaturefemalefirst.co.uk

Read an exclusive extract from C. J. Carey's new novel Widowland

Read chapter one of C. J. Carey's new book Widowland. Monday, 12th April 1953 A biting east wind lifted the flags on the Government buildings in a listless parody of celebration. All the way from Trafalgar Square and down Whitehall they rippled and stirred, turning the dingy ministerial blocks into a river of arterial red. The splash of scarlet sat savagely on London’s watercolour cityscape: on the dirt-darkened Victorian facades and dappled stone of Horse Guards, the russet Tudor buildings and ruddy-bricked reaches of Holborn, and around the Temple’s closeted, mediaeval squares. It was a sharp, commanding shout of colour that smothered the city’s ancient greys and browns and obliterated its subtleties of ochre and rose.