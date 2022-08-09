ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creative Bloq

How to paint sunsets: Create the perfect coloured sky

If you learn how to paint sunsets, you will elevate your landscape art. However, capturing the full beauty of a real sunset isn't an easy task. With so many complex colours and shades working together and blending into one another, balancing them perfectly isn't easy. How do you create something that feels both realistic and richly eye-catching?
VISUAL ART
Creative Bloq

Wait, so is this optical illusion straight or curved?

Who doesn't love a good optical illusion? Whether you're into rotating horses or topsy-turvy celebrities (both of which we've seen recently), there's something for everyone in the wacky and wonderful world of mind-benders. Today's perplexing find is all about geometric shapes and colours. At first glance, it looks as though...
SCIENCE
Creative Bloq

This stunning 3D slide optical illusion just broke my brain

Another day, another optical illusion. The internet can't get enough of mind benders and/or bogglers, and new examples go wild on social media every other day. But here's one of the most impressive we've seen recently. A new 3D-printed illusion creates the effect of a ball defying gravity by sliding...
SCIENCE
Creative Bloq

My favourite Wacom Graphics tablet is on sale right now

Owning a good drawing tablet is essential for any digital artist, so I'm pretty excited to see the Intuos Comfort Plus PB Graphics tablet discounted from £179.99 to £143.99 at Argos (opens in new tab) right now, as it's one I use all the time and comes highly recommended.
RETAIL
Creative Bloq

Heinz asked AI to 'draw ketchup' (and it went remarkably well)

Heinz has proved that even computers prefer its ketchup with a marketing stunt that had OpenAI's Dall-E 2 generator create a series of sauce-inspired images. Apparently, when the team fed the software random ketchup-related phrases, the results were overwhelmingly plastered with elements of Heinz' signature branding. We have to say, this AI art is some of the least weird we've seen, even with the ketchup bottle floating in a swimming pool.
FOOD & DRINKS
Creative Bloq

Are logos really all starting to look the same?

Think logos are all starting to look the same? You're not the only one. While ideally a logo design should aim to be timeless, they do, like anything else, do follow trends. The trend in recent years has been towards minimalist simplification. Both fashion and the practical requirements of small mobile screens have led to simpler, flatter designs.
TWITTER
Creative Bloq

The hottest typography design trends of 2012

Creative Bloq is now ten years old! To celebrate a decade of design, we're looking back at some past predictions. Read on to find out what we thought was going to be hot over a decade ago. What did we get right? And what did we get very wrong?. Type...
DESIGN
Creative Bloq

The weirdest AI art yet created using DALL·E 2

The internet was already a strange place, but it's suddenly become even stranger thanks to the explosion of weird AI art created by image generators such as DALL·E 2, MidJourney and Craiyon. From strange cartoon cross-breeds to surreal food and apocalyptic selfies, DALL·E 2 and others to varying degrees of success really do seem to be able to create any weird AI art you can describe in their prompt boxes.
SOFTWARE
Creative Bloq

Wix Logo Maker review

As far as automated logo makers go, Wix's offering works fairly well and offers a decent amount of control and customisation. No, it's not a match for hiring a professional designer to create a bespoke logo that reflects the spirit and values of your brand, but if you don't have the budget for that, this offers an affordable option that lets you fine-tune the end result.
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

How to make money on Instagram as a creative

Would you like to know how to make money on Instagram? With over a billion users per month, and the highest per-follower interaction rate of any social network, Instagram is a big part of many people’s lives, and is therefore big business. There are currently more than two million active advertisers on the platform, 72 per cent of people on the platform have bought something they saw on the platform, and as people increasingly use Instagram to find graphic designers or illustrators to work or collaborate with, or buy from, using the platform well is vital for creatives.
INTERNET
Creative Bloq

Brödan Electric Standing L Desk review

If you’ve got the money to spend and you’re looking to expand your home office, or even perhaps move into a larger creative studio, the Brodan L-shaped standing desk is a great option that should stand the best of time. It’s heavy, bulky and you’ll need help constructing it, but otherwise it’s one of the most pleasing standing desks we’ve used, combining appealing design and ergonomics with little details like desktop power ports to make everyday working life a lot easier.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

Sihoo M90D chair review

The Sihoo M90D chair may not win any awards for beautiful design, but what it sets out to do in the ergonomic chair landscape, it does incredibly well. And that is to offer people on a budget a really comfortable ergonomically-minded chair. No frills, no surprises, just a comfortable seat.
TECHNOLOGY
Creative Bloq

Adobe Premiere Pro: how to download Adobe's free guide for filmmakers

Adobe has just dropped a new Premiere Pro guide for long-form and episodic filmmakers that covers everything you need to know to get started and perfect your work in this industry-standard software. This free 136-page PDF guide has taken three years to create, and has input from some of Hollywood's biggest filmmakers, including David Fincher, The Coen Brothers, the team behind Everything Everywhere All at Once.
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

Has AI finally made Bored Ape NFTs artistic?

AI art is cropping up everywhere and it should be no surprise that it's making an impact on the NFT world. Bored Ape Yacht Club remains one of the most famous collections of Ethereum-based non-fungible tokens, and now they've been given a fine art makeover by AI using Google's cloud computing network – all 10,000 of them.
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

Video editing for beginners: the ultimate guide

Starting out in video editing can feel overwhelming, but our ultimate guide to video editing for beginners is here to help. Whether you're considering a career in the field or simply want to edit your own videos for social media or personal use, the pointers below will fill you in on what you need to know about software, hardware and common terminology before you get down to editing itself.
COMPUTERS
