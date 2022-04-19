RS Recommends: These $38 Sony Wireless Headphones Deserve a Place in Your Rotation

Click here to read the full article.

Sony has established itself as one of the most trusted brands in the headphones space, winning a number of accolades (including an RS Essentials 2020 award ) for its sleek designs, reliable sound, and modern technology. But Sony headphones have traditionally been on the pricier side, setting you back at least a couple of bills for a decent set of cans.

That all changes with the Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Headphones. An Amazon exclusive, these wireless headphones are on sale right now for just $38 . That’s $200 less than most Sony models, and cheaper than even most knockoff brands on Amazon. This is also even cheaper than the $58 price-point Sony had these headphones for earlier in the year.

This pair of sleek and stylish headphones is available in multiple colors and gets you surprisingly loud and resonant sound for its price-point. You won’t pick up the same detail as some of the top audiophile headphones on the market, but if you just need an everyday pair to listen to music or podcasts, the WH-CH510s will serve you well.

Get a whopping 35 hours(!) of playback time on a single charge — more than enough to last you through the day, or an entire plane ride. A quick ten-minute charge gets you up to 90 minutes of runtime.

The Bluetooth headphones pair easily to your smartphone to let you listen to music from your favorite streaming service, or to take calls via the built-in microphone. Pair the headphones to your tablet or computer, and use it to watch a movie, play games or listen to an audiobook.

Our Rolling Stone editors swear by these headphones for their clean sound and easy voice pick-up, which make them great for video calls on Zoom, Skype and other virtual meeting platforms too. A quick flick of the switch (through the side control panel) activates Siri or Google Assistant, so you can control tunes and settings using just your voice.

These Sony headphones are great for travel too. The earcups fold flat for easy packing, and the headphones are compact and lightweight (just 4.66 ounces). Everything charges up quickly via an included USB-C cable.

Worth noting: these headphones don’t come with a case, but Amazon is selling a compatible storage/travel case for $14.99 .

The Sony WH-CH510 headphones have a 4.5-star (out of five) rating from more than 14,000 reviewers online . While most Sony headphones can run you into the hundreds of dollars, these ones are on sale for just $38. The final price will show up when you add to cart. Shop the deal here before quantities run out.