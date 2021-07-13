Cancel
Home Federal Bancorp of Louisiana (HFBL) Declares 2-for-1 Stock Split

 14 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (Nasdaq: HFBL) (the "Company"), the holding company for Home Federal Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that its Board of Directors declared a two-for-one stock split in the form of a 100% stock dividend, payable March 31, 2021, to stockholders of record as of March 22, 2021. Under the terms of the stock split, the Company's stockholders will receive a dividend of one share for every share held on the record date. The dividend will be paid in authorized but unissued shares of common stock of the Company.

