The best noise-cancelling earbuds in 2022

The best noise-cancelling earbuds bring a useful reduction in outside noise in a pair of headphones that can easily fit in your pocket.

Functionally, active noise cancellation (ANC) works in the same way on earbuds to how it does on full size over-ear headphones. Both styles employ built-in microphones to detect the level of external ambient noise around the wearer, and an identical audio signal of the surrounding noise is inverted and played back to the listener through the headphones.

Listeners aren't aware of this of course, as the inverted (or out of phase) signal effectively reduces or 'cancels out' the noise of the surroundings for the headphone wearer, effectively removing the external sound, which results in total silence, or at least a significant reduction in the level of intrusive sounds.

As with some over-ear headphones, the benefit from forming a complete seal around your ear, passively blocking out even more noise from your surroundings. But ANC earbuds can produce a similar effect by sealing your ear canal, minimizing the amount of external noise that can reach your ears and allowing you to enjoy your music and podcast without getting distracted by the world outside.

We test dozens of headphones each month, assessing them for sound, comfort and features including active noise-cancelling performance. This list has a wide variety of models we've seen at a broad range of prices spanning $60 to $300, so there should be something here for everyone.

Best ANC overall: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2

A remarkable follow-up that delivers better sound, great call quality, and unrivaled ANC, these next-gen Earbuds take ANC to the next level. Proprietary technologies like ActiveSense and CustomTune balance sound and noise neutralization extremely well, and the redesigned buds feel much better than the original.

Best value: 1More PistonBuds Pro

At $69, these are the best value wireless earbuds with ANC. Even better news for buyers is that they're discounted to $59 on the 1More website as well as through online retailer Newegg . ANC is effective at the price, and the 'buds are a win for consumers looking for great performance in a stylish and affordable package.

Best Bose alternative: Sony WF-1000XM4

Sony's WF-1000XM4 are highly recommended, and one of the best wireless earbuds money can buy. Sound is refined, battery life is decent and the inclusion of new Sony Headphones Connect app features alongside old favorites like 360 Reality Audio and EQ customization, make for one terrific package.

Black Friday deals for the best noise-cancelling earbuds

What are the best noise-cancelling earbuds?

When it comes to noise-cancelling technology, few brands can hold a candle to the Bose approach and the next-gen model keeps sees the brand stay on top. The newly launched QuietComfort Earbuds 2 offer best-ever ANC performance we've heard and are the ones to beat for always-on noise cancellation with great sound no matter what you're listening to.

Additionally, the original QuietComfort Earbuds are still available and manage a level of sound-silencing that approaches full-sized Bose 700 headphones, which is pretty remarkable for a set of earbuds.

In terms of best value, at $69, these 1More PistonBuds offer effective ANC and a great sonic performance in one of the most stylish packages we've seen. They also rank as one of our best wireless earbuds under $100 .

In third place, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are a great ANC alternative to the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds with great signature sound for better frequency balance across the board.

What are the best noise-cancelling earbuds to buy right now?

Best performing ANC earbuds in the world

Size: 1.2 x 0.68 x 0.88 inches (per bud) | Weight: 0.21 ounces (per bud) | Battery life (rated): 6 hours; 24 hours (charging case) | Bluetooth range: 100 feet | Codec support: SBC, AAC

Unbeatable noise cancellation Refined and well-balanced sound Excellent call quality Great customization settings More compact and stylish design Battery life bettered by rivals Poor comfort levels Finicky touch controls and app connectivity

After weeks of leaks, the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are now official, and they've gone straight to the top of our buying guide for their outstanding noise canceling capabilities. They perform even better than the original Earbuds (below) that are still available. These are a remarkable follow-up that delivers better sound, great call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Proprietary technologies like ActiveSense and CustomTune balance sound and noise neutralization extremely well.

Bose’s redesign also makes these buds less of an eyesore compared to the original, and only the high price and mediocre battery life count against them. CustomTune automatically calibrates ANC and the sound frequency profile to the unique properties of your ear and optimal performance that's right for you. Sadly, there's no wireless audio codec support for aptX or LDAC.

Read our full Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review .

Entry-level ANC earbuds that surpass expectations at the price

Size: 0.6 x 0.7 x 0.8 inches (per bud) | Weight: 0.15 ounces (per bud) | Battery life (rated): Up to 7.5 hours; 30 hours (charging case) | Bluetooth range: 60 feet | Codec support: SBC, AAC

Great ANC for the price Energetic sound Sleek, compact design Responsive touch controls Bass-heavy on some tracks Weak call quality

The PistonBuds Pro are a win for budget-conscious consumers who desire outstanding ANC and sound in a stylish, affordable package. Are they going to replace your AirPods Pro? No, but they are easily one of the best AirPods alternatives that can be had for a third of the price.

Okay, battery life isn’t anything to write home about, nor is call quality. But these shortcomings are forgivable when factoring in the audio and noise cancellation these buds deliver, and are enough to satisfy (especially at the $69 price) and give the Piston Buds Pro mass appeal.

Read our full 1More PistonBuds Pro review .

Better ANC than AirPods Pro 2

Size: 1 x 0.8 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 0.2 ounces (per bud) | Battery life (rated): 8 hours (ANC on), 12 hours (ANC off), 24 hours (with charging case), 35 hours (with charging case and ANC off) | Bluetooth range: 30 feet | Codec support: SBC, AAC, LDAC

Substantial yet balanced sound Excellent ANC effectiveness Improved battery life Loose fit Expensive

The old Sony WF-1000XM3 was a longtime member of the best ANC earbuds club, and the heavily upgraded WF-1000XM4 sounds even better. With the aid of a new Sony V1 chip, the noise cancellation on these buds is worthy of the high price tag, and a generally immersive sound helps you ignore distractions even more.

Battery life is up on the old model, too. The WF-1000XM3 could last for 6 hours at most with ANC on, while the WF-1000XM4 can comfortably manage between 7 and 8. The case also gets wireless charging capabilities, alongside a host of other tweaks and improvements to the buds themselves.

Read our full Sony WF-1000XM4 review .

Decent ANC performance and better battery life

Size: 1.22 x 0.86 x 0.94 inches (per bud); 1.78 x 2.39 x 0.85 inches (charging case) | Weight: 0.19 ounces (per bud); 1.8 ounces (charging case) | Battery life (rated) : 6 hours; 30 hours (charging case) | Bluetooth range: Not specified | ANC: Yes | Water resistance: IPX4- rated

World-class noise cancellation Volume controls right on the stem Dolby Atmos spatial audio Improved battery life Audio performance needs finessing Lackluster call quality Lanyard costs extra

Apple's next-gen AirPods Pro 2 have arrived, bringing significant upgrades to the popular original to take performance to the next level. Externally, they look pretty similar to the first generation but battery life has been increased to offer 6 hours on a single charge from the earbuds and a further 30 hours from the wireless charging case. Not only are the earbuds IPX4-rated, but now too is the case itself.

Designed for iPhone owners looking for a more tailored listening experience, these are the pinnacle of Apple technology. On the audio front, Apple has included a new H2 chip with custom amp and driver that delivers better lower and higher frequencies, and you can use the iPhone's TrueDepth camera to create a personalized spatial audio sound to listen to some of the best Dolby Atmos sound in any pair of earbuds. Noise cancellation is double what the last pair of AirPods Pro offered, and it is among the best we’ve yet to see, period.

Read the full Apple AirPods Pro 2 review .

The best noise-cancelling earbuds overall

Size: 1.5 x 1 x 1 inches | Weight: 0.3 ounces (per bud) | Battery life (rated): 6 hours, 18 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 35 feet | Codec support: SBC, AAC

Unbeatable ANC Excellent call quality Dynamic sound Strong, reliable connectivity Battery life is shorter than advertised

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are still available while stock last but fall down this list slightly due to the arrival the top-performing next-gen QuietComfort Earbuds 2 and Apple AirPods Pro 2. The originals Bose Earbuds are can be found for $199 at Amazon .

A software update enhances ANC performance over the version they launched with, and includes Aware and Transparency modes. Although sound quality, in general, is very good, it is not quite to the latest standards, although they do have excellent voice call performance. The buds are a bit big and don’t have the longest battery life, but with the charging case, you should easily be able to snuff out the engine sounds on a lengthy flight.

Read our full Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review .

Next-gen flagship ANC earbuds are Samsung's best so far

Size: 0.7 x 0.85 x 0.7 inches (per bud); 1.97 x 1.97 x 1.1 inches (charging case) | Weight: 0.19 (per bud); 1.53 ounces (charging case) | Battery life (rated): 5 hours (ANC on); 8 hours (ANC off); 18 hours (charging case with ANC on); 29 hours (charging case with ANC off) | Bluetooth range: 70 feet | Codec support: SBC, AAC. SSC

Wide soundstage Effective ANC Compact and practical design Easy to use features Excellent connectivity Disappointing battery life Bixby needs some work Most coveted features are exclusive to Galaxy devices

Samsung’s ANC holds its own against the category best and blocks out close to 90% of ambient noise. The updated design also provides improved comfort and noise isolation. Each earbud houses three mics to block out external sounds at the highest level and soften wind presence, which the mic array does extremely well in combination with the wind shield.

It’s disappointing to see Samsung’s noise-cancelling models provide short ANC playtime. Sound alone makes the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro worth the investment, though, giving you a high quality audio experience and compelling 3D sound with precise head tracking. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a stellar option to consider and have excellent mic quality for calls too.

Read our full Samsung Buds 2 Pro review .

Next-gen Momentum earbuds boost sound and ANC for less

Size: Not specified | Weight: 0.21 ounces (per bud) | Battery life (rated): 7 hours; 24 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: Not specified | Codec support: SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive

Balanced, informative and convincing sound Good noise-cancellation Compact design Great control options Some will hanker after greater bass presence No multi-point connectivity

In the third generation of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 it has shrunk the earbuds, and tidied them up while it’s at it, and managed to hold the price down to a level most realistic rivals compete at. Battery life is good. Control options are both extensive and reliable, and the app is great. Noise-cancellation, especially where wind is concerned, is competitive. And the sound is a combination of fanatical attention to detail, a naturalistic approach to rhythms and tempos, and a very pleasant unity of tonality.

Read the full Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 review .

ANC earbuds with premium design and sound quality

Size and weight: 0.8 x 0.8 x 1 inches | Weight: 0.2 ounces (per bud) | Battery life (rated): 10 hours (ANC on); 12 hours (ANC off), 42 hours (with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 30 feet | Codec support: AAC, SBC and aptX

Stylish, durable design Great sound Active noise cancellation Decent battery life Expensive

The Master & Dynamic MW08 actually beats a few of this list's higher-ranked ANC earbuds on metrics like design, overall sound quality and battery life; it's in this position because the effectiveness of its noise cancellation isn't quite on the same tier as the likes of the QuietComfort Earbuds.

Even so, there's plenty to recommend it. Crafted from polished ceramic and water-resistant to the IPX5 standard, it's one of the best-designed pairs of earbuds in any category, and the powerful, bass-rich (but balanced) sound makes listening to any genre a joy. If you've got the cash to burn, the MW08 is a superb higher-end option.

Read our full Master & Dynamic MW08 review .

The best noise-cancelling buds for OnePlus phone users

Size: 1.25 x 0.9 inches (per bud), 2.3 x 1.9 x 0.9 inches (charging case) | Weight: 0.15 ounces (per bud), 1.83 ounces (charging case) | Battery life (rated): 5 hours (ANC on), 7 hours (ANC off), 28 hours (with charging case and ANC), 38 hours (with charging case, ANC off) | Bluetooth range: 40 feet (12 meters) | Codec support: SBC, AAC, LHDC

Rich, well-balanced sound Powerful ANC Handsome, luxe design Ridiculously powerful charging technology Unique audio features Poor ANC playtime Some features are unreleased or exclusive to OnePlus devices

OnePlus' first pair of ANC buds are a super-stylish design that offer good comfort levels in the ear and a durable build with IP55 water resistance. What's more, you get incredibly quick Warp Charging that can give you 10 hours of use from just 10 minutes of charge, when using the supplied charging case.

Of the three main ANC modes on offer, Max gives you the best noise neutralization; it's not quite as good as the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds or Sony WF-1000XM4, but it beats the AirPods Pro and does an excellent job of blocking out household disturbances. There's also a Transparency mode that allows ambient sounds to filter through, and a Zen mode that plays calming white noise. Extra treats for OnePlus users include a gaming mode and fast pairing, and if you have a OnePlus phone then this is a fine choice to consider.

Read our full OnePlus Buds Pro review.

The best noise-cancelling earbuds to pair with Samsung Galaxy phones

Size: 0.8 x 0.7 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 0.2 ounces (per bud) | Battery life (rated): 5 hours (ANC on), 8 hours (ANC off), 18 hours (with charging case and ANC on), 28 hours (with charging case and ANC off) | Bluetooth range: 30 feet | Codec support: SBC, AAC, SSC

Improved design Full waterproofing High call quality Lots of features Some features only work with Samsung Galaxy smartphones ANC improved, but still not the best

The Galaxy Buds Pro has its own version of spatial audio, called 360 Audio, though you’ll need a relatively new Samsung Galaxy phone for it to work. Still, even if you don’t have one you can take advantage of its ANC, which massively improves on that of the old Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

This is a much better pair of buds in general, with a more stylish, better waterproofed design and upgraded sound output to complement that enhanced ANC. And it’s worth installing the Galaxy Wearable companion app for lots more features and personalization options.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review .

Premium noise-cancelling buds with serious sound quality

Size: 0.9 x 0.8 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 0.3 ounces (per bud) | Battery life (rated): 5.5 hours (ANC on), 7.5 hours (ANC off), 24 hours (with charging case and ANC on), 28 hours (with charging case and ANC off) | Bluetooth range: 35 feet | Codec support: SBC, AAC

Bold, dynamic sound Strong active noise cancellation Lots of personalization features via companion app Robust spec sheet Middling battery life

Another high-end option, the Jabra Elite 85t is one of the few pairs of noise-canceling earbuds that can come near Bose on ANC effectiveness. Three microphones on each earbud do some serious heavy lifting, resulting in anything from passing traffic to barking dogs sounding blissfully muted.

Battery life is middling, voice call quality is on the low side and there are some software bugs, but none of these can spoil the Elite 85t entirely. If you want top-quality ANC without the slightly bulky size of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, this could serve as a fine alternative. Plus for Prime users, they are $120 off on Prime Day .

Read our full Jabra Elite 85t review .

The best sporty AirPods Pro alternative

Size: 0.75 x 1.18 x 0.94 inches | Weight: 0.2 ounces | Battery life (rated): 6 hours (ANC on), 7 hours (ANC Off), 27 hours (ANC on with charging case), 30 hours (ANC off with charging case) | Bluetooth range: 40 feet | Codec support: SBC, AAC

Dynamic soundstage with spatial audio support Strong ANC and Transparency Modes Adequate battery life Comfy, secure design Android app offers very few extras Eartip Fit Test could be better

It’s shocking to see Beats release two pairs of wireless earbuds just months apart from each other. While the Studio Buds remain an impressive model with adequate ANC and great sound, the Fit Pro takes performance up several notches, while integrating minor changes to its sibling’s design. Adding wingtips is a huge plus for exercisers and those living active lifestyles, ensuring the buds remain locked on the ears when moving around. AirPods Pro features like active noise cancellation and Spatial Audio for 3D-like sound come part of the package, both of which perform at high levels. There are also the many perks that come tied to the H1 chip like automatic switching, audio sharing, and FindMy support to locate misplaced buds.

Android users end up losing out on several iOS-exclusive features like “Hey Siri” voice activation and head-tracking. The Eartip Fit Test also isn’t as accurate as the AirPods Pro’s version, granted the wingtips and bundled ear tips in different sizes should accommodate all ear shapes.

Read our full Beats Fit Pro review .

Premium sound quality and impressive ANC performance

Size: 2.3 x 1.3 x 1.6 inches (charging case) | Weight: 0.21 ounces (per bud); 1.23 ounces (charging case) | Battery life (rated): 8 hours (ANC on); 9 hours (ANC off); 24 hours (charging case) | Bluetooth range: 60 feet | Code support: SBC, AAC, and aptX

Superior sound and call quality Decent active noise cancelling Great controls Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX Adaptive support Respectable battery life Uncomfortable design EQ is ineffective No wireless charging or multipoint technology

The Sennheiser CX Plus face stiff competition, but offer articulate, high-quality sound combined with normal playtimes, effective ANC, and dependable connectivity.

Sennheiser's CX Plus improved on the noise cancellation capabilities of its predecessors, and handles higher frequencies better than its big brother — the Momentum True Wireless 2 (see below). Blocking out loud noises produced by landscaping tools (e.g., hedge trimmer, lawnmower) when working in the backyard was blissful. Other distractions like airplanes flying over the house, bird chirping, and even the sound from a portable speaker didn’t affect my workflow either. Indoors was just as rewarding, keeping chatter around the kitchen table silent and my toddler’s incessant crying outside of the play area to a minimum.

Read our full Sennheiser CX Plus review .

Google's first ANC buds come with best-ever Google Assistant control

Size: 0.88 x 0.87 x 0.93 inches | Weight: 0.22 ounces | Battery life (rated): 7 hours (ANC on), 11 hours (ANC off), 20 hours (charging case with ANC on), 31 hours (charging case with ANC off) | Bluetooth range: 70 feet | Codec support: SBC, AAC

Powerful noise cancellation Full, dynamic sound Reliable controls Greater ANC playtime than AirPods Pro Superb Google Assistant integration Fit feels loose No USB-C charging cable supplied Price seems high compared to more feature-laden rivals No third-party digital assistant support

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are a great pair of noise-cancelling earbuds built for Android users with multiple devices and those looking for the very best Google Assistant experience. They have powerful sound with a usefully wide frequency range, and listening with ANC enabled doesn’t affect quality or the level of enjoyment. Google has increased battery life on the Pixel Buds Pro, offering up to 7 hours with ANC on and 11 hours with ANC off. Realistically, these playtimes drop by 1 to 1.5 hours when factoring in listening at high volumes, and using Google features.

Our only grumbles concern the potential of a loose and unsecure fit for some ears, and there's no third-party digital assistant support. Despite this, their versatile functionality makes them a very exciting earbud option with a full Google experience like no other.

Read our full Google Pixel Buds Pro review .

Active noise-cancelling earbuds with great sound and luxury features

Size: 1 x 0.87 x 0.87 inches | Weight: 0.24 ounces | Battery life (rated): 7 hours (ANC on), 7.5 hours (ANC off), 24 hours (charging case with ANC on), 25 hours (charging case with ANC off) | Bluetooth range: 50 feet | Codec support: AAC, SBC, and LDAC

Clear, expansive sound Strong ANC Attractive app with numerous features Sharp-looking design Respectable battery life Mediocre call quality No wireless charging

The Technics EAH-AZ60 is a bit of a bargain. Not only are you getting high-end sound enhanced via EQ or LDAC support, but also dynamic noise neutralization and a wide feature set that not many luxury models offer. The addition of Bluetooth 5.2 and intelligible controls for responsive operation add to the buds list of strong selling points.

Not all functions hit their mark, but any drawbacks are forgivable when you consider the excellent level of audio performance, making the Technics EAH-AZ60 well worth the investment for music lovers.

Read our full Technics EAH-AZ60 review .

The cheapest noise-cancelling Apple earbuds

Size: 0.9 x 0.8 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 0.2 ounces | Battery life (rated): 5 hours (ANC on), 8 hours (ANC off), 15 hours (with charging case), 24 hours (with charging case and ANC off) | Bluetooth range: 30 feet | Codec support: AAC, SBC

Makes ANC affordable Compact design IPX4 water/sweat resistance Call quality could be better No wireless charging

When rumors first started swirling around the Beats Studio Buds, we weren't sure if it would feature active noise cancellation at all. Against the odds, though, this pair of buds combines affordable pricing with full ANC — complete with ambient sound mode. Who knew Apple would come out with such a bargain?

The Studio Buds also surprise by being much more platform-agnostic than previous Beats headphones. That means that while there are some exclusive goodies for iOS users, Android owners can also take advantage of fast pairing and Google Assistant support. Whatever mobile platform you're on, this is another good way to get ANC without premium pricing.

Read our full Beats Studio Buds review .

Premium ANC earbuds, effective indoors and out

Size: 1 x 0.9 x 0.7 | Weight: 0.2 ounces (per bud) | Battery life (rated): 4.5 hours (ANC on), 24.5 hours (charging case) | Bluetooth range: 15 feet (3 meters) | Codec support: SBC, AAC with aptX

Highly effective ANC Rich sound quality Premium design Good mics Low battery life Controls could be better

A cheaper (but still premium-priced) alternative to the PI7, the Bowers & Wilkins PI5 rivals even the AirPods Pro in noise-cancelling effectiveness. The ANC on these buds, which can switch to an equally impressive pass-through ambient mode, does a fantastic job of blocking out sound regardless of your immediate surroundings.

There are a few reasons why it’s not further up this list, like the underwhelming 4.5-hour battery life, the occasionally iffy controls and a fit that gets more uncomfortable as the hours tick by. If you just want top-notch ANC and are willing to pay for it, this is a worthwhile consideration.

Read our full Bowers & Wilkins PI5 review .

Best earbuds with ANC and great sound for sports fans on a budget

Size: 0.82 x 0.81 x 1.07 inches (per bud), 1.12 x 1.53 x 2.52 inches (charging case) | Weight: 0.17 ounces (earbud), 1.32 ounces (charging case) | Batttery life (rated): 7 hours (ANC); 28 hours (charging case) | Bluetooth range: 33 feet (10 meters) | Codec support: SBC with aptX

Well-balanced sound Stellar call quality Effective ANC Waterproof Jabra Sound+ app support Missing auto play detection Lacks multipoint technology No wireless charging Some discomfort when using earbud controls

Replacing the Elite 7 Active in our list, the recently introduced Elite 4 Actives are an impressively good mid-range model with effective ANC, excellent call quality, rich sound, strong connectivity, and waterproof protection. Access to the Sound+ app for audio customization sweetens the deal even further.

The cheaper price tag means losing out on popular features like multipoint technology and wireless charging, as well as some of Jabra’s newer settings. However, the Jabra Elite 4 Active is the most convincing noise cancelling purchase for active lifestyle and fitness types on a budget.

Read our full Jabra Elite 4 Active review .

How to choose the best noise-cancelling earbuds for you

We’ve ranked these earbuds partly with respect to how effective their ANC tech is — but this doesn’t need to be the absolute most important thing to everybody. You may be willing to have slightly less effective ANC if it means getting a pair with the best general sound quality, or you may be a keen runner who needs extra stability and waterproofing as well as noise cancellation.

In any case you should think about which qualities are most vital to your own needs. Do you want headphones that sound a certain way, or to have perfectly neutral balance between the bass, mids and treble? Do you want the most comfortable buds possible so you can wear them for hours without discomfort? Do you have a particular phone that would pair well with specific earbuds, like the AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro do?

Only you can decide what your priorities are, though be sure to read the full reviews linked above if you want more detail on a particular quality.

Battery life

That said, it’s worth going over a few earbud quirks here. Battery life can be a tricky one: some buds can last much longer than others, but with included charging cases, the total possible uptime might be much more competitive. Think about how long and how often you’d want to wear your headphones: for lengthy trips, a longer “per charge” battery life is better, but if you only want some entertainment on short commutes then this matters less, as you’ll probably be storing the buds in their case more often.

Price

Pricing varies quite drastically. You simply can’t find effective ANC earbuds at true bargain-basement prices — the tech is costly to implement — but a “cheap” pair will usually run from $100 to $150. Premium buds are likely to cost anywhere between $200 and $300, but even our best performing models can be found for less, so check back regularly to keep track of models with the biggest discounts.

How we test noise-cancelling earbuds

When testing noise-cancelling earbuds, we test for comfort, ease of setup and use, sound quality and — yes — how well the ANC works in different situations. This might mean taking them into a busy store, or alongside a traffic-heavy road, or just wearing them while sitting near other people having conversations.

We always aim to test headphones over the course of a week, including sessions where we wear them for at least a couple of hours at a time. This lets us know how comfortable they are in extended use, and whether the manufacturer’s battery life claims stand up to real-life usage.

Each pair of headphones and earbuds is worn over the course of a week for 2 hours at a time. During this time, reviewers evaluate comfort and fit, ease of use, and audio. We test sound by listening to tracks across different music genres, including hip-hop, rock, jazz, classical, and pop. Volume, clarity, and fullness of sound are taken into consideration in our ratings. Movies, podcasts, and video games are considered, when necessary.

Find out what we listen for during our testing process and how to get the best headphone sound for you .

Finally, we’ll rate noise-cancelling earbuds on our five-point system, with 1 being the worst and 5 the best. If a pair is particularly excellent, with a robust range of qualities, we may award it an Editor's Choice badge.

Next: Still undecided about which style of headphones are right for you? Check out our guides to the best over-ear headphones and the best noise-cancelling headphones overall to get a broader view of best available headphones on the market right now.