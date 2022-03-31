ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
40 of the most iconic red-carpet looks in Grammys history

By Gabbi Shaw
 2 days ago

Ariana Grande attends the Grammys on January 26, 2020.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

  • The 64th Grammy Awards are on Sunday, April 3.
  • In honor of the show, we've picked the 40 most iconic red-carpet looks in Grammys history.
  • Ariana Grande's gray princess gown is one of our most recent favorites.
At the 1972 Grammys, Aretha Franklin looked spectacular in a head-to-toe orange ensemble.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dgsp1_0YryIdiV00
Aretha Franklin holding a Grammy Award at the 14th Annual Grammy Awards on March 14, 1972.

Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

When Franklin took home her seventh and eighth Grammys , she did so in style. Harper's Bazaar named this one of the most iconic Grammys looks of all time, and called her red and gold gown and matching head scarf "stunning."

At the 1974 ceremony, Cher looked like a fairy princess with her butterfly clip and detailing on her top.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ccWbE_0YryIdiV00
Cher attends the Grammy Awards on March 2, 1974.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Cher attended the 16th Grammy Awards to present Stevie Wonder with the Album of the Year statue for "Innervisions."

Dolly Parton certainly brought cowboy chic to the 1977 Grammys.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47agYl_0YryIdiV00
Dolly Parton at the Hollywood Palladium in 1977.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Cowboys may have made a comeback in the last few years thanks to Lil Nas X, the yodeling Walmart boy, and Kacey Musgraves' love of yeehaws, but Parton's outfit here shows us that she's been the Yeehaw Queen longer than any of those people have been alive.

That night, she was nominated for best country vocal performance, but she lost to Emmylou Harris.

Grace Jones' bold hat and matching outfit at the 1983 Grammys is only outdone by her jewel-toned makeup.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NxMzL_0YryIdiV00
Grace Jones at the 1983 Grammy Awards.

Chris Walter/WireImage/Getty Images

The legendary multi-hyphenate has had no shortage of memorable looks during her decades in Hollywood, but this leather/straw ensemble is one of our favorites.

She'd get nominated for her one and only Grammy the following year, best video album, for "A One Man Show."

Michael Jackson's bedazzled military jacket, one white glove, and aviators at the 1984 Grammys are all part of one of his most famous looks of all time.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gcvjf_0YryIdiV00
Michael Jackson at the 26th Annual GRAMMY Awards in 1984.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Although Jackson has a complicated legacy in regards to his personal life, his musical and fashion successes cannot be ignored. This night, he took home a record-breaking eight Grammys from 12 nominations, including record and album of the year for "Beat It" and "Thriller," respectively.

His look was designed by his longtime costume designer, Michael Bush, who told People that Jackson was interested in "British regalia show clothes — over the top military themed items."

At the 1988 ceremony, Prince proved that no one was more flamboyant than him, wearing a polka-dot suit with matching high-heeled boots.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20AFIj_0YryIdiV00
Prince at the 1988 Grammys.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

That night, the "Purple Rain" singer was up for three awards, and though he didn't win any that night, he solidified his legacy in regards to Grammys fashion with this custom ensemble.

There's never been a more late '80s fashion moment than Paula Abdul's monochromatic look (with matching golden scrunchie) at the 1990 ceremony.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pcafn_0YryIdiV00
Singer Paula Abdul attends the 32nd Annual Grammy Awards on February 21, 1990.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Abdul was up for her first Grammy that night, for "Straight Up," and she looked every bit the new star in her matching golden outfit, from shoes to purse to dress to jewelry to scrunchie. She basically looks like another Grammy statue!

Mariah Carey defined the little-black-dress trend at the 1991 ceremony.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AuZZY_0YryIdiV00
Mariah Carey attends the 33rd Grammy Awards in 1991.

Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images

Carey was just 20 years old when she made her Grammys red-carpet debut in 1991 — that night, she won best new artist in this slinky black minidress with a silver neckline and straps.

Selena channeled old Hollywood glamour at the 1994 Grammys.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06GFwK_0YryIdiV00
Selena attends the 36th Grammy Awards held at Radio City Music Hall in 1994.

Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images

Selena took home her first Grammy that night for best Mexican-American album — and until last year, it was sadly her only win. In 2021, she was posthumously honored with a lifetime achievement award.

"Selena would have been very excited for this honor, just like she was when she won her Grammy back in 1994," her father told People.

Not many people can pull off a turtleneck gown, but Shania Twain did at the 1994 Grammys.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PyuFG_0YryIdiV00
Singer Shania Twain wearing white long-sleeved turtleneck gown to the Grammys in 1994.

Mirek Towski/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Image

The dress, designed by Marc Bouwer, is covered in sparkles and certainly makes a statement. The following year, Twain would celebrate her first win and three nominations, including best new artist.

Mary J. Blige's leopard-print ensemble at the 1996 Grammys is still in style today.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxROC_0YryIdiV00
Mary J Blige at the 1996 Grammy Awards.

Russell Einhorn/Liaison via Getty Images

Just a couple of years ago, one of the biggest trends of the summer was the leopard midi-skirt , proving that Blige was ahead of her time.

At this ceremony, the R&B legend won her first Grammy for "I'll Be There For You/You're All I Need To Get By." In total, she has nine wins and 31 nominations .

In 1997, Lauryn Hill wore this red and white color-blocked ensemble to the Grammys.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yj5Ke_0YryIdiV00
Lauryn Hill at the 39th Annual Grammy Awards in 1997.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

In addition to this color-block look ( which would still be trendy today ), Hill's beauty look cannot be ignored. Allure called this one of the best Grammy beauty looks of all time, writing, "Rocking deep brown lipstick, a light, smoky eye, and sleek, chin-length twists, the 'Killing Me Softly' songstress looked every bit the part of a Hollywood heavy-hitter."

Jada Pinkett Smith's baby bump sparkled at the 1998 ceremony in this two-toned gown.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RvpZ2_0YryIdiV00
Jada Pinkett arrives at the Grammy Awards in New York City on February 25, 1998.

Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images

The "Girl's Trip" actress was there to support her then-boyfriend Will Smith who won a Grammy for his song from "Men in Black." She was pregnant with their son, Jaden.

Jennifer Lopez's Versace dress at the 2000 Grammy Awards is one of the most iconic dresses of all time.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8o3K_0YryIdiV00
Jennifer Lopez and Sean Combs attend the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards on February 23, 2000.

Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images

In 2000, the plunging Versace dress became so popular that it sparked the creation of Google Images , according to Vogue UK. Google's executive chairman, Eric Schmidt, confirmed that people kept searching for photos of the dress immediately after the award show, so the company decided to create an image search engine.

"The dress went viral before viral was a thing," CNN wrote in 2020 after the musician wore an updated version of the dress at a Versace fashion show.

In addition to creating Google Images, Lopez was also nominated for her first Grammy that night.

Britney Spears had the perfect winter-white look at the 2000 ceremony.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XwLTD_0YryIdiV00
Britney Spears at the 42nd Grammy Awards.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

That year, Spears was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "... Baby One More Time." She also rocked a Randolph Duke gown and Oscar de la Renta stole in a classy, timeless look that was even channeled by Lizzo last year.

All other participants in the naked dress trend can only try to measure up to Toni Braxton's barely there look at the 2001 Grammys.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19kdxu_0YryIdiV00
Toni Braxton with her Grammy backstage at the 43rd Grammy Awards on February 21, 2001.

Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Images

Braxton's loincloth-esque gown, which is essentially two pieces of fabric held together by a sparkly strap, was designed by Richard Tyler. She was wearing it when she garnered her sixth overall Grammy for "He Wasn't Man Enough."

That same year, Destiny's Child rocked matching green outfits. They wouldn't have looked out of place in the Garden of Eden.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tEax2_0YryIdiV00
Destiny's Child with their Grammys backstage at the 43rd Grammy Awards on February 21, 2001.

Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Images

Their dresses were designed by Tina Knowles (Beyoncé's mom). In fact, Knowles designed all of their iconic looks . That night, the girl group took home statues for their song "Say My Name."

Kanye West's 2006 Grammys look — a purple suit with giant lapels, white golf gloves, and chrome sunglasses — wouldn't look that out of place in 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38QshP_0YryIdiV00
Kanye West at the 48th Grammy Awards on February 8, 2006.

AP

West, never one to shy away from bold fashion choices, made quite a splash with his lavender tux. However, as pastels come back into style , this look wouldn't be quite so wild in 2021.

The rapper received three wins that night, including best rap album.

At the 2009 Grammys, MIA wore a sheer dress with choice polka-dot patches on the red carpet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ONEDK_0YryIdiV00
M.I.A. at the 51st Grammy Awards on February 8, 2009.

AP

MIA rocked another version of the naked dress when she took to the Grammys red carpet in 2009 wearing a House of Holland design. At the time, Glamour posited that this dress could be a turning point in maternity wear, which had traditionally been dowdy.

She was nominated for record of the year for her smash hit "Paper Planes."

Lady Gaga's neon-yellow hair and celestial dress at the 2010 Grammys will go down in awards show history.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iTW5N_0YryIdiV00
Lady Gaga at the 52nd Grammy Awards on January 31, 2010.

John Shearer/ Getty

The "Paparazzi" singer was really hitting her stride in 2010 — in this Armani Privé design at the Grammys, she almost looks like a cartoon character who wouldn't be out of place on "Steven Universe."

"I am honored to be wearing Armani this evening. The series of pieces Mr. Armani created for me are truly iconic; they represent not only beautiful fashion, but my spirit and essence as an artist. Mr. Armani is a fashion legend, and tonight would not have been the same without his touch, and his wonderful team," Gaga said of Armani at the time .

She was wearing this creation when she won her first two Grammys that night.

Rihanna's see-through striped gown at the 2011 Grammys almost looks like an optical illusion.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJOHn_0YryIdiV00
Singer Rihanna arrives at the 53rd Grammy Awards on February 13, 2011.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Rihanna won her fourth Grammy while wearing this new take on the naked dress designed by Jean Paul Gaultier.

Fergie wore a lacy orange dress with black undergarments at the 2012 ceremony.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eshOp_0YryIdiV00
Singer Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas arrives at the 54th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2012.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Fergie's eye-catching gown was also designed by Jean Paul Gaultier. "I had two choices," she told E! News' Ryan Seacrest. "This was the safe one."

That night, she was up for two Grammys for her part on Kanye West's song "All of the Lights."

We wish Adele would stray from her typical all-black ensembles more often, like she did at the 2013 Grammys in this red floral look.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e5aCD_0YryIdiV00
Adele arrives at the 55th Grammy Awards on February 10, 2013.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

The patterned frock and matching pumps were designed by Valentino. In her career, Adele has won 15 of her 18 Grammy nominations, including her 2015 win for best pop solo performance .

Katy Perry wore this show-stopping sea foam-green dress on the 2013 red carpet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07AS1H_0YryIdiV00
Singer Katy Perry arrives at the 55th Grammy Awards on February 10, 2013.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Perry was up for her ninth potential Grammy win (she's still yet to win from 13 nominations) when she wore this Gucci dress — she's giving off Priscilla Presley vibes .

In 2014, Beyoncé wore this sheer lace gown while attending the ceremony.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G91wN_0YryIdiV00
Singer Beyoncé poses in the press room during the 56th Grammy Awards on January 26, 2014.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The "Black Is King" artist changed into this lace Michael Costello gown after performing "Drunk In Love" with her husband, Jay-Z. That night, the married couple were up for a different duet, "Part II (On the Run)."

Rihanna's puffy, pink, tiered gown at the 2015 ceremony left us speechless.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tU37S_0YryIdiV00
Singer Rihanna arrives at the 57th Grammy Awards on February 8, 2015.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Leaving the best for last, Rihanna was the last person to arrive at the 2015 red carpet, wearing this overwhelming Giambattista Valli gown. She told Ryan Seacrest that she found the dress while scrolling online .

She won a Grammy that night for her song with Eminem, "The Monster."

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez took BFF goals to a whole new level when they were each other's dates to the 2016 Grammys, and they both looked amazing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8yaw_0YryIdiV00
Musicians Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift attend the 58th Grammy Awards on February 15, 2016.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Gomez's navy-blue sparkling gown was designed by Calvin Klein, while Swift's two-toned set is Versace.

Gomez was on hand to celebrate with her friend when she took home three Grammys : album of the year, best pop vocal album, and best music video.

Rihanna makes her third appearance on this list for her tattoo-bearing crop top and billowing black skirt at the 2017 ceremony.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20oSDG_0YryIdiV00
Rihanna at the 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

The custom Armani Privé ensemble was once again a show-stopper for the singer, who was up for eight Grammys that night .

Cardi B made her Grammys debut in 2018, wearing a customarily bold white gown.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TolOm_0YryIdiV00
Cardi B at the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Ashi Studio dress featured "a voluminous skirt with a high-low hem, structured off-the-shoulder sleeves," according to Glamour . The "Bodak Yellow" rapper proved she was a fashion heavy-hitter and a rap heavy-hitter, as she was nominated for her first two Grammys that night.

Also that night, Miley Cyrus channeled her inner princess after a performance with Elton John.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AeQNj_0YryIdiV00
Recording artist Miley Cyrus poses in the press room during the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NARAS

Cyrus loves to take fashion risks, but perhaps her biggest risk of all was wearing this magenta ball gown designed by Zac Posen, easily the most traditional look she's worn on the red carpet in years.

SZA looked absolutely ethereal on the red carpet in 2018.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5lqZ_0YryIdiV00
Recording artist SZA attends the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

SZA's dreamy silver gown with ornate beading and tulle was designed by Atelier Versace. "We wanted something that was sexy, but at the same time soft and whimsical," her stylist told Vogue.

She was nominated for five Grammys that night , including best new artist.

Cardi B looked like the pearl inside an oyster on the 2019 red carpet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iyuOY_0YryIdiV00
Cardi B at the 2019 Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Cardi B looked absolutely stunning in this vintage Mugler gown , which resembles an oyster, while she was encrusted in pearls.

That night, she won her first Grammy for best rap album.

Before the pandemic shut down all red carpets, Ariana Grande wore a bold gray gown at the 2020 Grammys.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fXYhd_0YryIdiV00
Ariana Grande attends the 2020 Grammys.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The singer capped off an incredible two years by wearing a custom Giambattista Valli gown fit for a princess. She was almost immediately crowned the best dressed of the night, with the Zoe Report writing, "The silvery gray masterpiece resembled actual clouds, featuring endless tiers of lovely ruffles. Grande truly looked every bit the pop princess."

Billy Porter wore a remote-controlled fringed hat and matching fringed bodysuit on the 2020 red carpet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rn6Es_0YryIdiV00
Billy Porter attends the 62nd Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Porter has been a recent star of the red carpet, and his Grammys look did not disappoint. At the touch of a button, Porter's hat's fringe would move around the brim , covering his face. The entire look was designed by Scott Studenberg.

Lil Nas X's neon-pink outfit in 2020 was instantly iconic.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31WRcN_0YryIdiV00
Lil Nas X attends the 2020 Grammys.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lil Nas X's cowboy look was a custom design by Versace , and a bold way for him to make his Grammy debut — but neon is in, and clearly it worked for him, as he took home his first two wins that night .

Billie Eilish's lime-green Gucci suit remains one of her most famous looks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ncIbe_0YryIdiV00
Billie Eilish attends 2020 Grammys on January 26, 2020.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Eilish, who had a landmark evening and took home five Grammys (best new artist, album of the year, best pop vocal album, record of the year, and s ong of the year), did it all in style. She rocked a Gucci suit with green accents that matched her neon roots and her subtle green sneakers.

At the 2021 Grammys, all eyes were on Beyoncé's all-leather look with gold-tipped gloves.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZXciK_0YryIdiV00
Beyoncé accepts the best R&B performance award for "Black Parade" on March 14, 2021.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

To become the most-decorated female musician in Grammys history — she has 28 wins — Beyoncé rocked a leather custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress, according to People.

Dua Lipa looked like a sparkling butterfly in her chain-mail dress with a thigh-high slit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11cA8d_0YryIdiV00
Dua Lipa attends the 63rd Grammy Awards on March 14, 2021.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lipa clearly took inspiration from Cher's 1974 butterfly look with her 2021 dress, which was designed by Versace.

As UK Vogue reported , the dress' twinkly vibes were inspired by aurora borealis, or Northern Lights, and it was covered in Swarovski crystals.

Phoebe Bridgers' took her skeleton obsession to the next level with this long-sleeved gown.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CdRlB_0YryIdiV00
Phoebe Bridgers attends the 63rd Grammy Awards on March 14, 2021.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bridgers revealed that her penchant for skeleton costumes was actually inspired by this Thom Brown dress, so she finally asked to wear the original for the Grammys.

Harry Styles' leather suit and feathery green boa were much discussed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08PIeI_0YryIdiV00
Harry Styles poses at the 2021 Grammy Awards on March 14, 2021.

Anthony Pham via Getty Images

Styles' look was designed, as usual, by Gucci. He performed his Grammy-winning song "Watermelon Sugar" in the outfit, at one point tossing his boa off to the side.

