Grammys throwback: Remember these red carpet style moments from over 20 years ago?
The 2022 Grammy Awards are Sunday night, and while we're excited to see the new crop of winners, we also can't help but reminisce about some of the most unforgettable red carpet moments from the past.
Throughout the years, we have seen everything from bucket hats to girl groups in matching looks be a the thing on the red carpet.
At the 41st Grammy Awards in 1999, musical artists like Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and Shania Twain showed up in everything from stick-straight hair to bright pastel eyeshadow to a sequin turtleneck dress. Perhaps, many of these trends might resurface for this year's affair.
Take a nostalgic scroll down memory lane and look at 10 amazing style moments from the Grammy Awards red carpet over twenty years ago -- 1999, to be exact.MORE: Oscars style: Fashion blasts from the past
Purple Gaze
Celine Dion, Lauryn Hill, and more shined bright with purple eyeshadow on the red carpet.
Matchy-Matchy
Girl and guy groups like The Dixie Chicks and The Backstreet Boys as well as other dynamic duos like Brandy and Monica wore coordinating looks that demanded attention.
Stick-Straight Hair
Madonna and Jennifer Lopez sported stick-straight hair.
Head-to-Toe Silk
Silky ensembles and cut-outs commanded attention. Jada Pinkett wore it well.
Crowning Glory
Raise your hand if you remember just how good Erykah Badu's headwraps were?!
Lady in Red
Whitney Houston turned heads in this red number with just the right glossy lipstick to match.
Sequined Turtleneck Dress
Shania Twain looks like a red carpet fashionista in her sequined turtleneck dress.
Editor's Note: This story was originally posted on February 8, 2019.
