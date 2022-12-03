ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Dr. Jill Biden’s Most Stylish Moments Since Becoming FLOTUS

By Samantha Holender
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bs8pT_0YrMeYpo00

This doctor knows how to dress! Even though she just moved her home base to the White House, First Lady Jill Biden has already proved that she’s a force when it comes to fashion.

Katy Perry, Demi Lovato and More D.C. Style for Inauguration

Read article

She’s already wowed Us with a series of stunning styles and we can’t wait to see what the 69-year-old educator has in store for the next 4 years.

If her recent fashion choices are any indication, midi-length skirts and dresses, tailored silhouettes and collared coats will be taking the lead. Oh, and she’s not afraid to play with color either!

Michelle Obama Wears the Same Designer as Kamala Harris to the Inauguration

Read article

From the pastel pink HiSo coat she wore on February 15 while boarding Air Force One to the violet Michael Kors skirt suit she sported during a February 25 appearance, the first lady is embracing all the colors of the rainbow.

It became clear from Inauguration Day that sophistication and style would be the name of the game in the Biden White House.

She kicked off Inauguration weekend in a gorgeous blue number designed by Alexandra O’Neill . For the Wednesday, January 20 ceremony, the first lady donned a blue Markarian dress and tweed overcoat. The fabric featured a faint shimmer as well as a velvet collar and cuffs.

See Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris's Boss Style

Read article

The New Jersey native stuck with the blue theme during her March 8 appearance on International Women’s Day at the State Department’s Women of Courage award ceremony. She was a springtime vision in a light blue Oscar de la Renta lemon print belted midi dress, which she paired with a matching face mask and yellow pumps.

Here at Stylish , we’ve obviously been keeping track of the FLOTUS’ best fashion moments. So keep scrolling to see her best looks!

Comments / 3

Related
New York Post

First lady Jill Biden unveils White House holiday decorations

First lady Jill Biden decked the halls of the White House with a “We the People” theme for this holiday season, drawing inspiration from the US Constitution.  The first lady, joined by a group of ​volunteers and National Guard leaders and families from across the country, will unveil the decorations later Monday, “offering a holiday message of unity and hope,” the White House said in a statement. “The soul of our nation is, and always has been, ‘We the People,’” the first lady will say in prepared remarks. “And that is what inspired this year’s White House holiday decoration.”​ The salute to the National...
HollywoodLife

Ashley Biden, 41, Slays In Blue Strapless Gown At Dad’s 1st State Dinner

President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley stunned as she arrived for the state dinner with France on Thursday, December 1. The first daughter, 41, rocked an eye-catching blue, strapless gown for the black tie event, which was held at the White House on the South Lawn. She looked ready to celebrate the momentous occasion, which marked a first for her dad, 80, and his presidency.
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president

Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
TODAY.com

See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules. In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.
The List

Marla Maples' Outfit At Tiffany Trump's Wedding Stole The Show

If you were watching the influx of Donald Trump-related shenanigans that took place during the 2016 presidential election, you probably remember seeing his younger daughter, Tiffany Trump, when she appeared in support of his campaign. Even though his 2024 reelection bid is already losing some major supporters, we have a pretty good feeling that we'll be seeing the whole Trump clan back on the political news scene before too long. For now, though, Tiffany Trump is back in the public eye after her recent wedding.
PALM BEACH, FL
Us Weekly

Naomi Biden Graces the Cover of ‘Vogue’ in Ralph Lauren Wedding Dress Alongside First Lady Jill Biden

Here comes the bride! Naomi Biden showed off her breathtaking Ralph Lauren wedding gown on the winter 2022 cover of Vogue. The 28-year-old attorney, who wed the University of Pennsylvania Law graduate Peter Neal on Saturday, November 19, posed alongside her grandmother, First Lady Jill Biden, in the dainty high-neck number that featured lace accents […]
WASHINGTON STATE
The List

The Reason Melania Trump Didn't Have Another Kid After Barron

In March 2006, Donald and Melania Trump welcomed their first child into the world around 14 months after their January 2005 wedding (via People). Barron Trump was Melania's first child and Donald's fifth; he had three kids with his first wife, Ivana Trump, and an additional child with his second wife, Marla Maples, per Business Insider. Some 10 years later, Donald was elected president and Barron made history when he became the first boy to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. was a toddler in the 1960s — the other presidents had adult children or were raising girls, according to Today.
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Jill Biden & Brigitte Macron Laugh As They Leave Dinner With Joe & Emmanuel Ahead Of State Dinner: Photos

First Ladies Jill Biden and Brigitte Macron shared a laugh after a shared dinner in Washington DC on Wednesday, November 30. Both women had huge smiles on as they left Fiola Mare in Georgetown, along with their husbands Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron. Jill, 71, seemed amused by something that Brigitte, 69, had said as they walked down some steps from the restaurant. They were clearly having a great conversation after what was seemingly a pleasant dinner.
WASHINGTON, DC
WWD

Violet Affleck Coordinates With Mom Jennifer Garner in CarolinaHerrera Dress at White House State Dinner

Violet Affleck made a rare appearance on Thursday night in Washington, attending the White House state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. For the occasion, the 17-year-old looked to Carolina Herrera for her gown, wearing a metallic midi dress. Affleck, who attended the state dinner on the night of her 17th birthday, coordinated in black with her mom, Jennifer Garner.
WASHINGTON, DC
HollywoodLife

Marla Maples Stuns In Lavender Gown At Daughter Tiffany Trump’s Wedding: See Her Dress

Marla Maples almost stole the show at her own daughter’s wedding! The 59-year-old former dancer looked absolutely fabulous as the mother-of-the-bride at Tiffany Trump‘s wedding to Michael Boulos on Saturday, Nov. 12. Marla, who shares Tiffany with her ex Donald Trump, arrived at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, FL wearing a lavender gown by Elie Saab in photos obtained by PEOPLE magazine. “It’s a Lebanese American wedding, so we were so happy to have Elie Saab create the magic,” Marla said to the publication, revealing that Tiffany’s dress was also by the designer who is Lebanese. Both dresses served as a node to Michael’s heritage, who is both Lebanese and French but grew up in Lagos, Nigeria.
PALM BEACH, FL
CBS News

Bidens' first White House state dinner a star-studded affair

President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden held their first White House state dinner of the Biden administration Thursday night, hosting French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, along with a star-studded guest list with big names from fashion, entertainment, politics and business. In his toast, Mr....
GEORGIA STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

258K+
Followers
25K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy