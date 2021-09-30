VPN deals for October: Pay less for privacy with discounts on ExpressVPN, NordVPN and more

“What’s a VPN ?” we hear you ask. Well, firstly it stands for a “Virtual Private Network” and it’s a piece of software that gives you more privacy and anonymity online by protecting your browsing activity.

When you connect to the internet on your computer it creates an encrypted, virtual tunnel between your device and the VPN server, meaning your data is more protected.

Initially, this type of software was developed for large corporations who needed to protect their sensitive information from being sent over public and private networks.

But the personal VPN market has grown exponentially, and many people now use them not only for keeping their data secure but also for accessing streaming services in different countries. This is particularly useful if you’re a frequent traveller, or want to access a wider range of content – for example, American Netflix in the UK. Do keep in mind that, while perfectly legal, using a VPN to disguise your location is normally not permitted in the content provider’s terms of service.

Don’t be put off if you see the dollar or the euro sign when it comes to paying for a VPN in the UK – the software can be purchased from anywhere in the world.

Whether you’ll be using your VPN because you need more TV and film options or simply want to protect your data, it pays to keep an eye out for the best deals. Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you and scoured the internet for the cheapest prices.

The best VPN deals for October 2021 are:

NordVPN: Was £8.84 per month, now £2.44, Nordvpn.com

According to our guide to the best VPN software , NordVPN is the best for using on an iPhone. It’s one of the best-known apps and it allows you “access to its network of over 5,000 servers across 62 countries,” noted our writer. When used as an app, it’s very simple, “with a clear map for access to its servers and a ‘quick connect’ button to take you to the nearest and probably fastest server with a single tap”.

You can now save 69 per cent on its two-year plan, meaning it’ll cost just £73.26 for the period, slashing the average monthly price from £9.94 to £2.71.

ExpressVPN: Was £9.75 per month, now £6.26 per month, Expressvpn.com

If you’re starting to feel like there is absolutely nothing left to watch, subscribe to ExpressVPN and you can bypass the geographical restrictions on leading streaming services. In our guide to the best VPN software , our reviewer said this software is best for your Mac or PC as well as Amazon Fire devices.

In terms of the latter, our writer said that it’s “important to choose a VPN that already has native app support”, and if you are an “Amazon Prime subscriber, you will also be able to stream content from a specific country on your Amazon device by going into the settings and changing the country and region”. With 35 per cent off its 12-month plan, you’ll be paying as little as £6.26 per month.

Surfshark: Was £9.41 per month, now £1.83, Surfshark.com

Considered the top VPN option for Android users, it also excels in the fact it can be used on an unlimited number of devices. “This is great for families with multiple computers, tablets, and phones no matter what operating system they are using”, noted our writer in the guide to the best VPNs . It’s also easy to navigate and features a range of privacy tools and connection options. Currently, you can get access to the VPN for a mere £1.81 per month – a huge 81 per cent saving.

Hotspot Shield: Was £10.49 per month, now £6.99, Hotspotshield.com

If you find that your video streaming service is constantly buffering, Hotspot Shield might be the answer, as it’s “one of the fastest VPNs that is currently available on the market”, said our writer in their review of the best VPNs . It’s also a great choice if you’ve exhausted all that British Netflix has to offer and want to access content from across the pond. There’s also a huge 38 per cent saving if you sign up to the three-year plan.

CyberGhost: Was £10.89 per month, now £1.63, Cyberghostvpn.com

Providing access to thousands of servers around the world, CyberGhost is another particularly useful service if you’re looking to access video content. Sign up to a two-year subscription now and you get two months free, which works out at just £1.63 per month – a massive 85 per cent discount. In the event that you’re not happy with the service, it includes a 45-day money-back guarantee.

Private Internet Access: Was £8.09 per month, now £2.19, Privateinternetaccess.com

Commonly known as PIA, this service provides the usual protection you’d expect from a VPN and unblocks all your favourite streaming apps , including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. According to the brand, it’s easy to use and set up, so make use of the discount on its plans today. With a 30-day money-back guarantee, you can always back out if it’s not for you.

IPVanish: Was £8.18 per month, now £3.35, IPVanish.com

Safely access the internet wherever you are with IPVanish. Like other VPNs, it will make your IP address anonymous online, but when you sign up for a year, IPVanish throws in 500GB of encrypted online file storage for free. That makes it easy and secure to send and access files between your devices, as well as stream content from other parts of the world. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee too, so you can try the VPN before you commit.

ProtonVPN made the top spot in our list of the best free VPNs . Our reviewer said: “A free account with ProtonVPN limits you to three locations around the globe – the Netherlands, Japan and the US – and just one simultaneous connection. Unlike most free VPNs, your data allowance isn’t capped, meaning you can browse for as long as you want, but your bandwidth is shared with other free users.” For faster VPN speeds we recommend the paid-for version, which can be had for £6.91 per month.

