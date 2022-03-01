ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

VPN deals for March: Pay less for privacy with discounts on ExpressVPN, NordVPN and more

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uVDYP_0Yr2ZRcn00

“What’s a VPN ?” we hear you ask. Well, firstly it stands for a “virtual private network”, and it’s a piece of software that gives you more privacy and anonymity online by protecting your browsing activity.

When you connect to the internet on your computer it creates an encrypted, virtual tunnel between your device and the VPN server, meaning your data is more protected.

Initially, this type of software was developed for large corporations who needed to protect their sensitive information from being sent over public and private networks. But the personal VPN market has grown exponentially, and many people now use them not only for keeping their data secure but also for accessing streaming services in different countries.

This is particularly useful if you’re a frequent traveller, or want to access a wider range of content – for example, American Netflix in the UK. Do keep in mind that, while perfectly legal, using a VPN to disguise your location is normally not permitted in the content provider’s terms of service.

Don’t be put off if you see the dollar or the euro sign when it comes to paying for a VPN in the UK – the software can be purchased from anywhere in the world.

Read more:

Whether you’ll be using your VPN because you need more TV and film options or simply want to protect your data, it pays to keep an eye out for the best deals. Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you and scoured the internet for the cheapest prices.

The best VPN deals for March 2022 are:

NordVPN: Was £8.79 per month, now £2.59, Nordvpn.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kz8mI_0Yr2ZRcn00

According to our guide to the best VPN software , NordVPN is the best for using on an iPhone. It’s one of the best-known apps and it allows you “access to its network of over 5,000 servers across 62 countries,” noted our writer. When used as an app, it’s very simple, “with a clear map for access to its servers and a ‘quick connect’ button to take you to the nearest and probably fastest server with a single tap”.

You can now save 65 per cent on a two-year plan, meaning it’ll cost just £62.16 for the period, slashing the average monthly price from £8.79 to £2.59 per month.

Read the full NordVPN review

Buy now

ExpressVPN: Was £9.99 per month, now £6.42, Expressvpn.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vnMzM_0Yr2ZRcn00

If you’re starting to feel like there is absolutely nothing left to watch, subscribe to ExpressVPN and you can bypass the geographical restrictions on leading streaming services. In our guide to the best VPN software , our reviewer said this software is best for your Mac or PC as well as Amazon Fire devices.

In terms of the latter, our writer said that it’s “important to choose a VPN that already has native app support”, and if you are an “Amazon Prime subscriber, you will also be able to stream content from a specific country on your Amazon device by going into the settings and changing the country and region”. With this saving on its 12-month plan, you’ll be paying as little as £6.42 per month.

Read the full ExpressVPN review

Buy now

Surfshark: Was £9.66 per month, now £1.86, Surfshark.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YIKTf_0Yr2ZRcn00

Considered the top VPN option for Android users, it also excels in the fact it can be used on an unlimited number of devices. “This is great for families with multiple computers, tablets, and phones no matter what operating system they are using”, noted our writer in the guide to the best VPNs .

It’s also easy to navigate and features a range of privacy tools and connection options. Currently, you can get access to the VPN for a mere £1.86 per month, billed as £44.10 for the first 24 months – a huge 81 per cent saving.

Read the full Surfshark review

Buy now

Hotspot Shield: Was £10.49 per month, now £6.99, Hotspotshield.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31vwJn_0Yr2ZRcn00

If you find that your video streaming service is constantly buffering, Hotspot Shield might be the answer, as it’s “one of the fastest VPNs that is currently available on the market”, said our writer in their review of the best VPNs . It’s also a great choice if you’ve exhausted all that British Netflix has to offer and want to access content from across the pond.

Buy now

CyberGhost: Was £9.99 per month, now £1.75, Cyberghostvpn.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31fqVo_0Yr2ZRcn00

Providing access to thousands of servers around the world, CyberGhost is another particularly useful service if you’re looking to access video content. Sign up to a three-year subscription now and you get three months free, which works out at just £1.75 per month – a massive 82 per cent discount. In the event that you’re not happy with the service, it includes a 45-day money-back guarantee.

Read the full CyberGhost review

Buy now

Private Internet Access: Was £8.09 per month, now £1.67, Privateinternetaccess.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKucP_0Yr2ZRcn00

Commonly known as PIA, this service provides the usual protection you’d expect from a VPN and unblocks all your favourite streaming apps , including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. According to the brand, it’s easy to use and set up, so make use of the discount on its plans today. With a 30-day money-back guarantee, you can always back out if it’s not for you. This deal is billed at £65 for three years, making a saving of 79 per cent.

Read the full Private Internet Access review

Buy now

IPVanish: Was £8.25 per month, now £2.82, IPVanish.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OERlk_0Yr2ZRcn00

Safely access the internet wherever you are with IPVanish. Like other VPNs, it will make your IP address anonymous online, but when you sign up for a year, IPVanish throws in 500GB of encrypted online file storage for free.

That makes it easy and secure to send and access files between your devices, as well as stream content from other parts of the world. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee too, so you can try the VPN before you commit.

Read the full IPVanish review

Buy now

ProtonVPN: Was £8.34 per month, now £6.67, ProtonVPN.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HA1ti_0Yr2ZRcn00

ProtonVPN made the top spot in our list of the best free VPNs . Our reviewer said: “A free account with ProtonVPN limits you to three locations around the globe – the Netherlands, Japan and the US – and just one simultaneous connection. Unlike most free VPNs, your data allowance isn’t capped, meaning you can browse for as long as you want, but your bandwidth is shared with other free users.” For faster VPN speeds we recommend the paid-for version, which can be had for £3.33 per month or £6.67 for higher speeds.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on VPN software and other tech offers, try the links below:

To find the best offers around, try our compare pages on the best mobile phone deals and the best SIM only deals

Comments / 1

Related
InsideHook

Deal: Today’s a Good Day to Grab an Apple Watch Discount

If you’re looking at your watch on a Tuesday after a long weekend, it’s rarely a happy moment. Improving your weekday? Looking at a shiny, colorful Apple Watch that you just snagged for a big discount. And today, you can accomplish that in several different storefronts. We’re not...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

ExpressVPN MediaStreamer: what is it and how to use it

Subscribing to one of the best VPNs immediately boosts your digital privacy, keeping you safer from snoopers and anyone who wants to monitor your online activities. But, that's just one of the benefits you can get. Born as a way to protect your data when browsing the web, VPNs have...
TECHNOLOGY
moneytalksnews.com

NordVPN 2-Year VPN Plan: 70% off + extra subscription time as a gift

Celebrating its 10th birthday, NordVPN offers a free gift of extra subscription time when you purchase a 2-year plan at $3.49/mo. Chosen at random, you'll get an extra 1-month, 1-year, or 2-year plan on top of your purchased 2-year plan. This isn't the first time NordVPN has offered a free gift for its birthday, and if you are lucky, it's potentially the best deal you can get for NordVPN this year! Shop Now at NordVPN Tips If you don't see this price, try opening the link using the incognito mode of your browser. Charged at $84 for the first 2 years. After the initial period, you will be charged annual service fee at then-current prices. Features Named Best VPN Service of 2021 by the Forbes Advisor Best of 2021 Awards Connect up to 6 devices simultaneously AES 256-bit encryption servers in 59 different countries No-logs policy, automatic kill switch Compatibility with Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, and Android.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vpn#Online Privacy#Internet Privacy#Discounts#American Netflix#Iphone#Nordvpn Com
ZDNet

VPN: Surfshark Nexus adds extra security and privacy features

Surfshark has announced updates to its consumer VPN service designed to improve the security and privacy of users. Nexus is a software-defined networking technology that connects users to an entire network of servers before routing them to their chosen location. This is different from some other consumer VPNs, which connect users to a single VPN server.
TECHNOLOGY
komando.com

Security alert: 9 apps caught stealing personal data

Smartphones are so intertwined into our daily lives that if you misplace yours or it gets stolen, it will be more than just an inconvenience. Tap or click here to find your phone when it’s lost (even if the battery is dead). Possibly thousands of photos, contacts and messages...
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends an Important Warning to Ukrainians

Like the rest of the world, Elon Musk seems to be following the Russian war in Ukraine closely. The CEO of the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to monitor access to the means of communication allowing Ukrainians not to be cut off from the world and above all to continue to tell the world about their daily life in order to avoid Russian propaganda.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

All change for direct debits as banks gear up for instant transfers

A new way of making payments and moving money between your accounts is on its way, but when can you use them and how does it work?The UK’s nine biggest banks and building societies have been told by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to be prepared to implement smart direct debits, also known as variable recurring payments (VRP)s by July.The new payments are designed to make life easier and allow consumers to give consent in advance for money to be instantly transferred – between their own accounts and to third parties.Consumers can set up payments, choose when they end,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
moneytalksnews.com

Another Cable Company Will Hike Prices in 2022

Long before widespread inflation rattled U.S. consumers, cable companies were regularly hiking prices on subscribers. Now, Spectrum has become the latest provider to announce a fee increase. On March 18, Spectrum, a service of Charter Communications, will raise both monthly broadcast TV fees (by $3) and equipment fees (by $1),...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

End of 3G Networks Expected to Impact Millions of Car Owners

The end of 3G is upon us. On Tuesday, AT&T became the first major provider to disable its 3G services, and T-Mobile and Verizon plan to follow suit later this year. The shutdowns are expected to impact millions of vehicles that use 3G networks for updates, remote connection, and certain emergency and convenience features. Lance Ulanoff, the U.S. Editor-in-Chief of TechRadar, joined Cheddar's Closing Bell to discuss the ramifications of the changeover.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Pentagon worries its weak ‘Nintendo generation’ breaks too easily to withstand war

The US military has entered console wars.As the threat of Russian aggression in Ukraine ramps up, the Pentagon is worrying its incoming batch of soldiers from the "Nintendo Generation" are too soft to withstand the rigours of real-world combat.“The ‘Nintendo Generation’ soldier skeleton is not toughened by activity prior to arrival, so some of them break more easily,” said Army Major Jon-Marc Thibodeau in a press release from the Military Health System.Gen Z, or 18-to-25-year-olds, are especially at risk for being too soft-skinned to even graduate from basic recruit training without injury due to their "more sedentary lifestyle compared...
MILITARY
GeekyGadgets

Valve tweaks Steam discounting system to deal with fake discounts

Valve has this week announced that from March 28, 2022 new rules will take effect on Steam’s discounting system. The time between discounts run on Steam will change from six weeks to 4 weeks or 28 days. Providing gamers with a minimum of 28 days between the end of one discount and the start of another discount. The new Steam discount cooldown period will apply to all types of promotions and discounts across the gaming network. Although exceptions will be made for the four major store-wide seasonal sales: Lunar New Year Sale, Summer Sale, Autumn Sale, and Winter Sale.
VIDEO GAMES
Motor1.com

End Of 3G Wireless Means Many Cars Could Lose Connected Services

Technology is amazing, especially wireless tech. It has connected the world and democratized information unlike anything we’ve seen in human history. But building that infrastructure took technology that no longer meets our needs today. Companies are transitioning away from it, and they will leave customers adrift. That list of lost customers includes car owners now that AT&T has shut down its 3G cellular network.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

The Independent

534K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy