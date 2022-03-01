ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zara’s Denim Selection Is On Point—And The Jeans Are All Under $50

By Olivia Marcus
 3 days ago
Spring is the ultimate season for denim. Nothing looks better with, well, everything . From eyelet blouses and oversized blazers to fancy heels or grungy boots, a good pair of jeans will complete every look. For the last few years, my go-to destination for trendy and affordable denim has been Zara. Zara jeans are my absolute favorite and I have yet to find another site with as many options for under $50 bucks. I also love that I can try out new styles (like the ultra wide-leg or cuffed hems) and find classic styles that will last me for years—seriously, my favorite pair of jeans were purchased at Zara back in 2018.

Zara’s site is loaded with denim fashion right now, including denim corsets, jackets, micro-minis and baggy shorts. But before I jump into shopping for head-to-toe denim apparel, I like to make sure I have my basics covered. As far as I’m concerned, basic styles range from mom jeans to low-rise, so long as I can wear them with most of my wardrobe.

Finding the perfect pair of jeans often requires a lot of trial and error. When I find a pair that doesn’t require a belt and has just the right amount of stretch, I celebrate by buying multiples. The great thing about Zara’s denim selection is that most styles come in a large range of colors or rinses. A wide-leg jean in a stark white is perfect for upcoming summer nights and will look like a completely different pair than the same style in an ultra-dark wash.

These seven trending denim styles from Zara’s site will have you seriously questioning why you’d ever spend $200 on a pair of jeans. Below, try a new style (or three!) while staying under the $50 limit—thank me later.

Straight Leg

These straight-leg jeans are a classic shape and will give you the effortless vintage vibes you so crave. Straight-leg jeans look great with sneakers or can be dressed up with a pair of heels—this pair is great for a night out because of the darker wash.



Straight Leg Jeans $49.90


Mom Fit

Mom fit jeans have a similar vintage feel to straight-leg jeans, but taper in at the hem. This pair comes in eight different washes.



Mom Fit Jeans $45.90


Mid Rise

If you find yourself liking the low-rise denim trend, but feel uncomfortable when you actually put a pair on, you’ll love mid-rise jeans as a happy medium. These sit right on your hips, so you can either wear them baggy or keep them in place with a belt.



Mid Rise Jeans $49.90


Flared

The ’70s are majorly trending on Zara’s site right now and that includes a wide array of flared jeans. The button-front closure on this pair play into the retro vibe.



Flared Jeans $45.90


Wide Leg

Wide-Leg jeans are still reigning supreme, and Zara makes one of the best (and most affordable) pairs on the market. This pair is high-waisted but wide-leg jeans look great in low-rise options as well.



Wide Leg Jeans $49.90


Skinny Leg

I’m pro skinny jeans, and if you are, too, you’ll love this sculpting pair. These would look great tucked into colorful tall boots for spring.



Skinny Leg Jeans $45.90


Cuffed Hem

Jeans with an exaggerated cuffed hem are a big trend for spring—and of course, Zara has it covered. This cropped pair looks great with loafers or kitten heels.



Cuffed Hem Jeans $49.90


