Axios Closer

By Courtenay Brown
Axios
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's over: No longer can Federal Reserve officials own — or actively trade — individual stocks or bonds, Axios' Ivana Saric and I report. Also new: Policymakers and senior staff are limited to investments like mutual funds. They have to get permission to buy or sell anything and they "generally" must...

www.axios.com

Axios

Exclusive: Company says it will put Trump back online

RightForge, an internet infrastructure company that courts conservatives, will host former President Trump's new social media platform, CEO Martín Avila told Axios on Monday. Why it matters: By relying on a web hosting service that won't cut ties over controversial comments, Trump's new platform could avoid the problems conservative network Parler faced when Amazon pulled its web services following the Capitol insurrection.
POTUS
AOL Corp

From zero to $12 billion: Investors chase Trump stock hype

(Reuters) - Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election.
POTUS
Axios

Axios Future

Send feedback, tips and unfinished symphonies (see item No. 6) to bryan.walsh@axios.com. Today's Smart Brevity count: 1,588 words or about 6 minutes. 1 big thing: How AI is rising up the ranks of the military. From programs that can process a vast amount of data for intelligence gathering to the...
NFL
Axios

Axios Login

One final reminder to join Axios' Sara Kehaulani Goo and me today at 12:30pm ET for a virtual event examining the current inequities within hiring practices, product development and machine learning in the tech industry today. Guests include Girls Who Code CEO Tarika Barrett and TechEquity Collaborative co-founder and CEO...
BUSINESS
Donald Trump
Axios

Axios Markets

📫 Today's newsletter is 1,264 words, 5 minutes. 1 big thing: J&J pulls the trigger on its Texas talc gambit. It's official: Johnson & Johnson has invoked a Texas legal loophole in an attempt to protect the bulk of its corporate assets from claims that its baby powder caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, Axios' Felix Salmon writes.
BUSINESS
Axios

Axios Generate

🎶 And happy birthday (it's Sunday) to Ziggy Marley, who has this week's final intro tune... The UN Climate Summit in Glasgow is less than 20 days away, and diplomats have entered a crucial period when expectations are raised or lowered to guard against any blowback that might come from a particular outcome, Andrew writes.
ECONOMY
Axios

Axios Sneak Peek

1 big thing: First look - Rahm's Republican defender. One of Donald Trump's staunchest allies, Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), will speak out publicly tomorrow in support of one of President Biden's targeted ambassadorial nominees — former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel, Axios' Jonathan Swan and Alayna Treene report. Why it matters:...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Axios Capital

An energy crisis around the world is hitting households and manufacturers that were already struggling to recover from the global pandemic. Why it matters: This is something of a perfect storm of crises. It features supply shortages, especially from China; inflation; slowing growth; labor shortages; Russia’s continued geopolitical muscle-flexing; and, of course, the fear that the world will burn to a crisp.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Checks Coming In 2021? More Direct Payments May Still Be A Longshot

The odds of the federal government passing a fourth round of stimulus checks have gone from slim to almost none. There had been hope that Democrats' reconciliation bill could include another round of direct payments to Americans. But due to opposition from Democrat Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the bill's price tag has significantly dwindled for infrastructure needs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

FCC votes to halt China Telecom operations in U.S.

The Federal Communications Commission voted Tuesday to revoke authorization for China Telecom's U.S. subsidiary to operate in America, citing national security concerns. Why it matters: The state-owned China Telecom is one of the largest telecommunications companies based in China. It has provided services in the U.S. for nearly 20 years but must now cease operations within 60 days.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

U.S regulators examining Facebook's disclosures - WSJ

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The U.S Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has started looking into disclosures that social media giant Facebook Inc's (FB.O) internal company research had identified ill effects from its products, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Fed's Powell says 'premature' to up rates despite inflation risk

Despite a risk that high inflation in the United States could persist, it would be "premature" to raise borrowing rates and risk slowing the economic recovery, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday. The US central bank chief acknowledged that supply constraints and shortages that have caused prices to rise sharply are "likely to last longer than previously expected, likely well into next year." But at the Fed "we need to be patient," Powell said during a panel discussion organized by South Africa's central bank. The Fed is "on track" to begin to pull back on its massive monthly bond purchases, which would be completed by mid-2022, he said.
BUSINESS
Axios

Axios Pro Rata

For months I've resisted the urge to call peak SPAC, despite the plethora of celebrity advisors and flying taxi mergers. That changes today. We have arrived. Driving the news: Former President Trump last night announced plans to launch a digital media network called "Truth Social," and said it would go public via a SPAC called Digital World Acquisition (Nasdaq: DWAC).
BUSINESS
Axios

Axios Media Trends

1 big thing: Kathryn and James Murdoch's next media investment. James and Kathryn Murdoch are nearing a deal to make a multi-million dollar investment to support the formation of a new climate reporting hub at the Associated Press, two sources familiar with the deal tell Axios. Why it matters: The...
CELEBRITIES
Axios

Axios What's Next

2021's holiday shopping ritual? It's hard to tell what store shelves will hold — virtually or in the real world — but brace yourself for plenty of frustration and disappointment, as Joann Muller reports. Today's What's Next reader photo comes from Shainna Alipon, a student at the University of Nevada,...
SHOPPING
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Anytime Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues, well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as case numbers are felt across certain segments of the economy. Some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE

