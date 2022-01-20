The Best Places Online to Buy Cheap Candles That Smell Expensive

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re home a little more than usual right now, you might want to give your space a little love. If you’re anything like us, you’ve neglected your home during your busiest times. Well, not anymore. With the best cheap candles , you can give your space a serious upgrade for less than $20 a pop. Whether you live in a tiny studio apartment, an expansive farmhouse or you’re a suburban dweller, a chic scented candle or two in your home gives your space a tiny bit of luxury at a time we need self-care the most.

There’s a candle for every mood and home decor, including pretty florals, fresh linens and handmade earthy scents — there’s even a few that smell strikingly similar to high-end and luxury cult candles. Some of these are smaller sizes but they’re a great way to see if you love a scent before you invest in a full-size candle . Of course, you can pick up a big, affordable candle , too, that’ll last you months of fragrance. These containers are also really pretty, so we recommend cleaning out the excess wax when you’re finished and reusing the container for makeup brushes , lipstick, hair ties or really anything.

Get started on nesting with online shops filled to the brim with tons of expensive-smelling but surprisingly budget-friendly candles, below.

Amazon

Amazon’s candle selection is one of the most vast you’ll find online. They offer plenty of affordable option under $20, and a huge selection of cheaper dupes to luxury and high-end candles as well. We love Lulu’s Candles, which offers dupes for Diptyque, Tom Ford, and Le Labo scented candles.

Lulu Candles Fresh Linen Luxury Scented Soy Jar Candle

This eco-friendly soy wax candle makes your home smell like fresh laundry.

CoCo Benjamin Hand Poured Soy Candle in Basil, Lime & Mandarin

This vegan soy candle has garden vibes with basil, lime and mandarin orange.

Etsy

We love shopping (and supporting small and independently-owned sellers) Etsy for unique, one-of-kind items, including masks, home decor, and accessories, but did you know that their budget-friendly candle variety is chock-full of affordable options to upgrade your home? There’s also a huge assortment of pop culture and celebrity-themed candles to choose from as well.

Intention-Setting Candle

This spiritual-cleansing-inspired candle from Etsy is great for using aromatherapy to cleanse and start fresh.

This Smells Like Harry’s Hoodie Candle

This aesthetically-pleasing candle allegedly smells like the heartbreaker himself. Well, I’m sold.

Zara

We all know Zara is the go-to when it comes to scoring on-trend trends inspired by designer pieces that won’t break your entire month’s budget, but Zara’s home collection offers a slew of premium candles under $20, each in minimalist packaging and premium fragrance blends.

Zara Vetiver Candle

This chic candle definitely belongs on your night stand.

Zara Cherry Watermelon Ice Aromatic Candle

For those who prefer a fruitier home fragrance, Zara’s Cherry and Watermelon infused candle will hit the spot.

Target

Target’s huge candle selection is filled to the brim with luxe and heavenly-fragranced scented candles ranging from $5 to $20 . There’s something for every home decor set-up. They also have exclusive collections including Magnolia Home to shop as well.

The Collection By Chesapeake Bay Candle Lidded Black Jar Candle in Vanilla Birch

A soothing vanilla fragrance like this one exudes has is perfect for the bath.

Hearth & Hand Cedar Magnolia Lidded Jar Container Candle

This chic soy candle contains floral magnolia and woodsy cedar notes.

Anthropologie

Anthropologie’s home section constantly has me swooning and Pinning product pages for inspo, but often times, the pieces are sadly, not in my budget. Candles, however, are a different story. They offer an edited assortment of under $20 options that double as home fragrance and chic home decor accents.

Capri Blue Mini Volcano Capiz Jar Candle

Stock up on everyone’s fave Anthro candle . It has notes of tropical fruits and light mountain greens, making for one intoxicating aroma.

Voluspa Roses Petite Embossed Jar Candle

Not only does this candle look super luxe, it smells like it, too. The Milk Rose fragrance contains hints of Bulgarian rose, backed my marshmallow milk and white copali amber.

Public Goods

While they only have three candle SKUs on offer at the moment, at just under $6 a pop, we figured they deserve to be on the list. Plus, you can a three-pack set for just $17.50.

Public Goods Candle Set

This wallet-friendly set includes three scented candles : Black Currant, Lavender and Vanilla, and Cedar and Suede.

Public Goods Cedar & Suede Candle

This scented candle reminds me of premium and designer fragrances that you’d pay at least $50 for.

Ulta

Not only does Ulta offers a selection of affordably priced scented candles from a range of fragrance and home brands, but their in-house line also has some wonderful scents for just around $20 each.

Ulta Crisp Apple Scented Soy Blend Candle

This yummy candle will make your house smell like dessert all day long.

Nest Ocean Mist & Sea Sale Scented Candle

This fresh, clean-scented candle is perfect for minimalists.

H&M

H&M carries a small collection of affordable candles that both smell and look amazing. They’re minimal in aesthetic , but bold in fragrance. Plus, you won’t find one that costs more than $18.

Scented Candle in Glass Holder

Decorate your space with this super chic candle . The glass holder is a sight to behold, and the sandalwood scent will set the perfect mood.

Cork-lid Scented Candle

There’s nothing sweeter than the aroma of fresh linen. Cotton, apple and white musk will have your room smelling crisp, floral and clean in no time.