A True Queen: 12 Of Andra Day’s Most Beautiful Moments

By King Sukii
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hr2zH_0YqTjsxv00

Andra Day poses as she preps for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards. | Source: Myriam Santos / Getty

A huge round of applause for Andra Day .

Best known for singing and penning inspirational tunes like “Rise Up,” the beautiful singer made her big screen acting debut in the critically acclaimed film, The United States vs. Billie Holiday . The Lee Daniels -directed flick follows the life and times of the late “Strange Fruit” jazz pioneer, who was masterfully portrayed by Day earlier this year. In two tense, heartbreaking, action-packed and inspiring hours, writers shed light on how the FBI harassed Holiday in an effort to silence her, using her drug addiction to undermine her career and reputation and throw her in jail.

In February, Day walked away with the 2021 Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture (and although she didn’t win, she certainly deserved an Oscar for her breakthrough performance). In a conversation with Oprah Winfrey, Day said she believes the role came to her for healing purposes.

Andra Day at the Golden Globe Awards’ Winners Press Experience. | Source: NBC / Getty

“That’s actually, to answer your question, why I believe maybe this role came for me — really to heal me and to shake me of this, sort of, self-sabotaging, of feeling constantly unworthy, constantly inadequate because I didn’t have the right education or I don’t feel like I’m smart enough. You know, she freed a lot of things in me,” Day said of Billie Holiday. “Just the experience of her, but it’s because she showed up. I think that’s a huge part. Billie had these feelings, I’m sure she had fears. This woman’s life was threatened every time she would get on stage and sing ‘Strange Fruit’ right? She was targeted, she was harassed, she lost her father to Jim Crow, she was raped at a young age, she was sent into a brothel by her mother. And then she was constantly abused by men. She had her fears … but she showed up.”

See the beauty speak on Billie Holiday’s strength and influence below.

ALSO: Black Dad Appreciation | We Are Deeply Inspired By The Love Boris Kodjoe Has For His Family [Photos]

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Andra Day (@andradaymusic)

To celebrate Andra Day’s talent, the fact that she’s always looking like a million bucks, and her birthday today we’ve gathered more of her most beautiful moments below. Join us in a standing ovation and tune into The United States vs. Billie Holiday on Hulu if you haven’t already.

ALSO: Bye Felisha | What You Never Knew About The Making Of Friday

1. Andra Day stars in ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gYoUj_0YqTjsxv00 Source:Paramount Pictures

2. Sitting pretty at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eQyFF_0YqTjsxv00
Source:Getty

3. Spotted at the Golden Globe Awards’ virtual ‘Winners Press Experience.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rta6S_0YqTjsxv00 Source:Getty

4. Rocking natural hair at the 2020 Soul Train Awards presented by BET.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aeq0q_0YqTjsxv00
Source:Getty

5. Andra Day in all her Golden Globe glory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33nqWV_0YqTjsxv00 Source:Getty

6. Andra Day performs at the Lena Horne Prize Event Honoring Solange Knowles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02v9I7_0YqTjsxv00 Source:Getty

7. Throwing up the Black Power symbol at the ‘In A Perfect World MAP Gala.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qdVKm_0YqTjsxv00 Source:Getty

8. Slaying at the 90th Academy Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44B28e_0YqTjsxv00 Source:WENN

9. The queen at the 49th NAACP Image Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZ5OT_0YqTjsxv00 Source:WENN

10. We salute you, Andra!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HL1x1_0YqTjsxv00 Source:WENN

Comments / 0

