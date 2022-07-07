ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Like Mother, Like Daughter! Kim Kardashian and North West’s Cutest Twinning Moments

By Life & Style Staff
 3 days ago

Name a better duo ... we'll wait! Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West , whom she shares with estranged husband Kanye West , have the sweetest bond . While there's no denying the preteen takes after her rapper dad , North and Kim share a lot of similarities, too. Most notably, their passion for fashion .

When North, who was born in June 2013, was younger, the KKW Beauty founder was often spotted wearing identical outfits with her little one. Nowadays, North is all about curating her own style. However, that hasn't stopped the Kardashian-Jenner kid from breaking into her mom's closet ... as often as she can.

"I didn’t think my daughter’s love for my clothes and jewelry would happen so soon," Kim captioned a May 2019 Instagram post featuring a photo of North looking ever so chic in a pair of designer sunglasses. "I’ll literally be working and come home to find North dressed up in all of my things."

A Future Superstar! North West's Transformation Over the Years

As much as Kim admires North's high-end taste, the Skims mogul isn't willing to share her entire wardrobe just yet! " I made her these kid-size [Carolina Lemke] sunglasses because I really wouldn’t share mine LOL!" Kim added. "I love my fashionista Northie so much!"

Funny enough, North's style has taken an edgier turn in recent years, Kim revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September 2021. "All my kids are so different. North is like goth — she's into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath," the KKW Beauty founder explained. "She's just like a full goth girl."

Of course, the E! personality isn't the only one who thinks North has a bright future ahead. " I think she's adorable and she is a well-behaved little kid and she's so nice and her family is so nice. She has the full package," JoJo Siwa previously told Life & Style. " I definitely think North has the potential .”

Kim's best friend Jonathan Cheban (a.k.a. FoodGod) agrees! " North is a movie star, she’s a legend to begin with," the entrepreneur told Us Weekly in July 2019. "She’s a full entertainer — she just makes me laugh, and she is just hysterical."

With praise like that, it's only a matter of time before North joins her mom on the A-list.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Kim Kardashian and North West's cutest twinning moments over the years.

shefinds

Kim Kardashian Dropped A Bombshell About Her Marriage To Kanye West On ‘Kardashians,' And He’s Not Going To Like It

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian, 41, sat down with her sister Khloe, 37, for a scene in which the two sisters discussed their past relationships (as the latter was going through her infamous breakup with Tristan Thompson following his most recent cheating scandal). In an attempt to comfort and bond with her sis, Kim opened up about her romantic history with Kanye West, and how “no one really” knew what their relationship was like.
