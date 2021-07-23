Cancel
Celebrations

12 best Mother’s Day hamper baskets and gift boxes to spoil her with

By Lottie Gross
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EJBsV_0Yq4QQvC00

Mother’s Day falls on Sunday 14 March this year, but with lockdown still ongoing and social restrictions still in place, the best many of us might manage is a walk in the park or cup of tea on a bench. Lots of us won’t see our mums or mother figures at all this Mother’s Day, though, and so we’re going to have to do things a little differently this year.

Despite such strange times, there’s no reason you can’t still spoil your mum in March. While you might not be able to take her for that afternoon tea, or treat her to breakfast in bed, you can have all those lovely experiences delivered to her home instead.

And while you might prefer to take her shopping on the high street or to your local market, sending a gift box of goodies – whether it’s luxury bath bombs or fancy skincare products – will surely brighten her day.

Read more: 13 best letterbox flowers for all occasions to deliver at any time

For this Mother’s Day, to help you treat your mum to the best possible gift with whatever budget you’ve got, we’ve sought out the best hampers and gift boxes to order online and have delivered right to her door.

We’ve tested nearly 20 hampers, ranging from delicious food parcels to indulgent cocktail boxes, plus skincare and pampering packages, and a few off-piste options – and we’ve dutifully tested them all to find the absolute best.

Not only have we picked the boxes with the best products that offer great value for money, but we’ve also considered how they’re packaged and presented, and how the different products inside complement one another to create an experience as well as a lovely gift.

Our writer even sought her own mum’s seal of approval for some of these packages, so we can confidently say these are the best hampers and gift boxes for Mother’s Day.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Panzer’s Deli breakfast hamper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jfh8V_0Yq4QQvC00

Darts Farm G&T cream tea hamper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37U96H_0Yq4QQvC00

Rare Birds book club mother’s day bundle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mxR3g_0Yq4QQvC00

Lush Mother’s Day gift box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEX7Q_0Yq4QQvC00

Bristol Film Festival’s film night companion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cKYjp_0Yq4QQvC00

Letterbox cheese showstopper trio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A4Stm_0Yq4QQvC00

Lovingly Artisan breakfast in bed box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=117Czu_0Yq4QQvC00

Citrus and Spice: Gewurtztraminer and truffles gift set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EmaEQ_0Yq4QQvC00

Freyaluna’s uplift and go discovery kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41qmP4_0Yq4QQvC00

Sussex Eggspress all the love gift box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41jHtD_0Yq4QQvC00

Legges of Bromyard grazing box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bY13T_0Yq4QQvC00

Coffee & Kin chocolate gift box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1qBX_0Yq4QQvC00

The verdict: Mother’s day hampers

