Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

8 best oven gloves that take the heat out of the kitchen

By Emily Goddard
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4foAKY_0Yq39Sp300

Whether you relish spending time in the kitchen creating marvellous eats or hate toiling over a hot stove, the risks remain the same.

In a room with scorching hot pans, scalding ovens and billowing clouds of steam, there is no need to school anyone on the importance of a reliable pair of oven gloves. No cook could be without them and those that have tried to bear the scars to prove the point.

Gone are the days when the only type available were the traditional double oven glove. Now there are single mitts, those that resemble outdoor winter gloves and circular pot grabs to select from.

Some are made from cotton, others from silicone, and there are even products made from materials that are strong enough to protect firefighters. Choosing which of these kitchen essentials to go for can be confusing.

To help you pick the right protectors for your hands, we put some of the best we could find to the test in our own kitchens and even when cooking on the barbecue. We checked out a range of unique designs for heat resistance, padding, flexibility, comfort and style.

Read more:

Whether you need to take hot dishes from the oven to the table, are manoeuvring sizzling pans on top of the hob or are cooking outdoors over flames, we’ve got you covered.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

These are the best oven gloves for 2021:

Lakeland heat shield gloves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXet5_0Yq39Sp300

Best: Overall

They may look like something you might wear when throwing snowballs, but these gloves are perfect for glorious summer days in the garden when it is impossible to resist the urge to light the barbecue. Lakeland’s oven gloves are made from knitted meta-aramid, the same material used to protect firefighters from blazing temperatures, and are heat-resistant to an incredible 350C. That means they keep hands safe not only when taking food out of the oven, but also when cooking on a scorching barbecue or a pizza oven .

We seized the opportunity to put them to the test with a flaming barbecue and felt safe and confident when turning sausages and lowering the grilling rack. Despite the high-level protection, the gloves are still super flexible for brilliant dexterity and silicone dots on the fingers and palms of both sides provide a firm grip when holding hot utensils or dishes. And when they get dirty, you can simply pop them into the washing machine on a 30C cycle. These come with a whopping three-year guarantee.

Buy now £16.99, Lakeland.co.uk

Driftwood Designs mecryll, mackerel oven gloves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sTGWm_0Yq39Sp300

Best: Hand flexibility

The shimmering skin and beautiful stripy markings of mackerel have long been an inspiration for artists – Van Gogh featured them in an 1886 painting. More recently, the fish inspired Lizzie Spikes, the founder of Welsh brand Driftwood Designs, to create her vibrant mecryll – mackerel design, which features on these oven gloves, as well as on a range of other products, including coasters, aprons and tea towels. We tested the 100 per cent cotton oven gloves and were impressed with how comfortable and protective they were.

The hand-guarding mitts are generously padded and come up past wrist level, which gave us extra confidence when taking blisteringly hot dishes out of the oven. They are also flexible for secure handling and are grippy thanks to the towelling underside. To keep that stunning design in tip-top condition, these oven gloves are machine washable at 40C, and they feature a hanging loop for easy storage.

Buy now £25.00, Driftwooddesigns.co.uk

Eleanor Bowmer magical eyes oven gloves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l6sxW_0Yq39Sp300

Best: Design

Few people enjoy being watched over as they cook, but the eyes on these gloves are welcome in the kitchen. With a beautiful eye design on one side and a contrast checkerboard pattern on the other, the bold hand-painted print is fun, bright and injects colour into even the drabbest of kitchens.

The British designed and made 100 per cent cotton double oven glove is thickly padded and gave us solid protection from heat while feeling comfortable to wear. We always appreciate a hanging loop for easy storage, as featured on this product, and they are easy to clean in the machine on a 40C wash. These oven gloves would make a perfect gift because they come packaged in a gorgeous box that includes a postcard featuring the striking eye print.

Buy now £22.00, Eleanorbowmer.co.uk

ProCook silicone oven mitt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20NdQl_0Yq39Sp300

Best: For hygiene

Cooking can be a pretty messy business, which is why a silicone mitt, like this one from ProCook, makes perfect sense. Any dirt can be wiped away, leaving it as good as new even after daily use. The grey mitt with black trim will fit in with any kitchen’s colour scheme and the soft quilted lining makes the glove comfortable to wear.

Most impressive is the heat resistance of this mitt. It can handle temperatures of up to 260C and when we put it to the test, taking piping hot trays out of the oven, we felt safe and were left burn free. The silicone means you can be sure of a solid grip on all hot objects in the kitchen too, but we feel this mitt would be best suited to people with bigger hands. It also comes with a one-year guarantee.

Buy now £7.00, Procook.co.uk

Blake & Bull pot grab – ‘the chickens’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B4UhK_0Yq39Sp300

Best: For AGA owners

A country kitchen must-have, this beautifully made hand protector is specially designed for stovetop work. Use the practical loop to hang it within reach of your hob for easy grabbing when hot handles and pans need to be moved. With the delightful chicken pattern on one side and terry towelling on the other and inside, it ensures a good grip. Although the circular design has no thumb or finger features, we found it to be flexible for a secure grasp on pan handles and suitable for all hand sizes.

Most importantly, the high-performance insulation protects against heat and steam to prevent injury. The pot grab is made from 100 per cent cotton and can be machine washed at 30C to keep it fresh and clean, while those with an Aga can complete the look with a chefs’ pad and hand towel in the same charming design.

Buy now £12.95, Blakeandbull.co.uk

ProCook oven glove pair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zsD0X_0Yq39Sp300

Best : Budget buy

With tremendously thick padding, these 100 per cent cotton oven gloves feel comfortable and safe. The simple check design of the fabric is smart, and the muted grey means they are a stylish addition to any kitchen. We particularly like that these gloves measure 28cm long because they come up high enough to protect wrists from catching the edge of the oven shelf when removing trays and pots – a fate we were regrettably all too familiar with until these entered our world. Overall, these are an exceptionally good value pair of durable oven gloves that can be machine washed at 40C and come with a one-year guarantee.

Buy now £9.00, procook.co.uk

The Organic Company morning grey oven gloves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T2ycb_0Yq39Sp300

Best: Eco credentials

The high quality of the make of these gloves is immediately apparent and the pure organic cotton is sumptuously soft. They also carry the “global organic textile standard” stamp, which means the manufacturer has met certain environmental and social criteria such as ethical treatment of workers and no use of environmentally hazardous chemicals.

The gloves are unmistakably designed in Denmark and feature an attractive grey and off-white dash and stripe woven pattern. We found the incredibly thick wadding kept our palms and fingers safe from heat, but be careful to ensure the backs of your hands avoid any hot parts on the inside of the oven because the padding does not go all the way around, with only a single layer of cotton at the back.

Buy now £31.95, Silvermushroom.com

Coolskin 375 GTX mid gauntlet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P4KQ6_0Yq39Sp300

Best: Pro gloves

These gloves mean business in the battle against burns. Made from heat and flame-resistant Aramid fibre – which does not deteriorate when washed – they can withstand temperatures as high as 250C. So superior is the performance of these gloves that they are considered a piece of personal protective equipment that meets the necessary British and international safety regulations. Yet they are comfortable to wear and as flexible as a pair of standard gloves to provide good dexterity and grip for safely handling hot pots.

We also like the length, measuring 31cm, as it provides brilliant coverage over the wrist and forearm. The cream colour does mean they show dirt – but they are easily cleaned in the washing machine on a 40C cycle and can be tumble dried on cool so you can get back to using them again as quickly as possible.

Buy now £22.75, Coolskin.com

The verdict: Oven gloves

We certainly would not compare our work in the kitchen to the admirable role played by firefighters, but it is good to know that our hands can be shielded from heat with the same kind of fabric used to make their life-saving protective clothing. For this reason, the comfortable Lakeland heat shield gloves are our best buy.

Also worthy of a mention are Eleanor Bowmer’s magical eyes oven gloves for the captivating design and thick padding and the Blake and Bull chickens pot grab for their country kitchen charm and strong grip.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on kitchen appliances, try the links below:

Book everything from curries to crumbles in the best oven roasting dishes

The Independent

The Independent

144K+
Followers
80K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchens#Kitchen Appliances#Ovens#Winter Work Gloves#Hand Towels#Summer Heat#Eleanorbowmer Co Uk#Procook#Aga#Blakeandbull Co Uk#The Organic Company#Silvermushroom Com#Coolskin Com Lakeland#Welsh#Towelling#British#Durable Oven Gloves#Quick Oven#Mackerel Oven Gloves#Silicone Oven Mitt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
Country
Denmark
Related
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

In the Kitchen: Spiced Ribs w/ Sweet Heat Glaze

Lucy Greer from Greer's Markets has a great recipe for Memorial Day grilling or any of your summer cookouts!. Spice Rub: Combine ingredients together in a bowl. Rinse ribs under cool running water. Pat dry. Use a paper towel to pull the thin membrane off the back side of the ribs. Discard. Pour the spice rub on both sides of the ribs, ensuring the whole slab is covered.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

13 best olive oils to add to your kitchen staples

Much like wine, olive oil can be a complex ingredient. So before you reach for the same tried and tested golden nectar you always buy, we’d recommend branching out, with one of these tried and tested oils instead. Trust us, your next meal will seriously thank you for it. Whether used to cook or finish dishes, olive oil is, without doubt, one of the most heavily used ingredients on rotation in our kitchens.But which country produces the “best” olive oil and how much should I spend, we hear you cry! We’ve rounded up our favourites from around the Mediterranean and...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

11 best kitchen bins that aren’t such a chore to empty

Whether you’re a fan of pedal bins, love the touch-free simplicity of a sensor bin or appreciate the sleekness of a touch-top bin, we’ve found 11 ways to add a splash of style to your waste disposal regime.Call us weird, but we love a good kitchen bin, whether it’s a hi-tech waste-devouring device kitted out with more tech than a Silicon Valley crash pad, or a modular miracle machine with different compartments for the shocking amount of waste produced by the average household. Speaking of which, our astounding ability to generate seemingly endless quantities of rubbish (one tonne per UK...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Independent

10 best outdoor pizza ovens that are definitely worth your dough

With a summer of staycations on the horizon, now could be the perfect time to invest in a pizza oven for your garden that will deliver delicious, restaurant quality food in next to no time.To do that, you need a product that can efficiently produce a high heat (over 500C), so your dough quickly cooks through without drying out and has a crisp base with oozing, melted cheese and well-cooked toppings. There are a number of ways to achieve this with ovens fuelled by wood, charcoal and gas, so you need to think about which is going to be the...
RecipesFood & Wine

The Best Wok to Buy for Your Kitchen, According to Grace Young

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Grace Young has literally written the book on wok cooking. (Make that two; her second, Stir-Frying to the Sky's Edge, won a James Beard Award.) Known in certain circles as the "Wok Therapist," Young wants you to rethink everything you know about stir-frying, starting with the word itself. According to Young, the essence of stir-fry has been lost in translation. In the original Cantonese, the word for stir-fry, chau, refers to a motion more akin to tumbling.
Lifestylegoodhousekeeping.com

5 Best Stand Mixers, According to Kitchen Appliance Experts

Using an electric mixer ensures light and airy cake layers, fluffy whipped cream, and icing that's velvety smooth — plus it's speedier than stirring umpteen times and much easier on your biceps. Unlike hand mixers, stand mixers free you to do other tasks while they do the work. The Good...
Home & GardenPosted by
Indy100

8 best refrigerators to upgrade your kitchen

Choosing a new refrigerator is a huge deal. There are plenty of options to consider, each depending on the size of your kitchen space, the look you’d love to achieve, internal storage space, and energy-saving qualities, just to name a few. Keeping those in mind, we looked at a cross section of the top-rated models at Best Buy and Home Depot (two common retailers with great prices and delivery options), and chose some from across the enormous pricing chasms to bring you what we feel are the best options out there.
Lifestylegoodhousekeeping.com

6 Best Immersion Blenders of 2021, According to Kitchen Experts

Immersion blenders are so versatile. Also called a hand blender, the handheld tool has a motor on one end and blades on the other. They can do big jobs like blending smoothies and pureeing soups directly in the pot without having to transfer it to and from a blender, and they can also tackle small jobs like whipping cream and making a dressing.
RetailEpicurious

The Best Cleaning Products for Kitchen Tools That Want a Little Extra Attention

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Why is it that some of the most useful items in the kitchen—like cast-iron skillets, wooden cutting boards, and colorful enamel pots—are also the most difficult to clean? I can't go a week without pulling out my Dutch oven for a sauce-making endeavor, and my cast iron has been known to feature in all three meals in a given day. But both are made from finicky materials that require special care and cleaning techniques; neither is the place for my basic kitchen sponge. Thankfully, a few products made to target these common but hard-to-clean surfaces are all you need to keep your tools grease stain- and grime-free. In the scheme of things, adding one extra spray to your cart is a fair price for a lifetime of perfectly roasted chicken.
Food & DrinksParis Post-Intelligencer

Venerable Dutch oven a most versatile kitchen tool

If you could only pick one kitchen tool to use for the rest of time, what would it be? A shallow frying pan? Probably not. A cookie sheet? Meh. A versatile, long-lasting Dutch oven? Ding ding ding! We have a winner. As every home cook knows, Dutch ovens are the...
Interior Designhouseandhome.com

This Striking Green Kitchen Has A Fresh Take On Traditional Style

When tasked with creating a dramatic yet welcoming kitchen for baking and entertaining grandchildren, Nova Scotia designer Jonathan Legate rose up to the challenge. “My clients had moved to Truro from New Glasgow to be closer to their daughter and her family, and it needed to function for them,” he says. The original space was quite dated with basic gray contractor tile. “There were two islands, and there was a wall between the living area and the kitchen,” adds Jonathan. “We really wanted to open it up and take it to another level.” As for the striking green cabinets, “I presented her with this darker color, Bonsai by Benjamin Moore,” he says. “We tried both colors on the ceiling and she said, ‘You’re right; I love the dark one.’ It’s a modern version of avocado.” The result is a richly layered gathering place for kids and adults alike. Scroll down!
RecipesSaveur

From Simmering Soups to Baking Sourdough, The Best Dutch Ovens Can Do it All

If there is one cooking workhorse that emerged from 2020, it’s the Dutch oven. The iconic cast iron pot worked double duty during quarantine, reasserting itself as a staple in our kitchens (and in our Instagram feed) for baking boulangerie-worthy sourdough, roasting buttermilk chicken, and almost everything in between. Finding...
ElectronicsRunnersWorld

10 Best Cooling Fans to Take the Stickiest Heat Out of Summer

Now would be a great time to not underestimate the cooling power of a fan. Not just the cheap-o box fan or oscillating fan, but one that looks nice—or at least discreet—while it does its job, and does it well. Here are 10 such cooling fans. A few won't exactly enhance your home decor scheme, but most are made with design in mind. They're all very good at stirring up a breeze.
Shoppinghalfoffdeal.com

Heat Resistance Silicone Kitchen Strainer - $19.99 with FREE Shipping!

Heat Resistance Silicone Kitchen Strainer - $19.99 with FREE Shipping!. Simply clip the pasta pot strainer onto any pot and tilt over the sink or a bowl to strain out the liquid contents. Use for vegetables, potatoes, eggs, grains, pasta etc. Heat resistant material. Dishwasher safe. Materials: Clip: Stainless Steel;...
ShoppingFood Network

5 Best Kitchen Soaps, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Affordable Antibacterial: Softsoap Antibacterial Hand Soap. Gentlest on Skin: Dial Complete Antibacterial Foaming Hand Wash. Luxe Lather: Bath & Body Works Kitchen Lemon Creamy Luxe Hand Soap. Splurge-Worthy: Compagnie de Provence Savon de Marseille Extra Pure Liquid Soap. We sliced onions, washed dish after dish and got our hands super...
ElectronicsHuron Daily Tribune

This $28 Black + Decker toaster oven is the inexpensive upgrade your kitchen needs

There’s something strange about a brand new toaster oven. Say, for instance, this sharp-looking Black & Decker one that’s 30% off on Amazon right now. Most toaster ovens you find in life look like they were created in the Cretaceuous period and have the dings and rust to match, but tinging up at just $27.99, this one is brand new and full of features you’ll love like a toast timer with shade options, absolutely no rust, and zero crumbs forming a layer of carpeting on the oven floor. It’s also a four-in-one, with options not just for toasting but for keeping food warm, baking, broiling, and convection baking too (perfect for those among us who get severely hangry).
Richland, WATri-City Herald

2021 Best Outdoor Dining: LU LU Craft Bar + Kitchen

LU LU Craft Bar + Kitchen customers taste the love of local. This family-run operation’s simple philosophy of keeping it delicious, homemade, local with an elegant twist keeps LU LU holding the reins for the best outdoor dining award. Cindy Goulet opened the eatery on Columbia Point in 2016, bringing...