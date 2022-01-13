ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire In Your State

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 hours ago

The average American's lack of savings paints a fairly discouraging picture of retirement. A GOBankingRates survey found that 64% are expected to retire with less than $10,000 in savings. Many Americans see themselves working past age 65 out of financial necessity, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts, with some people planning to never retire at all. The pandemic may have also thrown some people's futures into question, for those who had to draw from retirement savings during job loss or furlough.

See: 42 Easy Ways To Save For Retirement

But the amount of money you need to retire depends on where you live, due to state-by-state differences in the cost of living. In some areas of the country, a nest egg of $550,000 may be sizable enough for retirement. In other regions, you have to build up your savings even more to reach at least $1 million in retirement funds.

To find out exactly how much you need saved to retire, GOBankingRates calculated annual expenditures for a retired person in every state after deducting Social Security income, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. The study assumed that you would draw down your savings by 4% every year to cover your living expenses, and states were ranked from the smallest nest egg needed to the biggest.

Read: Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America
Find Out: The Average Retirement Age in Every State

GOBankingRates found that residents of many Southeastern and Southwestern states won't have to put away nearly as much money for retirement, with states like Mississippi and Oklahoma requiring less than $600,000 in savings to retire. However, the Northeastern states aren't so lucky -- they claimed six spots among the bottom 10 states. To ensure smooth sailing in your golden years, make sure you're using the right tools to save for retirement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6Ngr_0YpvnU6w00

1. Mississippi

  • Annual cost of living: $40,489.73
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $22,312.85
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $557,821

Take Action: Do These 13 Things To Boost Your Retirement Savings Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q2dlE_0YpvnU6w00

2. Kansas

  • Annual cost of living: $41,346.15
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,169.27
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $579,232

Are High-Yield Savings Accounts Worth It? Here's Everything You Need To Know

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KHvfn_0YpvnU6w00

3. Oklahoma

  • Annual cost of living: $41,964.68
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,787.80
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $594,695

Check Out: How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GY31Y_0YpvnU6w00

4. Alabama

  • Annual cost of living: $42,154.99
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,978.11
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $599,453
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BHbIm_0YpvnU6w00

5. Georgia

  • Annual cost of living: $42,725.94
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,549.06
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $613,727
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05a2cY_0YpvnU6w00

6. Tennessee

  • Annual cost of living: $42,821.10
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,644.22
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $616,106
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RFIzK_0YpvnU6w00

7. West Virginia

  • Annual cost of living: $42,868.68
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,691.80
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $617,295
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJNzl_0YpvnU6w00

8. Iowa

  • Annual cost of living: $42,963.84
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,786.96
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $619,674
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nSSZa_0YpvnU6w00

9. Illinois

  • Annual cost of living: $43,059
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,882.12
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $622,053
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AutHm_0YpvnU6w00

10. New Mexico

  • Annual cost of living: $43,106.57
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,929.69
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $623,242
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g7nya_0YpvnU6w00

11. Indiana

  • Annual cost of living: $43,344.47
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,167.59
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $629,190
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RCSVJ_0YpvnU6w00

12. Missouri

  • Annual cost of living: $43,392.05
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,215.17
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $630,379
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bztNk_0YpvnU6w00

13. Michigan

  • Annual cost of living: $43,487.21
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,310.33
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $632,758
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45qVf3_0YpvnU6w00

14. Arkansas

  • Annual cost of living: $43,820.26
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,643.38
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $641,084

See: 30 Greatest Threats to Your Retirement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZJDAQ_0YpvnU6w00

15. Texas

  • Annual cost of living: $44,058.15
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,881.27
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $647,032

Learn: What Is a Savings Bond and How Does It Work?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NLgVc_0YpvnU6w00

16. Louisiana

  • Annual cost of living: $44,153.31
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,976.43
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $649,411
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qj2WY_0YpvnU6w00

17. Ohio

  • Annual cost of living: $44,200.89
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,024.01
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $650,600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A2MIl_0YpvnU6w00

18. Nebraska

  • Annual cost of living: $44,533.94
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,357.06
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $658,927
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qp10t_0YpvnU6w00

19. Wyoming

  • Annual cost of living: $44,533.94
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,357.06
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $658,927

Helpful: How To Protect Your Retirement Savings During the Coronavirus Pandemic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40mfPP_0YpvnU6w00

20. Kentucky

  • Annual cost of living: $44,676.68
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,499.80
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $662,495
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37kGcc_0YpvnU6w00

21. South Carolina

  • Annual cost of living: $45,104.89
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,928.01
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $673,200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghw9g_0YpvnU6w00

22. Wisconsin

  • Annual cost of living: $45,437.95
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,261.07
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $681,527
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ew9Dk_0YpvnU6w00

23. South Dakota

  • Annual cost of living: $45,771
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,594.12
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $689,853
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sTHbp_0YpvnU6w00

24. North Carolina

  • Annual cost of living: $45,866.16
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,689.28
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $692,232
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40rjqg_0YpvnU6w00

25. Idaho

  • Annual cost of living: $46,199.21
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,022.33
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $700,558
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1huFJX_0YpvnU6w00

26. North Dakota

  • Annual cost of living: $46,532.26
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,355.38
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $708,885
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w552F_0YpvnU6w00

27. Florida

  • Annual cost of living: $46,675
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,498.12
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $712,453

See: The Cost To Retire in America's Sunniest Cities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1t7h_0YpvnU6w00

28. Minnesota

  • Annual cost of living: $47,388.68
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,211.80
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $730,295
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2STX0M_0YpvnU6w00

29. Pennsylvania

  • Annual cost of living: $47,816.90
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,640.02
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $741,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WBMaV_0YpvnU6w00

30. Montana

  • Annual cost of living: $47,959.63
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,782.75
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $744,569
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZiWFQ_0YpvnU6w00

31. Virginia

  • Annual cost of living: $48,292.69
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,115.81
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $752,895

What's the Difference? Money Market Accounts vs. Savings Accounts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09axcl_0YpvnU6w00

32. Utah

  • Annual cost of living: $48,292.69
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,115.81
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $752,895
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143vvt_0YpvnU6w00

33. Nevada

  • Annual cost of living: $49,149.11
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,972.23
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $774,306
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2noHoH_0YpvnU6w00

34. Colorado

  • Annual cost of living: $50,338.58
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,161.70
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $804,043
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D2rKK_0YpvnU6w00

35. Delaware

  • Annual cost of living: $50,719.21
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,542.33
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $813,558
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QiyG9_0YpvnU6w00

36. Arizona

  • Annual cost of living: $50,909.53
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,732.65
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $818,316
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kff7r_0YpvnU6w00

37. Maine

  • Annual cost of living: $52,765.11
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $34,588.23
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $864,706
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2garQF_0YpvnU6w00

38. New Hampshire

  • Annual cost of living: $53,573.95
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,397.07
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $884,927
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z1F5F_0YpvnU6w00

39. Washington

  • Annual cost of living: $53,669.11
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,492.23
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $887,306
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BUxvP_0YpvnU6w00

40. Vermont

  • Annual cost of living: $54,620.69
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $36,443.81
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $911,095

Don't Miss: Best Online Savings Accounts for Earning High-Yield Profits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BNuei_0YpvnU6w00

41. Rhode Island

  • Annual cost of living: $55,096.48
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $36,919.60
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $922,990
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dixzh_0YpvnU6w00

42. New Jersey

  • Annual cost of living: $56,285.96
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $38,109.08
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $952,727
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fpK11_0YpvnU6w00

43. Connecticut

  • Annual cost of living: $56,856.91
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $38,680.03
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $967,001
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Pcs7_0YpvnU6w00

44. Maryland

  • Annual cost of living: $57,760.91
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $39,584.03
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $989,601
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jEf51_0YpvnU6w00

45. Alaska

  • Annual cost of living: $59,806.80
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $41,629.92
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,040,748

Options: Most Tax-Friendly States To Retire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m9DV7_0YpvnU6w00

46. Oregon

  • Annual cost of living: $60,663.23
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $42,486.35
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,062,159
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41yvcN_0YpvnU6w00

47. Massachusetts

  • Annual cost of living: $63,042.18
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $44,865.30
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,121,632
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTVqH_0YpvnU6w00

48. New York

  • Annual cost of living: $68,371.02
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $50,194.14
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,254,854
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ypv2n_0YpvnU6w00

49. California

  • Annual cost of living: $69,893.55
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $51,716.67
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,292,917
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ym2I6_0YpvnU6w00

50. Hawaii

  • Annual cost of living: $88,306.62
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $70,129.74
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,753,244

More From GOBankingRates

Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find out exactly how much you need to retire in your state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state by multiplying the 65 year and older expenditures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost-of-living index  for each state from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 3rd quarter 2021 cost-of-living series. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, we divided each state's annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration's Monthly Statistical Snapshot, September 2021, by .04, assuming drawing down savings by 4% each year to pay for living expenses. All data was collected and is up to date as of Nov. 8, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire In Your State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
moneytalksnews.com

3 High-Tax States Americans Fled in 2021 — and Where They Moved

It appears many Americans who looked for a new home in 2021 had one goal in mind: to escape the clutches of the taxman. A handful of states that have relatively high income tax rates or overall tax burdens saw a flood of residents picking up stakes and moving in 2021, according to a recent Tax Foundation analysis of data from the U.S. Census Bureau, U-Haul and United Van Lines. By contrast, more tax-friendly places gained residents.
INCOME TAX
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Minimum Wage Will Go Up This Year

It’s been more than 14 years since President George W. Bush signed into law the Fair Minimum Wage Act of 2007, which incrementally raised the federal minimum hourly wage to $7.25 by the summer of 2009. Since then, the government under both Democratic and Republican leaderships has avoided raising the national hourly wage floor — […]
POLITICS
SmartAsset

These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement

Serving in the military is a hard job, with many service members spending long lengths of time away from their family and putting their lives on the line. There are perks that come with service, though, and five states recently … Continue reading → The post These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Retirement Income#Retirement Age#Social Security Income#Americans#The Pew Charitable Trusts#Southeastern
24/7 Wall St.

16 States Where Incomes Are Rising Fastest

The consumer price index jumped by 0.8% in April — a far larger increase than many had anticipated. The recent spike in the cost of goods and services has led to widespread concerns over inflation. If the cost of living continues to climb at such a rapid pace, it will outpace wage growth, weakening the […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
KPEL 96.5

How Much Does Your State Representative Make?

Our friends at KEEL Radio in Shreveport recently reached out to the Clerk of the State House to find out how much money our state legislators are making. As pointed out in an article releasing those numbers, KEEL's Robert Wright notes a member of the state House of Representatives receives a base salary of $16,800.00. But, when the numbers were released to KEEL, they showed many lawmakers making $40,000.00 - $50,000.00. One lawmaker, Rep. Jerome Zeringue of Houma, made over $80,000.00.
LOUISIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Highest Birth Rates

In the continuation of a longer-term trend stretching back over a decade, the number of births in the U.S. fell by 4% in 2020, pushing the birth rate to its lowest point on record. Experts attribute falling birth rates to the increase in the average age of mothers, as people have been marrying and having […]
IMMIGRATION
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
97K+
Followers
8K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy