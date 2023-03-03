Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire in Your State

The average American's lack of savings paints a fairly discouraging picture of retirement.

Find Out: 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren't Taxable

With a Recession Looming: Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

A GOBankingRates survey found that a third of Americans have less than $100 in savings -- putting a crimp in retirement funds. Many Americans see themselves working past age 65 out of financial necessity, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts, with some people planning to never retire at all. The pandemic also threw some people's futures into question, especially those who had to draw from retirement savings during job loss or furlough.

But the amount of money you need to retire depends on where you live, due to state-by-state differences in the cost of living. In some areas of the country, a nest egg of a bit more than $500,000 may be sizable enough for retirement. In other regions, you have to build up your savings even more to reach at least $1.8 million in retirement funds.

To find out exactly how much you need saved to retire, GOBankingRates calculated annual expenditures for a retired person in every state after deducting Social Security income, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. The study assumed that you would draw down your savings by 4% every year to cover your living expenses, and states were ranked from the smallest nest egg needed to the biggest.

GOBankingRates found that residents of many Southeastern and Southwestern states won't have to put away nearly as much money for retirement, with states such Mississippi and Kansas requiring less than $550,000 in savings to retire. However, the residents of the Northeastern states aren't so lucky -- they claimed seven spots among the bottom 10 states for the cost of retirement. To ensure smooth sailing in your golden years, make sure you're using the right tools to save for retirement.

1. Mississippi

Annual cost of living: $39,633.31

$39,633.31 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $20,213.83

$20,213.83 How much you need in savings to retire: $505,346

2. Kansas

Annual cost of living: $41,155.84

$41,155.84 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $21,736.36

$21,736.36 How much you need in savings to retire: $543,409

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned the US Debt Ceiling Issue Will Endanger Social Security?

3. (tie) Alabama

Annual cost of living: $41,821.94

$41,821.94 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $22,402.46

$22,402.46 How much you need in savings to retire: $560,062

3. (tie) Oklahoma

Annual cost of living: $41,821.94

$41,821.94 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $22,402.46

$22,402.46 How much you need in savings to retire: $560,062

5. Georgia

Annual cost of living: $42,250.15

$42,250.15 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $22,830.67

$22,830.67 How much you need in savings to retire: $570,767

6. Tennessee

Annual cost of living: $42,345.31

$42,345.31 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $22,925.83

$22,925.83 How much you need in savings to retire: $573,146

7. Missouri

Annual cost of living: $42,795.94

$42,795.94 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,306.46

$23,306.46 How much you need in savings to retire: $582,662

8. Iowa

Annual cost of living: $42,773.52

$42,773.52 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,354.04

$23,354.04 How much you need in savings to retire: $583,851

9. West Virginia

Annual cost of living: $43,059.00

$43,059.00 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,639.52

$23,639.52 How much you need in savings to retire: $590,988

10. Indiana

Annual cost of living: $43,106.57

$43,106.57 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,687.09

$23,687.09 How much you need in savings to retire: $592,177

11. Arkansas

Annual cost of living: $43,249.31

$43,249.31 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,829.83

$23,829.83 How much you need in savings to retire: $595,746

12. New Mexico

Annual cost of living: $43,296.89

$43,296.89 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,877.41

$23,877.41 How much you need in savings to retire: $596,935

13. (tie) Michigan

Annual cost of living: $43,439.63

$43,439.63 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,020.15

$24,020.15 How much you need in savings to retire: $600,504

13. (tie) Ohio

Annual cost of living: $43,439.63

$43,439.63 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,020.15

$24,020.15 How much you need in savings to retire: $600,504

15. Texas

Annual cost of living: $43,820.26

$43,820.26 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,400.78

$24,400.78 How much you need in savings to retire: $610,019

16. Louisiana

Annual cost of living: $44,248.47

$44,248.47 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,828.99

$24,828.99 How much you need in savings to retire: $620,725

17. Kentucky

Annual cost of living: $44,296.05

$44,296.05 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,876.57

$24,876.57 How much you need in savings to retire: $621,914

18. South Carolina

Annual cost of living: $44,533.94

$44,533.94 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,114.46

$25,114.46 How much you need in savings to retire: $627,861

19. Nebraska

Annual cost of living: $44,581.52

$44,581.52 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,162.04

$25,162.04 How much you need in savings to retire: $629,051

20. (tie) Illinois

Annual cost of living: $44,867.00

$44,867.00 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,447.52

$25,447.52 How much you need in savings to retire: $636,188

20. (tie) Wyoming

Annual co st of living: $44,867.00

$44,867.00 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,447.52

$25,447.52 How much you need in savings to retire: $636,188

22. North Carolina

Annual cost of living: $45,533.10

$45,533.10 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,113.62

$26,113.62 How much you need in savings to retire: $652,841

23. Wisconsin

Annual cost of living: $45,866.16

$45,866.16 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,446.68

$26,446.68 How much you need in savings to retire: $661,167

24. North Dakota

Annual cost of living: $46,723

$46,723 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,303

$27,303 How much you need in savings to retire: $682,577

25. Utah

Annual cost of living: $47,103.21

$47,103.21 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,683.73

$27,683.73 How much you need in savings to retire: $692,093

26. Minnesota

Annual cost of living: $47,579

$47,579 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,159.52

$28,159.52 How much you need in savings to retire: $703,988

27. Florida

Annual cost of living: $47,721.74

$47,721.74 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,302.26

$28,302.26 How much you need in savings to retire: $707,556

28. Montana

Annual cost of living: $47,912.05

$47,912.05 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,492.57

$28,492.57 How much you need in savings to retire: $712,314

29. South Dakota

Annual cost of living: $48,055

$48,055 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,635

$28,635 How much you need in savings to retire: $715,883

30. Virginia

Annual cost of living: $48,435

$48,435 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,016

$29,016 How much you need in savings to retire: $725,399

31. Idaho

Annual cost of living: $48,578

$48,578 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,159

$29,159 How much you need in savings to retire: $728,967

32. Pennsylvania

Annual cost of living: $48,768

$48,768 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,349

$29,349 How much you need in savings to retire: $733,725

33. Arizona

Annual cost of living: $49,102

$49,102 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,682

$29,682 How much you need in savings to retire: $742,051

34. Colorado

Annual cost of living: $50,101

$50,101 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,681

$30,681 How much you need in savings to retire: $767,030

35. Nevada

Annual cost of living: $50,576

$50,576 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $31,157

$31,157 How much you need in savings to retire: $778,925

36. Delaware

Annual cost of living: $51,338

$51,338 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $31,918

$31,918 How much you need in savings to retire: $797,957

37. New Hampshire

Annual cost of living: $52,289

$52,289 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,870

$32,870 How much you need in savings to retire: $821,746

38. Washington

Annual cost of living: $53,098

$53,098 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $33,679

$33,679 How much you need in savings to retire: $841,967

39. Maine

Annual cost of living: $54,716

$54,716 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,296

$35,296 How much you need in savings to retire: $882,409

40. New Jersey

Annual cost of living: $54,811

$54,811 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,392

$35,392 How much you need in savings to retire: $884,788

41. Vermont

Annual cost of living: $55,667

$55,667 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $36,248

$36,248 How much you need in savings to retire: $906,199

42. Rhode Island

Annual cost of living: $55,763

$55,763 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $36,343

$36,343 How much you need in savings to retire: $908,578

43. Connecticut

Annual cost of living: $57,856.06

$57,856.06 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $38,436.58

$38,436.58 How much you need in savings to retire: $960,915

44. Maryland

Annual cost of living: $58,997.96

$58,997.96 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $39,578.48

$39,578.48 How much you need in savings to retire: $989,462

45. Alaska

Annual cost of living: $60,473

$60,473 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $41,053

$41,053 How much you need in savings to retire: $1,026,336

46. Oregon

Annual cost of living: $61,900.28

$61,900.28 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $42,480.80

$42,480.80 How much you need in savings to retire: $1,062,020

47. Massachusetts

Annual cost of living: $64,232

$64,232 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $44,812

$44,812 How much you need in savings to retire: $1,120,304

48. California

Annual cost of living: $67,657

$67,657 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $48,238

$48,238 How much you need in savings to retire: $1,205,946

49. New York

Annual cost of living: $70,512

$70,512 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $51,093

$51,093 How much you need in savings to retire: $1,277,315

50. Hawaii

Annual cost of living: $91,970.21

$91,970.21 Cost of living after using Social Security income: $72,550.73

$72,550.73 How much you need in savings to retire: $1,813,768

Jami Farkas and Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find out exactly how much you need to retire in your state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state by multiplying the 65 year and older expenditures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost of living index for each state from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2021 cost of living series. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, we divided each state's annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration's Monthly Statistical Snapshot, March 2022, by .04, assuming drawing down savings by 4 percent each year to pay for living expenses. All data was collected and is up to date as of May 9, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire in Your State