Tennessee State
GOBankingRates

Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire in Your State

By Jordan Rosenfeld,

9 days ago

The average American's lack of savings paints a fairly discouraging picture of retirement.

A GOBankingRates survey found that a third of Americans have less than $100 in savings -- putting a crimp in retirement funds. Many Americans see themselves working past age 65 out of financial necessity, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts, with some people planning to never retire at all. The pandemic also threw some people's futures into question, especially those who had to draw from retirement savings during job loss or furlough.

But the amount of money you need to retire depends on where you live, due to state-by-state differences in the cost of living. In some areas of the country, a nest egg of a bit more than $500,000 may be sizable enough for retirement. In other regions, you have to build up your savings even more to reach at least $1.8 million in retirement funds.

To find out exactly how much you need saved to retire, GOBankingRates calculated annual expenditures for a retired person in every state after deducting Social Security income, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. The study assumed that you would draw down your savings by 4% every year to cover your living expenses, and states were ranked from the smallest nest egg needed to the biggest.

GOBankingRates found that residents of many Southeastern and Southwestern states won't have to put away nearly as much money for retirement, with states such Mississippi and Kansas requiring less than $550,000 in savings to retire. However, the residents of the Northeastern states aren't so lucky -- they claimed seven spots among the bottom 10 states for the cost of retirement. To ensure smooth sailing in your golden years, make sure you're using the right tools to save for retirement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6Ngr_0YpvnU6w00

1. Mississippi

  • Annual cost of living: $39,633.31
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $20,213.83
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $505,346
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cDELA_0YpvnU6w00

2. Kansas

  • Annual cost of living: $41,155.84
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $21,736.36
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $543,409

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GY31Y_0YpvnU6w00

3. (tie) Alabama

  • Annual cost of living: $41,821.94
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $22,402.46
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $560,062
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kVtfC_0YpvnU6w00

3. (tie) Oklahoma

  • Annual cost of living: $41,821.94
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $22,402.46
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $560,062
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LUqFr_0YpvnU6w00

5. Georgia

  • Annual cost of living: $42,250.15
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $22,830.67
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $570,767
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05a2cY_0YpvnU6w00

6. Tennessee

  • Annual cost of living: $42,345.31
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $22,925.83
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $573,146
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RCSVJ_0YpvnU6w00

7. Missouri

  • Annual cost of living: $42,795.94
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,306.46
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $582,662
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJNzl_0YpvnU6w00

8. Iowa

  • Annual cost of living: $42,773.52
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,354.04
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $583,851
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WsfFE_0YpvnU6w00

9. West Virginia

  • Annual cost of living: $43,059.00
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,639.52
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $590,988
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g7nya_0YpvnU6w00

10. Indiana

  • Annual cost of living: $43,106.57
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,687.09
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $592,177
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45qVf3_0YpvnU6w00

11. Arkansas

  • Annual cost of living: $43,249.31
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,829.83
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $595,746
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AutHm_0YpvnU6w00

12. New Mexico

  • Annual cost of living: $43,296.89
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $23,877.41
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $596,935
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bztNk_0YpvnU6w00

13. (tie) Michigan

  • Annual cost of living: $43,439.63
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,020.15
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $600,504
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qj2WY_0YpvnU6w00

13. (tie) Ohio

  • Annual cost of living: $43,439.63
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,020.15
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $600,504
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZJDAQ_0YpvnU6w00

15. Texas

  • Annual cost of living: $43,820.26
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,400.78
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $610,019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NLgVc_0YpvnU6w00

16. Louisiana

  • Annual cost of living: $44,248.47
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,828.99
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $620,725
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40mfPP_0YpvnU6w00

17. Kentucky

  • Annual cost of living: $44,296.05
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $24,876.57
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $621,914
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37kGcc_0YpvnU6w00

18. South Carolina

  • Annual cost of living: $44,533.94
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,114.46
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $627,861
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A2MIl_0YpvnU6w00

19. Nebraska

  • Annual cost of living: $44,581.52
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,162.04
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $629,051
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nSSZa_0YpvnU6w00

20. (tie) Illinois

  • Annual cost of living: $44,867.00
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,447.52
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $636,188
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qp10t_0YpvnU6w00

20. (tie) Wyoming

  • Annual co st of living: $44,867.00
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $25,447.52
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $636,188
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sTHbp_0YpvnU6w00

22. North Carolina

  • Annual cost of living: $45,533.10
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,113.62
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $652,841
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghw9g_0YpvnU6w00

23. Wisconsin

  • Annual cost of living: $45,866.16
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $26,446.68
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $661,167
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1huFJX_0YpvnU6w00

24. North Dakota

  • Annual cost of living: $46,723
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,303
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $682,577
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09axcl_0YpvnU6w00

25. Utah

  • Annual cost of living: $47,103.21
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $27,683.73
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $692,093
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1t7h_0YpvnU6w00

26. Minnesota

  • Annual cost of living: $47,579
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,159.52
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $703,988
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w552F_0YpvnU6w00

27. Florida

  • Annual cost of living: $47,721.74
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,302.26
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $707,556
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WBMaV_0YpvnU6w00

28. Montana

  • Annual cost of living: $47,912.05
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,492.57
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $712,314
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ew9Dk_0YpvnU6w00

29. South Dakota

  • Annual cost of living: $48,055
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $28,635
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $715,883
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZiWFQ_0YpvnU6w00

30. Virginia

  • Annual cost of living: $48,435
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,016
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $725,399
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40rjqg_0YpvnU6w00

31. Idaho

  • Annual cost of living: $48,578
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,159
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $728,967
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2STX0M_0YpvnU6w00

32. Pennsylvania

  • Annual cost of living: $48,768
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,349
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $733,725
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QiyG9_0YpvnU6w00

33. Arizona

  • Annual cost of living: $49,102
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $29,682
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $742,051
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2noHoH_0YpvnU6w00

34. Colorado

  • Annual cost of living: $50,101
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $30,681
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $767,030
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143vvt_0YpvnU6w00

35. Nevada

  • Annual cost of living: $50,576
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $31,157
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $778,925
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D2rKK_0YpvnU6w00

36. Delaware

  • Annual cost of living: $51,338
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $31,918
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $797,957
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2garQF_0YpvnU6w00

37. New Hampshire

  • Annual cost of living: $52,289
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $32,870
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $821,746
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z1F5F_0YpvnU6w00

38. Washington

  • Annual cost of living: $53,098
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $33,679
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $841,967
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kff7r_0YpvnU6w00

39. Maine

  • Annual cost of living: $54,716
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,296
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $882,409
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dixzh_0YpvnU6w00

40. New Jersey

  • Annual cost of living: $54,811
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $35,392
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $884,788
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BUxvP_0YpvnU6w00

41. Vermont

  • Annual cost of living: $55,667
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $36,248
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $906,199
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BNuei_0YpvnU6w00

42. Rhode Island

  • Annual cost of living: $55,763
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $36,343
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $908,578
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fpK11_0YpvnU6w00

43. Connecticut

  • Annual cost of living: $57,856.06
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $38,436.58
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $960,915
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Pcs7_0YpvnU6w00

44. Maryland

  • Annual cost of living: $58,997.96
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $39,578.48
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $989,462
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jEf51_0YpvnU6w00

45. Alaska

  • Annual cost of living: $60,473
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $41,053
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,026,336
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m9DV7_0YpvnU6w00

46. Oregon

  • Annual cost of living: $61,900.28
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $42,480.80
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,062,020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41yvcN_0YpvnU6w00

47. Massachusetts

  • Annual cost of living: $64,232
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $44,812
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,120,304
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ypv2n_0YpvnU6w00

48. California

  • Annual cost of living: $67,657
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $48,238
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,205,946
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTVqH_0YpvnU6w00

49. New York

  • Annual cost of living: $70,512
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $51,093
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,277,315
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ym2I6_0YpvnU6w00

50. Hawaii

  • Annual cost of living: $91,970.21
  • Cost of living after using Social Security income: $72,550.73
  • How much you need in savings to retire: $1,813,768

Jami Farkas and Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find out exactly how much you need to retire in your state, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each state by multiplying the 65 year and older expenditures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost of living index for each state from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2021 cost of living series. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, we divided each state's annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration's Monthly Statistical Snapshot, March 2022, by .04, assuming drawing down savings by 4 percent each year to pay for living expenses. All data was collected and is up to date as of May 9, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire in Your State

