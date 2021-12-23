The Best Men’s Belts, Ranked from Least To Most Expensive

It can be easy to overlook a belt. A single piece of leather might not seem like much, but it’s critically important in helping you keep your pants from falling off, often feeling more functional than fashionable. But it doesn’t have to be that way, as there are considerable options that can fulfill both of those needs. You just have to know where to look. Of course, the well-dressed men of the world know that a stylish leather belt is an indispensable part of your outfit.

Fortunately for you, we’ve made the belt shopping considerably easier, as we’ve rounded up the best belts on the market in 2021. We’ve also ranked these from least to most expensive, from simple leather belts to the best designer belts for men . With plenty of options across a multitude of different price points, there’s a style, texture, pattern, and material for everyone. If you’re looking to invest in a belt of your own for the first time or are looking for something bold and exciting to add to an existing collection, make sure it’s one of these.

1. Dickies Double Prong Leather Belt

Dickies is a workwear classic, which means their belt will provide plenty of good quality even if you put it through its paces. We especially like the atypical double holes all throughout the length of the belt.



Buy: Dickies Double Prong Leather Belt $18.50 (orig. $21.10) 12% OFF

2. Lavemi Real Leather Automatic Buckle Belt

Real, 100% leather doesn’t have to cost you hundreds and hundreds of dollars. Lucky for you, the Lavemi automatic buckle belt from Amazon will only cost you around $20 instead. It’s got a classic look to it that will easily dress up even the most casual of pants for an elevated look. No more holes, folks. This belt uses a total of 38 different adjustments without holes to properly keep your pants at your desired level of tightness no matter what.



Buy: Lavemi Real Leather Automatic Buckle Belt $20.99 (orig. $29.99) 30% OFF

3. Uniqlo Braided Leather Belt

Braided belts might not be everyone’s personal favorite, but they make for a great second or even third option if you already have a variety of options in your rotation. We really love how the caramel color pairs with the buckle on this Uniqlo selection, creating a really sleek option.



Buy: Uniqlo Wide Mesh Leather Belt $29.90

4. Filson Togiak Leather-Trimmed Webbing Belt

This belt from Filson is inspired by outdoor adventures, but it’s simple and sophisticated enough to wear with dark wash denim and tan chinos. The webbing style belt has a simple hook in the metal buckle that fastens to the other end of the belt.



Buy: Filson Belt $45.00

5. 1901 Garrett Leather Belt

Looking for a simple brown leather belt for under $50? We love this modern leather belt, which trades the traditional silver or gold buckles for a black-on-brown look. It’s the kind of subtle touch that clotheshorses will appreciate.



Buy: 1901 Garret All-Black Leather Belt $39.60 (orig. $49.50) 20% OFF

6. J. Crew Classic Leather Belt

J. Crew’s classic-style leather belt feels vintage-y while still being brand new. The slide-style buckle pairs well with everything and ensures you’ll be able to hold to and wear it for a long, long time.



Buy: J. Crew Classic Leather Belt $65.00

7. Ted Baker London Reversible Leather Belt

Ted Baker London essentially coined the word “handsome” with this exquisite leather belt. The square buckle adds a jarring look to the plain black, textured leather throughout. The belt has an eyecatching shine whether you wear it on the black side (as seen below) or when reversing it to the warm brown tone on the opposite. Pair it with any work outfit or whatever you’re wearing to the next formal event you attend.



Buy: Ted Baker London Reversible Leather Belt $75.00

8. Polo Ralph Lauren Distressed Leather Belt with Dull Nickle Centerbar Buckle

There’s something about a suede belt that adds a rugged touch to any outfit, despite the fact that suede is a delicate material. In any case, this stylish belt has a slight western edge while being understated enough for dressier outfits. The D-ring design makes it easy to adjust without worrying about finding the right belt hole.



Buy: Polo Ralph Lauren Distressed Leather Belt with Dull Nickle Centerbar Buckle $85.00

9. Maximum Henry Wide Oval Belt

The beauty of Maximum Henry is variety. Sizes run from XS-XL, and you can choose everything from belt width to color to buckle material. This belt is 1.5″ wide and has an oval-shaped buckle that sets it apart from the average belt buckle. The belts are made in New York from premium vegetable-tanned leather.



Buy: Maximum Henry Belt $135.00

10. Anderson’s Leather-Trimmed Woven Elastic Belt

Woven belts are some of the most comfortable options, and fabric woven belts are even more comfortable than leather belts. This belt from Anderson’s is made from a stretch elastic material with leather detailing and a silver buckle.



Buy: Anderson’s Belt $150.00

11. Magnanni Carbon Leather Belt

Magnanni’s Carbon Leather Belt is taking your look to a whole new level. Seriously, guys, it doesn’t get more dapper than this. This striking hand-burnished belt has a timeless look to surely become a family hand-me-down to all the dudes in younger generations. It’s made for the kind of guy that knows his sense of style like the back of his hand. Look like the biggest stud at the bar or wear it to work for glances from everyone in the office.



Buy: Magnanni Carbon Leather Belt $150.00

12. Salvatore Ferragamo Reversible Leather Belt

So many of Salvatore Ferragamo’s designs simply exude quality. The same can be said of this leather belt; the black leather and silver accents feel opulent while providing some sleek textures to show off. Pair it with black jeans and a killer moto jacket to really show off your badass side. Or, flip it around for a brown-belted look since this puppy is completely reversible.



Buy: Salvatore Ferragamo Reversible Leather Belt $495.00

