ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Best Men’s Belts, Ranked from Least To Most Expensive

By William Goodman, Jonathan Zavaleta and Tyler Schoeber
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B49uQ_0YpryihL00

It can be easy to overlook a belt. A single piece of leather might not seem like much, but it’s critically important in helping you keep your pants from falling off, often feeling more functional than fashionable. But it doesn’t have to be that way, as there are considerable options that can fulfill both of those needs. You just have to know where to look. Of course, the well-dressed men of the world know that a stylish leather belt is an indispensable part of your outfit.

Fortunately for you, we’ve made the belt shopping considerably easier, as we’ve rounded up the best belts on the market in 2021. We’ve also ranked these from least to most expensive, from simple leather belts to the best designer belts for men . With plenty of options across a multitude of different price points, there’s a style, texture, pattern, and material for everyone. If you’re looking to invest in a belt of your own for the first time or are looking for something bold and exciting to add to an existing collection, make sure it’s one of these.

1. Dickies Double Prong Leather Belt

Dickies is a workwear classic, which means their belt will provide plenty of good quality even if you put it through its paces. We especially like the atypical double holes all throughout the length of the belt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15iKcl_0YpryihL00


Buy: Dickies Double Prong Leather Belt $18.50 (orig. $21.10) 12% OFF

2. Lavemi Real Leather Automatic Buckle Belt

Real, 100% leather doesn’t have to cost you hundreds and hundreds of dollars. Lucky for you, the Lavemi automatic buckle belt from Amazon will only cost you around $20 instead. It’s got a classic look to it that will easily dress up even the most casual of pants for an elevated look. No more holes, folks. This belt uses a total of 38 different adjustments without holes to properly keep your pants at your desired level of tightness no matter what.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44jJ6W_0YpryihL00


Buy: Lavemi Real Leather Automatic Buckle Belt $20.99 (orig. $29.99) 30% OFF

3. Uniqlo Braided Leather Belt

Braided belts might not be everyone’s personal favorite, but they make for a great second or even third option if you already have a variety of options in your rotation. We really love how the caramel color pairs with the buckle on this Uniqlo selection, creating a really sleek option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40FdIn_0YpryihL00


Buy: Uniqlo Wide Mesh Leather Belt $29.90

4. Filson Togiak Leather-Trimmed Webbing Belt

This belt from Filson is inspired by outdoor adventures, but it’s simple and sophisticated enough to wear with dark wash denim and tan chinos. The webbing style belt has a simple hook in the metal buckle that fastens to the other end of the belt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPp39_0YpryihL00


Buy: Filson Belt $45.00

5. 1901 Garrett Leather Belt

Looking for a simple brown leather belt for under $50? We love this modern leather belt, which trades the traditional silver or gold buckles for a black-on-brown look. It’s the kind of subtle touch that clotheshorses will appreciate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28tAqC_0YpryihL00


Buy: 1901 Garret All-Black Leather Belt $39.60 (orig. $49.50) 20% OFF

6. J. Crew Classic Leather Belt

J. Crew’s classic-style leather belt feels vintage-y while still being brand new. The slide-style buckle pairs well with everything and ensures you’ll be able to hold to and wear it for a long, long time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MG4xk_0YpryihL00


Buy: J. Crew Classic Leather Belt $65.00

7. Ted Baker London Reversible Leather Belt

Ted Baker London essentially coined the word “handsome” with this exquisite leather belt. The square buckle adds a jarring look to the plain black, textured leather throughout. The belt has an eyecatching shine whether you wear it on the black side (as seen below) or when reversing it to the warm brown tone on the opposite. Pair it with any work outfit or whatever you’re wearing to the next formal event you attend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tn1JM_0YpryihL00


Buy: Ted Baker London Reversible Leather Belt $75.00

8. Polo Ralph Lauren Distressed Leather Belt with Dull Nickle Centerbar Buckle

There’s something about a suede belt that adds a rugged touch to any outfit, despite the fact that suede is a delicate material. In any case, this stylish belt has a slight western edge while being understated enough for dressier outfits. The D-ring design makes it easy to adjust without worrying about finding the right belt hole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24SQuI_0YpryihL00


Buy: Polo Ralph Lauren Distressed Leather Belt with Dull Nickle Centerbar Buckle $85.00

9. Maximum Henry Wide Oval Belt

The beauty of Maximum Henry is variety. Sizes run from XS-XL, and you can choose everything from belt width to color to buckle material. This belt is 1.5″ wide and has an oval-shaped buckle that sets it apart from the average belt buckle. The belts are made in New York from premium vegetable-tanned leather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7YsF_0YpryihL00


Buy: Maximum Henry Belt $135.00

10. Anderson’s Leather-Trimmed Woven Elastic Belt

Woven belts are some of the most comfortable options, and fabric woven belts are even more comfortable than leather belts. This belt from Anderson’s is made from a stretch elastic material with leather detailing and a silver buckle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zN13v_0YpryihL00


Buy: Anderson’s Belt $150.00

11. Magnanni Carbon Leather Belt

Magnanni’s Carbon Leather Belt is taking your look to a whole new level. Seriously, guys, it doesn’t get more dapper than this. This striking hand-burnished belt has a timeless look to surely become a family hand-me-down to all the dudes in younger generations. It’s made for the kind of guy that knows his sense of style like the back of his hand. Look like the biggest stud at the bar or wear it to work for glances from everyone in the office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G1weY_0YpryihL00


Buy: Magnanni Carbon Leather Belt $150.00

12. Salvatore Ferragamo Reversible Leather Belt

So many of Salvatore Ferragamo’s designs simply exude quality. The same can be said of this leather belt; the black leather and silver accents feel opulent while providing some sleek textures to show off. Pair it with black jeans and a killer moto jacket to really show off your badass side. Or, flip it around for a brown-belted look since this puppy is completely reversible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YzeFE_0YpryihL00


Buy: Salvatore Ferragamo Reversible Leather Belt $495.00

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

From Cheap to Charvet, These Are the Best Dress Shirt Brands for Men

The jacket, dress shoes, and tie tend to get the most attention when suiting up. But it’s the dress shirt that truly sets the tone for the rest of the outfit, albeit in a more subtle way. Take your best slim fit dress shirt, for example; a blue button-down Oxford sends a different message than a white twill shirt with French cuffs, even if both are worn with the same suit and shoes. That’s why even if you might not wear them often, it’s worth having a few proper dress shirts in your closet. If you only have one suit, you...
APPAREL
SPY

23 Best Hoodies for Men That You’ll Never Want To Take Off

The best hoodies for men are soft, durable, and versatile. They should be both comfortable when Netflix and quarantining (still) and stylish when stepping outside for the first time in the last five days, trying to persuade people you do still shower and have control of your life. Yes, a hoodie can help with that. Casual apparel today has come a long way. Today, our favorite men’s hoodie options are longer-lasting, technologically advanced, recycled, and generally better fabricated than what we grew up wearing. Despite this, there’s still very much a “can’t beat the classics” vibe, so we still like to...
APPAREL
SPY

The Cashmere Hoodie Deserves a Spot in Every Man’s Closet

Winter calls for getting cozy but not with just any regular and heavy thick knit but instead with a cashmere hoodie, a mature version to your standard hoodie with the added element of the luxurious fabric that instantly makes you look and feel like you are wearing special. Not to mention, a hoodie for the fall is a must-have for its function, support, and practicality so it would be a shame to deprive yourself of such luxuries. Here we will be sharing the best picks currently for cashmere hoodies but just be warned that with anything made out of this precious...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salvatore Ferragamo
Person
Ralph Lauren
Vogue Magazine

I’m 5’2”—These Are the Best Dresses I’ve Found For Petite Women

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. At 5’2”, the search to find the best petite dresses for women is one I embark on every season. If you’re like me and under 5’4”, you are fully aware that securing fashionable yet suitable dresses to fit our frame is no easy feat. Over the years, I’ve learned to embrace my height when I realized that despite my peers, friends, and colleagues’ towering heights, I was not getting any taller and nor am I committed to wearing heels regularly (no, thank you!). I’ve found dresses to be my go-to style uniform for the office, dinner dates, parties, and beyond. I love wearing dresses of all styles and shapes—maxi, midi, and mini. Especially during the fall and winter season, I love to style them up or down with a quick swap of shoes, whether they are flats, boots, or heels. Just make sure to have your tights handy too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Oprah-Loved Pants, Tory Burch Bags, and That ViralHair Drying Brush Are All on Sale This Weekend

It's the season of sales — truly. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are like the kickoff to holiday season deals, and while the days following Thanksgiving tend to have some of the steepest markdowns of all, there are still plenty that follow in the weeks leading up to the New Year. Case in point: This weekend, Tory Burch, Spanx, Madewell, and Amazon all have stellar deals you can shop.
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

How to Wear Cowboy Boots in 2022 Like a Style Pro

If you’ve lately found yourself wondering how to wear cowboy boots so you like more like a street style star and less like Daisy Duke, you’re not the only one. Searches for the western footwear have been steadily on the rise this winter, according to the global shopping platform Lyst. But outside of simply pulling them over a pair of blue-wash skinny jeans and knotting a flannel shirt at our waist, we’re still figuring out exactly how to make the trend work. Luckily, we found 20 stylish women who appear to have cracked the code so we can bookmark and Pin their outfits to copy ASAP.
APPAREL
Complex

The Most Expensive Sneakers of 2021

2021 is almost over and now that we’ve covered the best sneaker designs and best Air Jordans, it’s time to dive into a far less subjective list: the most expensive shoes of the year. Unlike the other end-of-year lists, there were no heated debates around this one as...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Leather#Design#Best Western#Polo Ralph Lauren#Leather Goods#Orig
Footwear News

Most Expensive Shoes of All Time Will Leave You Stunned — and Jealous

While it’s nothing new to splurge on footwear, the most expensive shoes in the world can cost millions. Whether encrusted in precious stones or worn by an all-star athlete, these shoes go the extra mile when it comes to luxury footwear. In fact, some are even considered too valuable to be worn. The most expensive shoes in the world are their own rightful category in the luxury market. Often sold off at auctions rather than at retailers, these shoes are much more than footwear. The most expensive shoes can be a slice of history or even require a safe to be stored...
APPAREL
reviewed.com

This sneakerhead has over 600 pairs of New Balances—here are his favorites

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As Reviewed’s style editor and resident hypebeast sneaker buyer, it’s safe to say that I’m a New Balance fan, but I can’t quite call myself a collector. Sure, I’ve spent this year kicking around a few NBs: the 993s (my favorites), the 327s (my summer staple), and the 2002rs (my shoe of choice on the rare Floridian occasion that calls for wearing pants). But I wouldn’t go as far as to say I’m a New Balance diehard.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

The 25 Winter Shoes and Bags You Need to See at Nordstrom Right Now

Our Who What Wear line has dropped some goodies this year, but our fall and winter drops have been something to watch. From cozy shearling slides to statement leather boots, there is so much to love. Not only do the styles look good on the site, but our own editors and influencers have proved the items look just as good IRL. Twenty twenty-one is ending so you know we have to end with a bang. Think of suede boots with unique silhouettes and mini chained bags perfect for any night out. The holidays are coming up, so there's nothing like a new accessory to add to your party look.
APPAREL
Harper's Bazaar

The 11 Best Everyday Boots, According to Fashion Insiders

We gathered designers from footwear brands including Dear Frances, Hanifa, and Loeffler Randall, as well leading stylists, writers, and fashion directors, to tell us about the everyday (and elevated) boots they're pairing with outfit after outfit this winter. From lug-sole Chelsea boots to thigh-high leather styles, fashion insiders say the following 11 pairs are cool, versatile and offer a hint of winter weather proofing. At least one of their everyday boots will make its way to your wardrobe by the time you finish perusing the list.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
LIVESTRONG.com

The 7 Best Puffer Jackets, According to Outdoor Gear Experts

A quality puffer jacket is an outdoor fitness essential. It will keep you warm and dry on brisk hikes and backpacking treks and even offer a handy spot to store your snacks and personal items. And unlike the latest fashion fads (​ahem​, "mom" jeans), puffer jackets are timeless. Buy one...
APPAREL
Marie Claire

The 8 Types of Boots Every Woman Should Invest In

Just like you can never own enough white tees, you can never own enough boots. But before you refresh your fall/winter wardrobe with new footwear, check your styles. Do you have all the classic silhouettes? By this, we mean the kind of boot that stands the test of time. Chelsea boots meet this criteria, as do your rain boots, and even your new designer ankle boots.
APPAREL
SPY

The Best Denim Shirts for Men

The denim shirt is a go-anywhere, do-anything piece, which makes it surprising that it hasn’t earned certified closet staple status in quite the same way as a white t-shirt or hoodie. But the outfit-elevating potential of a denim shirt means that once you have one, you’ll reach for it as often as you do your favorite tees. Denim shirts are also a great all-season piece. They’re lighter than a denim jacket but warmer than a regular button-down; you can just as easily wear it over a tee on a warm summer evening as you can under a long coat in...
APPAREL
runningmagazine.ca

Check out one of the world’s most expensive trail shoes

A new company is jumping head first into the trail running market, producing a first-of-its-kind hyper-performance trail shoe. Cutting-edge technology is bound to come at a cost, as the SL:PDX model from Speedland retails for $480 CDN. (Most trail running shoes today range from $150 to $250.) Speedland, which is...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Cashmere Sweater Is the Stylish, Warm Layering Secret Weapon You Need Now

The cashmere sweater has extraordinary versatility in any modern man’s wardrobe, and cashmere’s luxurious connotation is just an added bonus. There are several levels and grades of cashmere, but even the most basic thereof is wonderfully soft — just a five to 10% addition of the fine fiber to any garment can lend a warm and cloud-like feel that is unrivaled by most fabrics. That being said, cashmere sweaters are some of the best sweaters known to man. Cheap cashmere, however, is something to stay away from as it tends to pill and lose its shape quickly. But don’t worry, this...
APPAREL
SPY

The Best Men’s Snow Boots to Wear All Winter Long

When you were a kid, you prayed for a snow day so you could toss on your snow boots and go sledding. As an adult, you pray there isn’t a snowmageddon heading your way as you try to make it to work. Clunking around in snow boots while commuting or shoveling the walk isn’t fun. When you’re shopping for men’s snow boots, it seems that you must sacrifice warmth for waterproofing, or vice versa. Not anymore. We’ve done a ton of research and found quality snow boots, the best snow boots for men as a matter of fact, that will...
APPAREL
SPY

The 2022 Menswear Style Guide: All the Basics & Essentials Every Guy Needs in His Closet

The Essentials. The clothes you actually need. Call it minimalism or the contemporaneous works of Marie Kondo; these are the pieces that, if you want to dress well, cannot be done without. Despite fashion trends arriving hot on the scene and sloping off into the night without as much as a whisper of goodbye, there are some items of clothing you can always rely on to stay looking sharp. The most integral idea with all these pieces is simplicity. Having the basics covered is foundational to having good style. You cannot have one without the other. This article will lead you...
APPAREL
SPY

11 Winter Wardrobe Essentials Men Can Buy on Amazon

“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year!” And we aren’t saying (singing) that because the holiday season is upon us either. We feel this way because it’s finally winter, which means you can finally dust off your seasonal winter wardrobe. Some people think that winter is the most difficult season to dress for, especially with it being so cold outside. However, dressing for the colder weather isn’t as hard as you might think as long as you have the proper winter essentials, which you can find all in one place on Amazon.  When it comes to the best winter wardrobe...
SHOPPING
SPY

SPY

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy