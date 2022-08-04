What Is the Best Induction Range for Serious Home Chefs?

Click here to read the full article.

If you were anything like us, you’ve cooked more in the last few years than ever before. You invested in new cookbooks, gadgets, and retro kitchen appliances . And whether you’re an experienced home cook or someone who stumbled into a new hobby, you might have realized that your kitchen could use some more serious upgrades. Well, there’s no better place to start than to pick up one of the best induction ranges.

The best induction ranges combine two of our favorite types of tech-forward kitchen appliances, induction cooktops and convection ovens , and Frankensteins them into the future of cooking.

Induction cooktops transfer electromagnetic waves from a copper coil to your cookware, and only the cookware generates heat, making this a precise and efficient stovetop cooking method.

Convection ovens take your traditional electric oven and add a fan into the mix, which helps to circulate the heat around your food, making it heat, brown and crisp more evenly. This is the same technology used by the best air fryers , and as a result, you’ll now see many convection ovens advertising their ability to air fry.

As part of an induction range, you’ll typically end up with features that look something like this:

Four induction burners sized between 6 and 12 inches: These will range in power between 1400W and 4000W. A handful of the best induction ranges also have a 100W warming element to keep sauces and glazes from congealing together (while also not burning them).

An oven capacity between 4.5 cu. ft. and 7.5 cu. ft.: A bigger oven is certainly nicer if you frequently cook for large groups or cook large foods. But if you mostly cook for one or two people, a smaller oven will preheat quicker and use less energy.

A sync/bridge/flex burner: On some of the higher-end models, the induction elements in two of the burners can be combined into one super burner for use with a griddle or large dutch oven.

Warming drawer: As the name implies, a warming drawer can keep finished dishes from going cold after cooking them or bring your bread to life with a little heat. It also means you don't have to juggle multiple foods and temperatures in the oven.

Now that you’re familiar with what makes the best induction ranges great, keep scrolling to see our top picks.

The Best Induction Ranges at a Glance

1. Best Overall: GE Profile Slide-In Induction Range — $2,968.00 at The Home Depot

2. Runner Up: KitchenAid Slide-In Induction Range — $3,239.99 at Best Buy

3. Best Budget Option: Frigidaire Gallery Freestanding Induction Range — $1,098.00 at The Home Depot & Amazon

4. Best Design: LG Studio Slide-In Induction Range — $3,899.00 at The Home Depot

5. Best for Serious Cooks: Bosch Benchmark Slide-In Induction Range — $4,423.14 at Lowe’s

6. Best Safety Feature: Samsung Slide-In Induction Range — $3,058.00 at The Home Depot

7. Best Double Oven: GE Cafe Smart Slide-In Double Oven Induction Range — $4,048.00 at The Home Depot

1. GE Profile Slide-In Induction Range

Of all the best induction ranges mentioned on this list, the GE Profile Slide-In Induction Range is a 30-inch model with nearly everything you want and nothing you don’t want at a palatable price. With burners between six and 11 inches and generating as much as 3700 watts of power, you’ll have all the heat you need to expertly sear a steak. But this fingerprint-resistant stainless steel induction cooktop will also give you enough precision control to simmer a delicate glaze with the 100-watt warming element. The oven, meanwhile, has a respectable capacity of 5.3 cu. ft. and the ability to air fry and intensely crisp your food, thanks to its convection fan features.

But what makes this the best induction range are the little features. Touch controls are laid out thoughtfully and intuitively. The two 8-inch burners can be synced to form one large burner for griddles and oversized cookware. There’s an included probe thermometer that lets you keep a close eye on the temperature and gives you the accuracy to cook food sous vide on the stove without an immersion circulator. And this GE Profile Induction Range is ready to integrate with your smart home, which means you can link it up with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa or your smartphone and control this induction range remotely (especially helpful for checking if you’ve left the oven on). And considering it comes from one of the best appliance makers, there aren’t many reasons not to want this induction range.

Editor’s Note: Due to popularity, this GE induction range is currently back-ordered.

Buy: GE Profile Slide-In Induction Range $2,968.00

2. KitchenAid Slide-In Induction Range

While the GE Profile has nearly everything you’d want from an induction range, there are still a few reasons you might want to consider another of our best induction ranges. One big reason is oven capacity. While the GE Profile has a decent capacity, it doesn’t compare to the 7.1 cu. ft. provided by the KitchenAid Slide-In Induction Range, which is nearly two extra cubic feet of space. This could go a long way towards fitting an extra-large turkey during Thanksgiving or efficiently cooking for a big group.

Oven capacity aside, this oven has many of the same key features as the GE Profile: four burners ranging in size from six to 11 inches (with up to 3600 watts of power) and a convection fan in the oven. And while this model may not have a warming element or WiFi connectivity for remote monitoring, it does come with a separate warming drawer for keeping side dishes up to temperature.



Buy: KitchenAid Slide-In Induction Range $3,239.99

3. Frigidaire Gallery Freestanding Induction Range

Considering the price relative to most of the best induction ranges, the Frigidaire Gallery Freestanding Induction Range has all of the core functionality you can ask for and even offers a few unique features. In addition to a four-burner induction cooktop with a 9-inch burner for tasks like searing meats and boiling large pots of water, this 30-inch standalone unit also has a convection oven with a respectable spacious 5.4 cu. ft. of space to bake, roast and broil to your heart’s content. This isn’t any ordinary convection oven, however: The convection fan in this induction range has been ramped up so that the oven can function as an air fryer, getting your favorite foods nice and crispy without using oil. While this may not connect to your smart home or have features that cater to pro chefs, the bang for your buck factor here makes it one of the best induction ranges you can buy.



Buy: Frigidaire Freestanding Induction Range $1,098.00

4. LG Studio Induction Slide-In Range

There are many standout aspects of the LG Studio Slide-In Induction Range, which includes ProBake Convection that adds a dual-speed fan and the ability to spruce itself up with the 10-minute EasyClean cycle automatically. But perhaps the most striking thing about it is its visual appearance, which is one of the perks of falling under LG’s top-of-the-line Studio branding. With sharply defined lines all over its stainless steel facade, this oven would fit in with any kitchen decor with modern sensibilities.

But there’s also function to go with this form. The oven has a generous 6.3 cubic feet of oven space and a separate warming drawer to go with the aforementioned ProBake and Easy Clean features. Meanwhile, the induction cooktop includes a large 11-inch burner that can handle all your high-heat needs and a warming burner designed for sauces, liquids and anything else you can think of. This induction range is WiFi-enabled, which means you can link it up with the rest of your Google Assistant or Alexa smart home to remotely control the oven from another part of the house or receive notifications when your oven is malfunctioning.

Buy: LG Studio Induction Slide-In Range $3,899.00

5. Bosch Benchmark Slide-In Induction Range

If you’re the type of person who can bang out restaurant-quality five-course meals in their sleep, then the Bosch Benchmark Induction Slide-in Range is the 30-inch induction range you should have your heart set on. While the 4.6-cubic-foot oven is a bit on the smaller side, the induction cooktop is the star of the show. While it technically has four induction burners ranging in size from 6 inches to 11 inches, the two 6-inch burners are positioned so that they can join forces and create one big 16 x 9-inch surface. Dubbed FlexInduction, this feature is amazing for accommodating pots and pans which are oversized or oddly shaped. Adding to the advanced features are an integrated temperature probe to check the doneness of your food as it cooks and 17 different levels of temperature control for the stove. You have the building blocks for one of the best induction ranges you can buy.



Buy: Bosch Benchmark Slide-In Induction Range $4,423.14

6. Samsung Slide-In Induction Range

One of the perks of an induction cooktop is that the magnetic waves silently and invisibly cook your food, and the glass top itself doesn’t have to be heated to heat the cookware. But this can make it easy for people to forget or not be aware that food is cooking, leading to a painful burn. To remedy this issue, the induction burners on the 30-inch Samsung Slide-In Induction Range shine an LED on your pots and pans to make it look like a gas flame, providing a subtle reminder that you have hot items on the stove.

Along with this bit of safety genius, the rest of the features make Samsung’s induction range a well-rounded product worthy of consideration. This induction range packs some serious functionality with an edge-to-edge cooktop, WiFi connectivity, a warming drawer, and a 6.3 cubic foot oven with dual convection fans.

Buy: Samsung Slide-In Induction Range $3,058.00

7. GE Cafe Smart Slide-In Double Oven Induction Range

The GE Cafe Slide-In Induction Range is unique among the best induction ranges on this list because it has a double oven. Depending on what you’re cooking, how you’re cooking it, and the number of people you’re cooking for, having a double oven as part of your induction range has its pros and cons. If you value a large oven cavity that can fit a 25-pound turkey or hate squatting to check on things in the oven, you might be better served by adding a wall or countertop oven to your kitchen. But if you’re preparing multiple things simultaneously requiring different oven temperatures, this oven could be your new best friend.

The Cafe Induction range oven has a total capacity of 6.7 cubic feet.; the top oven is 2.4 cubic feet, and the bottom oven is 4.3 cubic feet. Along with the ability to cook multiple foods at multiple temperatures, you can also cook smaller dishes quicker and more efficiently with the top oven because the smaller capacity won’t require as much time or energy to pre-heat. But more than just a gimmick, this induction range has several other impressive features, including WiFi connectivity, an edge-to-edge cooking surface, and the ability to sync/bridge the two 8-inch burners. This ensures you’ll be cooking unforgettable meals for years to come.



Buy: GE Cafe Slide-In Induction Range $4,048.00

Frequently Asked Questions About Induction Ranges

Induction range stovetops use magnetic currents produced by copper coils to heat cookware directly. Electric stovetops use metal coils beneath glass or ceramic surfaces to produce heat. The metal coils transfer heat to the stovetop, heating a full burner, which will subsequently heat a pot or pan and then heat the food. Induction ranges are more energy efficient by eliminating the extra energy burned to heat the stovetop by heating cookware directly.

Induction ranges are energy efficient, cook foods faster, allow more precise temperature control and are easy to clean. They also take very little time to cool down, since the surface itself was never being heated and they are safer than gas and electric stovetops.

Most pots and pans are compatible with induction range stovetops. Cookware needs to contain iron so that it can support the magnetic field used by induction ranges for heating. You can easily test your own pots and pans using a magnet. If a magnet sticks to the bottom, the pot or pan will work fine!