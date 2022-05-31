The 27 best sunglasses brands for men and women to shop in summer 2022

Summer’s looking so bright, you’ll wanna wear some new shades.

With winter slowly fading behind us, it’s time to turn our eyes toward spring and summer.

But be careful: you’ll want some eye protection before you do that.

Sunglasses season means it’s time to start shopping around for the best deals and trending styles — and give last year’s shades the boot.

Finding the perfect pair for both your face shape and your budget can be tricky. But with more than a dozen stylish options here — including some trendy brands scooped up by Snoop Dogg, Nick Jonas, Rick Ross , Gigi Hadid and more — there’s sure to be new favorite shades waiting for you to discover below.

EyeBuyDirect

You don’t need a prescription for fashionable glasses here, but feel free to bring you eyeglasses script along.

EyeBuyDirect is a one-stop-shop for both eyeglasses and sunglasses, offering a plethora of pairs to fit every face shape and hit every price point. If you do need a prescription pair, you can add those lenses directly on the site. If not, simply choose non-prescription lenses and be on your way. Women’s styles start as low as just $11 per pair, and men’s are currently at $16 on the site.

Quay

It’s always a summer party with Quay.

The Australian sunglasses and accessories company knows how to have a great time — and always has the best shades to match any mood. Shop the new arrivals section , and see what’s trending. If you want the perfect fit, shop by face shape or frame shape to see how flattering their frames can be. The best part is the price, with many pairs going for $39 and new styles at only $65 to $85 for polarized pairs.

Saks Fifth Avenue

When in doubt, go for designer shades.

That’s easy when shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue, as they have all the designer brands, including the sought-after Gucci selects. These shades never go out of style and range from fun statement pieces to everyday sunnies that are worth the investment.

DIFF

Make a difference and look great doing it with DIFF.

The charitable eyewear company is changing the game in stylish frames but also in providing eye care around the world.

“Over the past six years, we’ve provided over 2 million people with the gift of sight through eye exams, surgeries, glasses, and medicine. Millions of people have gained eyecare because of our ongoing partnership and work with Sightsavers,” reads the site.

To shop your own pair, head to the sunnies tab and get shopping. Keep an eye out for deals, as they often run BOGO sales throughout the summer you’ll have to see to believe.

RAEN

Check out RAEN for some super cute options for him and her, with picks for unisex styles as well. The sunglasses brand is based in sunny California, perfect for this type of work, and values handcrafted eyewear with a modern take and classic styles. Prices tend to be in the mid-tier range, around $100 to $200 for most selects on the site.

Blenders Eyewear

Starting with a music festival and ending up at beaches and outdoor parties across America, Blenders Eyewear has seen it all.

The California company is now available nationwide, selling shades for all occasions on their site. Take a peek at women’s glasses for rose-hued lenses and pops of neon green and sunset orange, and then slide over to the men’s section for bright purple, black-on-black pairs and polarized blue lenses, to name a few. Pricing is also pretty stellar, as pairs start at just $38 and don’t go much higher than $68.

Amazon

Be by the sea with these shades from Costa Del Mar.

Also called just Costa, these coveted sunglasses are sold on their own Amazon page, making it even easier to stock up on all your summer essentials in one place. Shop by men , women or even by activity , for when you are out on the open waters or keeping it cool in low-light or cloudy conditions .

Warby Parker

Choosing a pair of shades is no small decision, so why not try on five and see what you like?

That’s Warby Parker’s style, as they allow you to pick out up to five frames to try on at home, making sure you love the way you look when you decide to buy a pair, or two, or five. Browse either men’s sunglasses or go to the women’s section and toggle the left button to see which styles are available for at-home try-on. Fill your cart and see what Warby has in store.

Oakley

Oakley has been the name of the sunglasses game for a while now — and for good reason.

Their selection of sunglasses spans the map in terms of styles, offering more sporty and performance lenses than most brands while also keeping fashion in the front of their minds. Check them all out as you scroll through, or narrow it down by gender, price, color and more on the left side menu. Make sure to look at the best sellers too, so you don’t miss out on any trends for this spring and summer.

Westward Leaning

Go West, but don’t forget your sunglasses.

Westward Leaning has been the “It” place to shop for sunnies — just ask the celebrities who rock their styles. Everyone from Nick Jonas, Gigi Hadid and Paris Hilton to Sarah Jessica Parker and Jared Leto have worn their brand, so that means you should, too, right?

The super fun styles match any outfit or springtime vibe, with oversized pairs, circular options, ski-styled pairs and even an option to customize your own . Whichever way you lean, you’ll be in style no matter where you go.

Solstice Sunglasses

If you’ve been eyeing designer sunglasses but didn’t want to hit up the intimidating designer shops, this site is for you.

Solstice Sunglasses brings the designer to your door, offering up both women’s and men’s styles spanning the map of posh brands. For women, take a look at over 90 offerings from Fendi , or browse almost 200 Gucci looks. Men can take a peek at Tom Ford , Balenciaga or spend the summer in styles from Saint Laurent , to name a few.

Persol

Whether you’re spending the summer on the Italian coast — or just wish you were — Persol is here to bring the vacation to you.

Persol specializes in handcrafted frames made in Italy, with care and precision 100 years in the making. When looking through the site, keep an eye out for polarized pairs, as well as anything marked as new for this upcoming spring season. Shop by men’s , women’s or even by style icon, like Steve McQueen .

Amazon

Hello, Hawaii.

Maui Jim is a brand associated with summer fun, and for good reason. The brightly colored shades can be found on Amazon, sold on their very own page. They have both women’s and men’s styles for 2022, or shop by frame style to fit your face and taste. As for pricing, they also range, with many starting at $100 and going up into the $300 range.

Coach

Hit the seaside with the classic double C’s of Coach.

The iconic designer brand has some stellar sunnies, for both women and men on their site. You’ll also be happily surprised when looking at the prices, as they start as low as $95 in select pairs and typically range between $150 and $250 for the rest.

Nectar Sunglasses

If you’re looking forward to the sweet nectar of summer fashion, here’s a brand for you to try.

Nectar Sunglasses offer polarized pairs at great prices and keep an eye out for sales that pop up all season long. Right now, some pairs start at just $50 for fashionable frames and polarized lenses. Shop them all , or narrow it down by men’s or women’s styles to find some sweet deals on sunnies.

LOOK OPTIC via Instagram

Sun readers? Yes, you read that right.

LOOK OPTIC’s line of sunnies are great for those who love reading at the beach or at the park, offering 100% UV protection in their lenses, starting at just $88. Also available for those who don’t need any magnification, get started online by choosing from five different frames. The customization continues, as you can then pick your color and your magnification preferences to turn your sunglasses into readers at the click of a button.

Zenni Optical

If you’ve only used Zenni for prescription eyeglasses, you’ve been missing out on the sunny side of things.

Zenni has a huge range of sunglasses, including prescription pairs for those that need them. Another bright spot of the brand is their pricing, as many pairs start at just $12 for prescription pairs — and even less for non-prescription. Once you find some frames you love, get to work customizing them to look and perform exactly how you like, with options for mirror lenses, polarized lenses and even fashion tints in an array of colors.

Christopher Cloos

Tom Brady may have more rings than he knows what to do with, but you can never have enough pairs of sunglasses.

Danish eyewear brand Christopher Cloos has a new collection of shades in collaboration with the G.O.A.T. himself, offering both bluelight glasses and sunnies with the all-star’s name and stamp of approval. The Brady sunglasses come in six different colors and cost $189. Other sunglasses by Cloos can be found on the main sunglasses page and start at $149.

Bold Dots via Instagram

Be bold this summer — with your fashion choices, that is.

Bold Dots is a sunglasses company for the fashionable, no matter your gender identity. They only offer unisex eyewear, all of which are trendy as ever and transcend binary boundaries. Take a look at their page for sunglasses to see this year’s styles and shapes and see what speaks to you.

Etina Barcelona

For a luxurious take on sunnies with some Spanish flair, Etnia Barcelona is the brand for that, and then some.

The luxury Spanish eyewear brand can be found on SmartBuyGlasses.com, making it easier than ever to get a pair that you know will fit and look fabulous. Try their virtual try-on tool once you have a few pairs in mind, and then add them to your cart. If you need some help deciding, shop by men’s , women’s or bestselling sunnies , or by using the left-hand side panel on the site.

Ray-Ban

When it comes to iconic frames and stylish styles, Ray-Ban is the name of the game and good reason.

While they always have classic looks to choose from, this season, check out new styles for spring and summer like the iconic 80’s-styled Nomad and the wider vintage-inspired State Street. Both new frames come in a variety of colors from basic black and tortoise to blues and greens perfect for the spring. These styles range in price from $165 to $173, but if you’re looking for something a little less, be sure to check out other styles starting at just $66 on their site now.

GlassesUSA

For designer sunglasses and prescription pairs too, GlassesUSA is a one-stop-sunnies-shop that has major deals going on, too.

GlassesUSA is celebrating everything sunny for spring and summer with deep discounts on designer frames and more. Find amazing pairs of Prada or some Gucci glasses, and go ahead and add some more specs to your cart, be it prescription or polarized , as you get an extra $10 off all sunnies with code SUN10.

Nroda via Instagram

Glitz and glam are not just for jewelry anymore, especially with some of the sunglasses from Nroda.

Rocked by celebrities like Rick Ross, Keke Palmer and the legendary Snoop Dogg, these sunnies are a must-have accessory for the spring and summer. Check out the entire sunglasses collection , with some fun hair accessories and jewelry thrown in for added bling, or browse by curated collections on their site. The Nroda Bee Collection is a fan favorite, with a larger-than-life bumblebee featured on the shades. Also be sure to check out new seasonal drops as they come throughout the season.

Sunski

Get some of your broski’s and hit the beach in a pair of stylish Sunski shades.

The brand is designed with adventure in mind, with an ultralight weight and sleek looks. Shop for him or for her, and then be sure to check out the blue light glasses for when you have to head back inside and log on to the site. The best part? They also have a virtual try-on option to be sure you’ll love the way you look.

Foster Grant

We’re here to help foster your growing sunglasses collection.

Foster Grant is a great place for that, as they have a huge variety of sunnies. Shop by style to get some basics or active frames , plus check out their summer options for SunReaders and other polarized beachy styles .

Amazon

Get the best of Italy and New York from anywhere you have internet access, shopping for your Illesteva shades on Amazon.

The Italian brand is designed in New York and made in Italy, combining the fashionable influences from both of the iconic locations. Head to Amazon to shop a bunch of styles, including aviators, round and square shapes, colorful lenses and more.

VEHLA

Get trendy shades in a snap with VEHLA.

The sunnies brand offers unique and trending sunglasses, with a variety of shapes and colored lenses. Shop their curated collection, and then get the frames super fast, with free express shipping nationwide, with DHL Express.

