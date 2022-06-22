Paramount Plus price, shows, free trial, movies and what you need to know

Paramount Plus isn't exactly a new kid on the block, so its inability to earn a real slot on our best streaming services list is beginning to look like bad news. So far, aside from Champions League live streams , South Park specials and the Halo TV show, this streaming service is still struggling to make a name for itself.

Paramount Plus is a rebranded version of CBS All Access, and it added a lot of content on top. Our Paramount Plus review breaks down all of our testing and opinions about the service, if you want more detail.

Why the name change? It might be a confusion similar to what happened with HBO Max , which replaced both HBO Go and HBO Now. Paramount Plus will try to use this larger library to compete with the other Pluses in the neighborhood (Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus , Discovery Plus). And don't forget Peacock .

So far, Paramount Plus is best for Star Trek fans, though there is no consensus on the quality of its shows. Oh, and Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe is the other big arrival. One of the biggest talking points about Paramount Plus hasn't been great news for the service. Everyone seems to love to watch Yellowstone , but the series isn't available on Paramount Plus, despite being on the Paramount Network. Confusing, right?

Paramount Plus' future, though, holds its other keys to success. Titles eventually coming to Paramount Plus are based on a lot of familiar faces, including a Frasier revival starring Kelsey Grammer and a new series set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra.

Here's everything you need to know about Paramount Plus, including pricing, shows, movies and discounts.

Paramount Plus launched in the U.K. and Ireland.

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe isn't coming alone: the remastered library of all the old episodes, which include all the music videos, is also dropping.

Expect Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount Plus in July.

Paramount Plus price and discounts

Paramount Plus costs less than the departed CBS All Access, now that it's $4.99 per month tier launched. That package doesn't include live CBS stations, but it will have some live sports. Paramount Plus apps . Make sure you check our Paramount Plus promo codes page for the latest discounts.

Paramount Plus is also now available in the United Kingdom (£6.99 per month or £69.90 per year) and the Republic of Ireland (€7.99 a month / €79.99 per year).

And while some are grandfathered into the $5.99 per month Paramount Plus price, the $4.99 per month Essential plan is one of two pricing options available now. There is also be a $9.99 per month ad-free package, though that does not cut ads out of live broadcasts. Both have free 7-day trials. Check out the Paramount Plus website to sign up.

You can save with an annual package, as Paramount Plus is offering $49 and $99 per year pricing.

You can also save by bundling Paramount Plus and Showtime with, savings of about $6 (vs $15.98) for the Essential Paramount Plus and package and $10 (vs $20.98) for Premium Paramount Plus.

Paramount Plus apps and devices

Unlike a lot of recent streaming services, Paramount Plus debuted everywhere at the same time. So that means you can watch Paramount Plus on Roku easily, unlike what early HBO Max subscribers faced. Here are the download links for all the Paramount Plus apps :

Paramount Plus free trial

A new Paramount Plus 7-day free trial is applied by default for new members, as its 30-day trial is now expired.

The newly christened streaming service launched in the U.S. and Latin America on March 4. Paramount Plus arrived in Nordic countries on March 25 and will get to Australia on August 11. Canada saw the service rebranding on March 4, but not get the expanded content until later this year.

But why would you subscribe?

Paramount Plus shows

The new big Paramount Plus show is ... old? Yes, the biggest news for Paramount Plus right now is that all the old Beavis and Butt-Head episodes are remastered and have their music videos back. This follows the Halo TV show , which arrived on March 24.

Aside that, the highly-hyped 1883 — a prequel for Yellowstone — has arrived on Paramount Plus. Yellowstone itself, though, isn't on Paramount Plus, staying exclusive to the Paramount Network. Confusing, right?

Picard season 2 , one of the next big Paramount Plus shows, arrived to positive applause. And while South Park the show isn't coming to Paramount plus, hour-long specials such as South Park Post Covid are. We're still wondering if and when South Park: The Streaming Wars 2 arrives.

While Paramount Plus is going to deliver new shows that are revivals and sequels to known properties — such as Frasier — we don't have release dates for those programs. In terms of what's available now, Paramount Plus is getting some exclusives from CBS's leftovers, as Evil and SEAL Team are leaving the network and going to be on Paramount Plus.

There's also a new Criminal Minds revival coming to Paramount Plus. No word if Paramount Plus will pluck the Criminal Minds series from Netflix.

The other marquee Paramount Plus shows announced include 6666 (a Yellowstone spinoff), a reboot of Behind the Music, and a revival of the comedy series The Game.

Paramount Plus will incorporate more of the ViacomCBS portfolio's live news and sports content, collecting shows and movies from both CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and the Paramount Network.

Paramount Plus movies

Paramount Plus movies will include a lot of the studio's theatrical films going right to the streaming service after theaters. Most recently, that meant Scream (2022) — aka Scream 5 — arriving a little earlier than anticipated. Top Gun: Maverick is now out in theaters, which means its incoming release on Paramount Plus should be around July 2022. Transformers 7 and Mission: Impossible 7 are due around 45 days after their releases as well.

The latest movies coming to Paramount Plus are The Godfather trilogy. Both the original 1972 film and its first sequel arrived on April 28, alongside with the 2020 edit of Part III.

The five Paranormal Activity movies arrived on Paramount Plus on January 5. That means the service is gaining Paranormal Activity, Paranormal Activity 2, Paranormal Activity 3, Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension and Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones.

The first big movie to hit Paramount Plus was The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run, which arrived at launch. Later, expect a film based on Workaholics, while Beavis & Butt-Head Do the Universe is already here. Pet Sematary will also get a Paramount Plus Original movie.

Also, expect a vault of 2,000+ classic films, such as iconic films like Friday the 13th, Rosemary's Baby and Airplane.