ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Paramount Plus price, shows, free trial, movies and what you need to know

By Henry T. Casey
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

Paramount Plus isn't exactly a new kid on the block, so its inability to earn a real slot on our best streaming services list is beginning to look like bad news. So far, aside from Champions League live streams , South Park specials and the Halo TV show, this streaming service is still struggling to make a name for itself.

Paramount Plus is a rebranded version of CBS All Access, and it added a lot of content on top. Our Paramount Plus review breaks down all of our testing and opinions about the service, if you want more detail.

Why the name change? It might be a confusion similar to what happened with HBO Max , which replaced both HBO Go and HBO Now. Paramount Plus will try to use this larger library to compete with the other Pluses in the neighborhood (Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus , Discovery Plus). And don't forget Peacock .

So far, Paramount Plus is best for Star Trek fans, though there is no consensus on the quality of its shows. Oh, and Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe is the other big arrival. One of the biggest talking points about Paramount Plus hasn't been great news for the service. Everyone seems to love to watch Yellowstone , but the series isn't available on Paramount Plus, despite being on the Paramount Network. Confusing, right?

Paramount Plus' future, though, holds its other keys to success. Titles eventually coming to Paramount Plus are based on a lot of familiar faces, including a Frasier revival starring Kelsey Grammer and a new series set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra.

Here's everything you need to know about Paramount Plus, including pricing, shows, movies and discounts.

Latest Paramount Plus news (updated June 22)

  • Paramount Plus launched in the U.K. and Ireland.
  • Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe isn't coming alone: the remastered library of all the old episodes, which include all the music videos, is also dropping.
  • Expect Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount Plus in July.

Paramount Plus price and discounts

Paramount Plus costs less than the departed CBS All Access, now that it's $4.99 per month tier launched. That package doesn't include live CBS stations, but it will have some live sports. Paramount Plus apps . Make sure you check our Paramount Plus promo codes page for the latest discounts.

Paramount Plus is also now available in the United Kingdom (£6.99 per month or  £69.90 per year) and the Republic of Ireland (€7.99 a month / €79.99 per year).

And while some are grandfathered into the $5.99 per month Paramount Plus price, the $4.99 per month Essential plan is one of two pricing options available now. There is also be a $9.99 per month ad-free package, though that does not cut ads out of live broadcasts. Both have free 7-day trials. Check out the Paramount Plus website to sign up.

You can save with an annual package, as Paramount Plus is offering $49 and $99 per year pricing.

You can also save by bundling Paramount Plus and Showtime with, savings of about $6 (vs $15.98) for the Essential Paramount Plus and package and $10 (vs $20.98) for Premium Paramount Plus.

Paramount Plus apps and devices

Unlike a lot of recent streaming services, Paramount Plus debuted everywhere at the same time. So that means you can watch Paramount Plus on Roku easily, unlike what early HBO Max subscribers faced. Here are the download links for all the Paramount Plus apps :

Paramount Plus free trial

A new Paramount Plus 7-day free trial is applied by default for new members, as its 30-day trial is now expired.

Paramount Plus release date

The newly christened streaming service launched in the U.S. and Latin America on March 4. Paramount Plus arrived in Nordic countries on March 25 and will get to Australia on August 11. Canada saw the service rebranding on March 4, but not get the expanded content until later this year.

But why would you subscribe?

Paramount Plus shows

The new big Paramount Plus show is ... old? Yes, the biggest news for Paramount Plus right now is that all the old Beavis and Butt-Head episodes are remastered and have their music videos back. This follows the Halo TV show , which arrived on March 24.

Aside that, the highly-hyped 1883 — a prequel for Yellowstone — has arrived on Paramount Plus. Yellowstone itself, though, isn't on Paramount Plus, staying exclusive to the Paramount Network. Confusing, right?

Picard season 2 , one of the next big Paramount Plus shows, arrived to positive applause. And while South Park the show isn't coming to Paramount plus, hour-long specials such as South Park Post Covid are. We're still wondering if and when South Park: The Streaming Wars 2 arrives.

While Paramount Plus is going to deliver new shows that are revivals and sequels to known properties — such as Frasier — we don't have release dates for those programs. In terms of what's available now, Paramount Plus is getting some exclusives from CBS's leftovers, as Evil and SEAL Team are leaving the network and going to be on Paramount Plus.

There's also a new Criminal Minds revival coming to Paramount Plus. No word if Paramount Plus will pluck the Criminal Minds series from Netflix.

The other marquee Paramount Plus shows announced include 6666 (a Yellowstone spinoff), a reboot of Behind the Music, and a revival of the comedy series The Game.

Paramount Plus will incorporate more of the ViacomCBS portfolio's live news and sports content, collecting shows and movies from both CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and the Paramount Network.

Paramount Plus movies

Paramount Plus movies will include a lot of the studio's theatrical films going right to the streaming service after theaters. Most recently, that meant Scream (2022) — aka Scream 5 — arriving a little earlier than anticipated. Top Gun: Maverick is now out in theaters, which means its incoming release on Paramount Plus should be around July 2022. Transformers 7 and Mission: Impossible 7 are due around 45 days after their releases as well.

The latest movies coming to Paramount Plus are The Godfather trilogy. Both the original 1972 film and its first sequel arrived on April 28, alongside with the 2020 edit of Part III.

The five Paranormal Activity movies arrived on Paramount Plus on January 5. That means the service is gaining Paranormal Activity, Paranormal Activity 2, Paranormal Activity 3, Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension and Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones.

The first big movie to hit Paramount Plus was The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run, which arrived at launch. Later, expect a film based on Workaholics, while Beavis & Butt-Head Do the Universe is already here. Pet Sematary will also get a Paramount Plus Original movie.

Also, expect a vault of 2,000+ classic films, such as iconic films like Friday the 13th, Rosemary's Baby and Airplane.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

4 New TV Shows to Watch This Week (And Just as Many Movies), From ‘The Old Man’ to ‘Evil’

This week pretty much has it all – it has Jeff Bridges leading a cool-sounding new series, the end of an exemplary season of Bill Hader’s “Barry,” a new show from Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin (!) and the return of our beloved “Evil.” Plus, there are more big new movies streaming this week than are in theaters, including a new Chris Hemsworth thriller, a Jennifer Lopez documentary and a pair of buzzy Sundance breakouts – one starring Emma Thompson and the other with Dakota Johnson. So, yes, a very good week indeed!
TV SHOWS
TVGuide.com

What's New on Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies in June

Did you watch that scene in The Boys yet? You know the one I'm talking about, the one with the giant dingaling? Well if you enjoyed that, don't worry, there's more episodes of The Boys coming up — and therefore more comical superhero gore — every week on Fridays until Season 3 is done. It's definitely the best show that Amazon Prime Video has this month, but it's not the only great thing to watch.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsey Grammer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Android Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Tv Apps#Champions League#Cbs All Access#Hbo Max#Hbo Go#The Paramount Network#Paramount Plus
spoilertv.com

1932 - Yellowstone Prequel Series at Paramount+ Renamed to 1923

PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL TITLE FOR TAYLOR SHERIDAN’S NEW SERIES “1923”. Next Installment of the “Yellowstone” Origin Story (Previously “1932”) will be Renamed “1923” to Encompass the End of World War I and the Start of Prohibition. Academy Award® Winner Helen Mirren and...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is ‘The Black Phone’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of playing likable, down-to-earth men, Ethan Hawke is going full unhinged serial killer in The Black Phone, coming to theaters this weekend. Directed by Scott Derrickson, who also co-wrote the script with C. Robert Cargill, the movie was adapted from a 2004 short story of the same name by Joe Hill (aka the son of Stephen King). It takes place in a small town in Colorado in 1978, where a deranged masked murderer, known as “The Grabber,” is kidnapping and killing children. His latest victim, a boy named Finney (played by Mason Thames) is locked in a basement with...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
IGN

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse Of Madness OTT Release: Where to Watch, Streaming Date, And Other Details

Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was an absolute banger that provided the fans with a deep dive into the Marvel Multiverse and the infinite scenarios that lie within. The fans were reunited with some of their favourite characters from this franchise and witnessed a great battle between Dr. Strange and the Scarlet Witch. Unfortunately, some fans were not able to catch this flick at the theatres.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Kane Hodder John D. LeMay Kari Keegan Steven Williams Steven Culp. Geners: Horror. Director: Adam Marcus. Release Date: Aug 13, 1993. About. Jason Voorhees, the living,...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

All the New HBO and HBO Max Shows and Movies Coming in July 2022

You know it's a quiet month on HBO Max when the most high-profile premiere is a Pretty Little Liars reboot. Kidding! Kind of! In any case, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin won't hit the platform until later in July, so until then, you can entertain yourself with new shows from Insecure's Issa Rae (her latest comedy is called Rap Sh!t) and Nathan for You's Nathan Fielder (his latest is called The Rehearsal).
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Watch ‘Westworld’ Season Four Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Is good Dolores Abernathy back? After a two-year wait, Westworld fans will finally find out when the sci-fi drama series’ fourth season premieres Sunday, June 26 on HBO and HBO Max.More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' 'Westworld' and MoreHBO's 'Westworld' Season 4: TV ReviewWhere to Watch 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Online As seen in the official trailer that dropped last week, the eight-episode series introduces a new fictional theme park...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Amazon Prime Video Pushes Further Into Nollywood, Strikes Three Picture Deal With Nemsia Films

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Video is expanding its footprint in Africa with a three-picture deal with Lagos City-based production house Nemsia Films. The first feature in the deal will be Breath of Life. Described as an inspirational story about life and destiny, it is written and directed by Nemsia co-founder BB Sasore and produced by Eku Edewor.  “We are very excited to collaborate with Nemsia Films on this pioneering slate deal, which will complement our growing lineup of local Nollywood content for Prime Video customers,” said Ayanna Lonian, director of Content Acquisition and head of Worldwide Major Studio Licensing Strategy,...
NFL
Variety

The ‘Halo’ Effect: Paramount+ Series Brings Global Audience to Streamer

Click here to read the full article. “Halo” is a hit built for the future of TV. The Paramount+ drama-fantasy series based on the enduring video game franchise has done its job domestically for the streamer: It ranks No. 2 to “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” as the streamer’s most-watched original series on Paramount+, and it fueled sign-up activity for weeks around its March 24 debut. But Paramount Global’s real payoff for investing nearly $10 million an episode on the series is just starting. “Halo,” a Microsoft-owned franchise with 21 years and counting of storytelling history, has been a cornerstone of the international rollout...
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy