The 21 Best Rain Boots for Women That Are Comfy & Cute

There are many things you can control about your day — from what you wear to the office to how you’ll work out later — but unfortunately, the weather isn’t one of them. For days when it may unexpectedly rain, or on ones where the weather app tells you it certainly will, you can be prepared, though, with the best rain boots for women.

What to look for in the best rain boots for women

Ideally, the pair you choose should be fully waterproof. For this reason, most rain boots are crafted from synthetic or real rubber, each of which have their benefits. Synthetic rubber like PVC tends to be lighter weight, however real rubber is more sustainable as it comes from plants rather than plastic, and may be more durable in the long run. Some boots feature a combination of rubber and neoprene or waterproof leather, or are made entirely of the latter for a slightly elevated aesthetic.

According to New York-based podiatrist Dr. Miguel Cunha , fit and shape are other main factors to consider when shopping for women’s rain boots. The first rule of thumb? Opt for pairs that don’t easily bend in the mid arch.

“This will provide more shock absorption, and in turn will result in less foot pain such as arch pain and heel pain,” he says.

And while it’s intuitive to think the flatter the boot the better, Dr. Cunha states that a style with a little bit of lift — specifically a heel that’s 0.75 inches tall or lower — is actually preferred.

“Wearing rain boots that are completely flat allows our foot to collapse, affecting our gait and posture, which can lead to a tremendous amount of stress placed not only to the foot, but to the rest of the body like the knees and spine,” he explains. “Our feet naturally pronate during the gait cycle, however, when we wear shoes that are completely flat we pronate for a longer period of time, which then alters the biomechanics and distribution of pressure and weight across the foot. This imbalance may increase the progression of underlying foot deformities, such as bunions and hammertoes, and lead to painful conditions associated with excessive pronation, such as arch and heel pain, shin splints, posterior tibial tendonitis and Achilles tendonitis.”

To help prevent and soothe pain associated with said bunions and hammertoes, Dr. Cunha says the best rain boots for women should have wide toe boxes to allow plenty of room for feet to splay.

In terms of function, you’ll also want to look for styles with traction outsoles to keep you stable on wet surfaces as well as underfoot cushioning for comfort. If you need extra support, look for tech-forward options with arch support and anatomically contoured footbeds to stave off aches and pains associated with common foot issues like plantar fasciitis . Or, add an insole inside your boot to address your specific foot needs (since rain boots tend to be roomier than most everyday boot styles, most can accommodate orthotics).

But just because rain boots are built for performance doesn’t mean they can’t be stylish, too. We’ve been seeing the fashionable rain boot trend gain traction ever since Phoebe Philo created her industrial-style version for Celine’s pre-fall 2018 collection — with designers at Prada, Balenciaga and Dior offering their own takes on the waterproof boot. More recently for fall ’21, Holzweiler and Ganni showcased modern lug-soled silhouettes , while Bottega Veneta debuted with an ultra-chunky, knee-high rubber boot.

And even cooler yet are the styling possibilities — get inspired by the runways and pair the puddlers with relaxed suiting or an oversized button-down layered over a breezy midi dress to create dimension.

As per tradition, the trend has trickled down to mass market labels. Alongside traditional Wellie styles from outdoor experts like Sloggers and Kamik, the classic rubber boot has been updated with chic features like exaggerated lug soles and elegant quilted details by favorites, including Everlane and Tommy Hilfiger. And for the person who shies away from rubbery looks altogether, there are a handful of waterproof styles available that don’t even look like rain boots at all.

With all this in mind, we compiled the 19 best rain boots for women that are both functional and cute. Our list includes styles offered in a range heights and silhouettes — so whether you need a tall pair for gardening or trekking through storms, or a chic Chelsea boot that will work on milder days just as well as it does for date night, there’s something here for you. Some pairs are specifically recommended by Dr. Cunha, and all are backed by glowing customer reviews.

Keep reading to shop them.

Best Tall Rain Boots for Women

Sloggers Rain & Garden Boot

Best With Arch Support

Perfect for hitting the streets or backyard for some weeding, these boots from Sloggers feature a heavy-duty lug sole designed for ultimate traction on both wet pavement and muddy terrain. The style also includes a formed insole that’s seven millimeters thick at the heel and five millimeters thick at the ball of the foot to support your arch and entire foot throughout the day. In addition to offering the support you crave, the eco-friendly boot is made of 100% recycled materials. Grab it in a range of fun prints to complete your collection, including a subtle dotted or poppy-inspired pattern that will have you dreaming of sunnier days.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Hunter Tall Insulated Boot

Best Insulated Tall Boot

Hunter has been around for over 100 years, and continues to be celebrated by both celebrities and average shoppers for its stylish, quality rain boots. Dr. Cunha is especially partial to this insulated pair from the brand. It offers ample wet weather protection thanks to a v ulcanized rubber construction that seals out every drop of moisture and a traction outsole for grip on slick surfaces. It’s also sherpa-lined and insulated, designed to keep you warm in temperatures as low as negative five degrees Celsius. The only downside to this boot is that the sherpa lining isn’t breathable. “The material promotes a moist environment, which can create a breeding ground for foot conditions like mold, fungus, bacteria and wart viruses,” explains Dr. Cunha. As such, he suggests wearing this boot only for shorter periods of time.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Hunter

Kamik Heidi Rain Boot

Another veteran in the rain boot business, Kamik doesn’t disappoint. This high-gloss style from the brand not only looks great but is also supremely functional with its fully waterproof upper, grippy Atrium outsole and plush EVA footbed that can be removed to accommodate custom orthotics. Additionally, the style is all-vegan and composed of 100% recycled materials. Plus, it’s great to wear after dark, as it features reflective panels to keep you more visible within your group or oncoming traffic on the road.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Ugg Shaye Rain Boot

Coziest Tall Rain Boot

You may already love Ugg’s cozy shearling boots for lounging around the house, running errands or styling with some of your favorite athleisure pieces à la trendsetters like Gigi Hadid or Kendall Jenner . If so, you really have no excuse not to try the brand’s classic rain boots. They feature the label’s signature plush linings you crave, while offering full waterproof protection on the wettest days. With this particular pair, you’ll find subtle branding and a luxe high-gloss finish that elevate the casual style just a bit. Among over 1,300 positive reviews on Zappos.com , some mention that these boots aren’t overly spacious at the top if you have narrow calves.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Bogs Neo-Classic Tall

Best Work Rain Boot

Dr. Cunha recommends this boot from Bogs as it doesn’t bend in the mid arch and has a subtle heel to help prevent foot pain. It’s designed as a work boot, meaning it’s extremely rugged and can perform as an everyday boot in the harshest conditions, too. It has a durable hand-lasted rubber upper, plus a four-way stretch shaft that not only allows for freedom of movement, but is also waterproof and insulating to keep feet dry and warm. And, the style is packed with plenty of other comfort features to keep you moving, including an EVA footbed with gel cushioning, Rebound technology for shock absorption and a proprietary Flex Width insole that adapts to your foot width for excellent support. Topped off with a moisture-wicking, anti-odor lining, grippy outsole and pull handles for easy on and off access, this boot is ready to face it all.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bogs

Western Chief Tall Rain Boot

Best Rain Boots for Wide Calves

Our compilation of the best rain boots for women wouldn’t be complete without a style from Western Chief. Backed by decades of experience, the brand handcrafts a special vulcanized construction in its boots to reduce weak spots and ensure top-notch protection. This specific pair also includes a slight platform and gripped rubber outsole, as well as a roomy opening and buckled strap at the top for easy adjustments. From the inside, a removable EVA footbed and soft, breathable textile lining enhance comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Short Rain Boots for Women

Crocs Jaunt Shorty Boot

Best Lightweight Short Rain Boot

When it comes to buying a shorter rain boot, you can’t go wrong with Crocs’ Jaunty . The brand knows what it does best — its signature Croslite foam — and applies it here for a lightweight, cushioned feel. (Sadly though, unlike the label’s Classic Clogs, these aren’t customizable with Jibbitz charms .) Other key components of the boot include pull handles for easy on and off access, an adjustable shaft so you can loosen or tighten the fit and rubber pods in the outsole to to boost traction and durability on all sorts of wet surfaces. Keep in mind these run about a full size big, so make sure to size down when shopping unless you plan to wear these with thick socks.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

FitFlop WonderWelly Rain Boot

Best Rain Boots for Walking

This editor is a huge fan of FitFlop’s offerings (in fact, its sneakers are the most comfortable non-athletic shoes I’ve ever-owned). For delicious underfoot support on rainy days, the brand has taken its biomechanically-engineered technology a step further in its WonderWelly boots . In practice, this looks like a contoured sole for even weight distribution, the brand’s honeycomb design placed in the heel to absorb impact and micro “springboards” in the forefoot to add bounce to your step. Essentially, you could explore a new city, spend your entire day at Disneyland or wear these on repeat during the work week without getting sore feet.

While I’ll admit that some of the brand’s styles can look a bit orthopedic, this sleek, lightweight boot isn’t one of them. Its roomy shaft and moderate hemline make for a cute, relaxed look when paired with jeans or leggings.

CREDIT: Courtesy of FitFlop

Kodiak Survey II

Best Hiker-Style Rain Boot

For a silhouette that looks less like a classic rubber boot and more like a core style in your wardrobe, try this hiker-style boot from Kodiak. A luxe leather upper and gold D-ring accents give these boots street style appeal, but they’re more than just a pretty exterior. Dr. Cunha notes that the one-inch heel makes the boot look good but also helps take stress of the Achilles tendon to help with your alignment and posture. Meanwhile, the lace-up details keep the foot in place as a durable rubber tread enhances stability. Feet will also stay cozy in these, thanks to the inclusion of an insulated liner.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

L.L. Bean Bean Boots

A classic, and for good reason. L.L. Bean’s Bean boots have stood the test of time with their rich, waterproof full-grain leather upper, triple-stitched construction and rubber toe design to effectively keep out the elements. You’ll also recognize them for their rubber chain-tread bottom that enhances grip. Unlike many other rain boots on the market, these are built with a steel shank for extra stability on uneven terrain.

Upon first glance, these may not seem like the easiest boots to style, but we think they’d look great with jeans and a sweater or a knit dress, tights and some cozy socks peeking out from underneath.

CREDIT: Courtesy of L.L. Bean

Best Chelsea Rain Boots for Women

Asgard Rain Boot

When a rain boot on Amazon has over 15,000 four and five star reviews, you know it has to be good. While Asgrad may not have the biggest name recognition of all the brands on our list, this pair from the label is not to be missed. Coming in 13 neutral to bright hues to suit any taste, these PVC Chelsea boots are built to be versatile, lightweight and durable — all for under $50. Although the insole isn’t amply cushioned, it can be removed to accommodate custom orthotics if needed. A soft textile lining also boosts wearability.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Chooka Plush Chelsea Boot

Best Lined Chelsea-Style Rain Boot

Still prefer to wear a Chelsea boot on the chilliest rainy days? Opt for a lined version, like this style from Chooka . The plush interior is an ultra-cozy complement to thick socks and is accompanied by a moisture-absorbing lining to keep feet dry and cool. The tread on these boots not only offers grip, but is also self-cleaning, meaning you don’t have to scrub at it to remove caked-on dirt and grime. Additionally, a sleek matte finish gives these waterproof rubber boots a fashionable edge.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

The Original Muck Boot Company Outscape Chelsea

Sneaker lovers will appreciate this This Muck Boot Company style , which offers all the benefits of a rain boot but in a sportier, more minimal silhouette. Don’t be fooled by its low-profile build though; these are extremely rugged for all sorts of activities, from hitting the trail to taking the dog out for a walk in less than optimal conditions. Not only is the sock-like style fully waterproof, but it also includes self-cleaning lugs with solid traction, a rubber heel and toe for extra durability and a dual-density foam footbed for a lightweight yet ultra-cushioned ride. Bonus: These also have antimicrobial properties to prevent foul odors from forming and are great to wear while gardening, as they include a nylon shank specifically designed to increase stability while shoveling.

CREDIT: Courtesy of The Muck Boot Company

Everlane The Rain Boot

Everlane has earned a cult following for its quality basics, so it comes as no surprise that the label’s signature rain boot for women has earned over 1,800 rave customer reviews online. (The style is one of the brand’s most reviewed products to date.) It offers classic styling with modern twists, including an equally functional anti-slip lug sole and two different color-blocked finishes (alongside an all-black version) to choose from. For elevated convenience, these are roomy enough to house thick socks and include front and rare pull tabs so you can take them off just as easily as you put them on. A cushioned footbed should also make walking a little easier as the day goes on.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Everlane

Jeffrey Campbell Cloudy Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot

Best Platform Chelsea Boot

For those who crave a little extra height, this is about as tall of a boot as Dr. Cunha would recommend for comfort and safety. It features a one-inch heel (slightly taller than his 0.75-inch recommendation), but is balanced out by a 1.5-inch platform for extra stability and elevation from any puddles. Additionally, the chic lug-soled boot has a roomy toe box and removable insole, which is a “great option for replacing with custom orthotics for plantar fasciitis sufferers,” notes Dr. Cunha.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Sperry Saltwater Chelsea Rain Boot

This duck-boot-chelsea-boot hybrid from Sperry offers the best of both worlds. It retains signature details of the brand’s iconic duck boot silhouette, including a rubber toe and Wave-Siping tech in the outsole for traction on both wet and dry surfaces. But, instead of featuring a leather upper with canvas laces, it’s has a neoprene shaft with elastic side goring and pull tabs for a secure, slip-on experience. The style is cozy, too, featuring a micro-fleece lining to keep you warm in the harshest conditions. In addition to all-black, the silhouette comes in versions with pops of color on the upper, outsole and added stripes on the goring for a preppy twist.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Best Mid-Calf Rain Boots for Women

Joules Molly Welly Rain Boot

Don’t let cloudy skies get you down. Add a cherry accent to your look when the weather gets rough with Joules’ Molly Welly . The mid-calf silhouette comes in a range of fun prints, but we especially love it in this baby blue hue and daffodil print. You won’t have to worry about slipping and sliding in these thanks to a water-dispersing outsole underfoot. And, an adjustable strap at the top of the shaft helps you customize the fit to reduce the chance of water entering the boot.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Splash Rain Boot

Most Stylish

Rubber rain boots don’t get much more stylish than this pair from Tommy Hilfiger . A quilted textile shaft and gold branded hardware offer elegant updates on the otherwise traditional silhouette. And just as with its exterior, the boot has thoughtful details inside, too, including a soft lining and plush footbed.

“These boots are so cute, very comfortable and not too heavy. I love them!” says one happy customer on Amazon. To note, shoppers mention that these run big, so don’t size up even if you plan to wear these with thick winter socks.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

A New Day Vicki Rubber Rain Boots

Best Budget Mid-Calf Boot

This sleek, no-frills option from Target is a steal at just $29. With over 350 five-star reviews, it offers most everything you need to stay comfortable on rainy days — including full waterproof protection, anti-slip soles and a buckle on the back of the shaft to help you customize the fit. Although this style isn’t cushioned, it should be roomy enough to accommodate an insole.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Best Ankle Rain Boots for Women

Sorel Joan of Arctic Wedge 2

Another winner in the rain-boot-that-looks-the-least-like-a-rain-boot category is the Joan of Arctic Wedge 2 . It takes its name from its heftier, snow-ready predecessor, but other than that, the two silhouettes don’t have much in common (other than being pretty darn hearty). The cropped silhouette offers the ultimate trifecta of performance, comfort and style. It features a waterproof full-grain leather, shock-absorbing EVA footbed and covered, molded PU wedge that not only provides a sleek boost of height but also cushions your every step. The boot is topped off with a grippy and eye-catching jagged outsole, which the brand has become known for, and side zippers so you can easily tuck the hem of your skinny jeans into them. Notably, some customers say these can even work in snow, while one notes that the pair kept her comfortable as she worked in a classroom all day.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sorel

Merrell Legacy

This ankle boot from outdoor expert Merrell is made from a soft leather upper that’s comfortable, waterproof and allows moisture to escape to avoid fungus or bacteria from forming,” says Dr. Cunha. He also recommends the model as it features a removable countered insole for flexible support, an air cushion in the heel to enhance stability and absorb shock and a round toe box that shouldn’t squish toes. Other highlights include a an M Select Grip outsole to prevent slips and falls and a interior side zipper for convenient on and off.

For more than 75 years, Footwear News has been the shoe authority. Our coverage spans top industry news, retail trends, head-to-toe fashion, athletic and outdoor analysis and more. Footwear News’ global network of editors has carefully curated all product selections featured using our expansive brand knowledge and thorough research to find quality, long-lasting items. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

