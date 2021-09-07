American Crime Story: The Sopranos’ Edie Falco cast as Hillary Clinton in new season, Impeachment

In the first episode of American Crime Story: Impeachment, Linda Tripp has been transferred from the White House to the Pentagon. On her first day, she turns around and snipes at a new coworker, "Please don't listen to my calls. It's tremendously inappropriate." For anyone with tangential access to a television in the late 90s, they know how tremendously ironic that statement is, too. In fact, the career trajectory of Tripp is the powder keg into one of the most prolific political scandals of the 20th century. Arguably, had it not been for Tripp's job transfer, the Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky saga may have never fully come to light. But to understand the story of Clinton, Lewinsky, and American Crime Story: Impeachment, you first have to understand Linda Tripp.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO