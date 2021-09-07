CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Crime Story: The Sopranos’ Edie Falco cast as Hillary Clinton in new season, Impeachment

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WAnx2_0YoYD2oP00

On 19 December 1998 the President of the United States was impeached by the House of Representatives on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice.

The Independent

Impeachment – American Crime Story: When does it air and how to watch it?

Impeachment: American Crime Story is a dramatisation of the events that led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998. The anthology series previously dedicated its first season to OJ Simpson’s murder trial, and its second instalment to the killing of Gianni Versace. Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives on...
FanSided

Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 2 spoilers: The truth leaks

The truth comes out in Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 2. Take a look at what to expect based on the promo for the episode. The first episode set the stage. We got the chance to see potential friendships form, but it’s clear that these friendships won’t last. One thing you don’t do in politics is trust people. That was Monica Lewinsky’s downfall.
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Edie Falco
imdb.com

How the Stars of Impeachment: American Crime Story Compare to the Real-Life Players

Hail to the incredible transformations in Impeachment: American Crime Story. Tuesday, Sept. 7 marked the season three premiere of the Ryan Murphy-produced true crime anthology series. And, as was teased for the last several weeks, the new season takes a deep dive into the all-consuming drama that was former President Bill Clinton's affair with a White House intern, named Monica Lewinsky. Due to the high-profile nature of the show, we aren't surprised that Murphy and his team nabbed an A-list ensemble for this Impeachment installment of Acs. The actress front-and-center of the season is Booksmart's Beanie Feldstein, who transformed herself into the public figure, beret and all. On...
tvseriesfinale.com

American Crime Story: Season Three Viewer Votes (Impeachment)

How well do we know the events portrayed in the third season of the American Crime Story TV show on FX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like American Crime Story is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of American Crime Story here.
Esquire

American Crime Story: Impeachment Shines a Light on the Complex Story of Linda Tripp

In the first episode of American Crime Story: Impeachment, Linda Tripp has been transferred from the White House to the Pentagon. On her first day, she turns around and snipes at a new coworker, "Please don't listen to my calls. It's tremendously inappropriate." For anyone with tangential access to a television in the late 90s, they know how tremendously ironic that statement is, too. In fact, the career trajectory of Tripp is the powder keg into one of the most prolific political scandals of the 20th century. Arguably, had it not been for Tripp's job transfer, the Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky saga may have never fully come to light. But to understand the story of Clinton, Lewinsky, and American Crime Story: Impeachment, you first have to understand Linda Tripp.
NBC News

'American Crime Story: Impeachment' centers Monica Lewinsky in hard-to-watch retelling

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” may be Ryan Murphy’s hardest to watch creation yet. It’s so difficult, it’s almost impossible to tell if the new FX series is actually any good. Is the urge to turn the TV off so intense because of the show’s tabloid melodrama, or its depiction of male misogyny? Ultimately, I found it hard to stop watching — even if was through my fingers.
leedaily.com

As ‘impeachment’ Approaches, Chelsea Clinton Goes Into Covering Up In The Hamptons

Chelsea Clinton was seen in a jog mood this fresh morning in the Hamptons as spotted by paparazzi. Throughout the Virus outbreak, the daughter of the ex-president has managed to be lowkey and rarely seen on the streets. Bill and Hillary Clinton’s daughter was photographed wearing a red and grey cap, a Hill Country Barbecue Market t-shirt, grey cycling shorts, and blue Brooks sneakers.
People

Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky Have Secret Late Night Phone Call in New Impeachment Trailer

Impeachment: American Crime Story, premiering Sept. 7 on FX, will see Clive Owen star as Bill Clinton opposite Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky. As the premiere date for Impeachment: American Crime Story draws near, fans are getting another glimpse into Ryan Murphy's take on the infamous affair between White House intern Monica Lewinsky and former President Bill Clinton.
washingtonnewsday.com

Who is Susan Carpenter-McMillan from the cast of “Impeachment”?

Who is Susan Carpenter-McMillan from the cast of “Impeachment”?. The second episode of American Crime Story: Impeachment has arrived, and it marks Judith Light’s first appearance in the series. Susan Carpenter-McMillan (played by Annaleigh Ashford) is presented as Paula Jones’s (played by Light) spokesperson, catapulting Jones’s case into the public spotlight. This page has all of the information you need about Judith Light.
