Board Finds 3 Lobbyists In Violation for Late Activity Reports

A woman at a school board meeting in Fort Myers, Florida said the board members were “demonic entities” during a discussion about mask mandates. A clip of the woman, who only identified herself as “Melissa”, went viral following her tirade earlier this week. The meeting was scheduled to discuss possible mask mandates for the 2021-2022 school year. Several parents went to the meeting to show their objection to any possible mask mandate. Melissa said she had two daughters in the district’s school system. “Remember we have authority in Christ Jesus,” she said. “These are demonic entities, and all the...