Board Finds 3 Lobbyists In Violation for Late Activity Reports

Chicago, Illinois
 8 days ago

The Board has, pursuant to §§2-156-270 and – 505 of the Governmental Ethics Ordinance, determined that the following three (3) registered lobbyists violated the Governmental Ethics Ordinance for failing to timely file their Third Quarter Activity Reports. They did file within the time period prescribed by law before the Board’s Executive Director could impose fines; therefore none were fined. They are:

Tenille Jackson

Anthony Driver

Robert Charles

