MLB rotation rankings: Max Scherzer, Dodgers at No. 1 in September

By Matt Johnson
Major League Baseball is back and with a 162-game season, we’ll get to see some of the best starting pitchers in baseball taking the hill to try and push their teams into October. As part of our baseball coverage, we update our MLB rotation rankings every month.

We’ve reached the final month of the season and it’s clear what team has the best rotation in MLB. But there are plenty of challengers and it should come as no surprise they are on World Series contenders.

Bookmark this page throughout the season for monthly updates. Let’s dive into our MLB rotation rankings in 2021.

10. Oakland Athletics (7)

The Chris Bassitt injury sunk the Oakland A’s in a variety of ways. Not only did the Athletics lose their ace, but it struck a blow to team morale and exposed how thin this pitching staff was outside of the core group. Cole Irvin (4.91 ERA, 6.28 FIP) has crashed back to earth and James Kaprielian isn’t a mid-rotation starter. Sean Manaea can still throw some gems and Frankie Montas (2.38 ERA, 10.96 K/9) since All-Star Break is becoming a household name. Unfortunately, that dominant group we saw early in the summer is done.

9. Cincinnati Reds (Unranked)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UosyN_0YoHK2Pr00
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley (22) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Chicago Cubs At Cincinnati Reds Aug 16

The Cincinnati Reds rotation is one of the most fascinating in baseball. Sonny Gray (.170 BAA, 1.05 WHIP in August) is doing everything you’d expect from a front-line starter in August. But seeing Vladimir Gutierrez (23.2% K-rate, 2.80 ERA) and Wade Miley (2.05 ERA) perform like All-Star pitchers is wild every time they take the mound. Most bizarrely, Luis Castillo is the one struggling the most (4.58 ERA in August) and Cincinnati still finished with the fourth-lowest rotation ERA (3.21) in August.

8. San Francisco Giants (6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULn9e_0YoHK2Pr00
Aug 22, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb walks off the field at the conclusion of the sixth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants have bounced around our rotation rankings all season. When the season began, San Francisco didn’t crack the 10 best rotations. By July, this pitching staff earned a top-five spot. It’s time for a slide in the final month of the regular season. The real problem is Johnny Cueto (5.30 ERA) and Anthony DeSclafani (6.02 FIP) from August. They were dark spots in the rotation, masking a spectacular month from Logan Webb (1.41 ERA, 0.97 WHIP). We still like this pitching staff in a division series, but it falls behind some NL teams.

7. Atlanta Braves (Unranked)

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to our MLB power ranks and playoff outlook , much of the attention centers on the Atlanta Braves lineup. But if not for some fantastic pitching as of late, boosted by the return of Huascar Ynoa, Atlanta isn’t sitting atop the NL East. Charlie Morton (2.83 ERA, 0.89 WHIP) keeps defying Father Time as the Braves’ co-ace. Alongside him, Max Fried (28/2 K/BB in August) is painting corners every start. We know those two can keep it up, but the Braves will climb higher in our next MLB rotation rankings if Ynoa (2.60 ERA) keeps pitching like this.

6. New York Yankees (5)

The New York Yankees have experienced their share of injuries to the starting rotation in 2021. Corey Kluber missed significant time and Luis Severino, now dealing with shoulder issues, was expected back months ago. Despite all of the bumps, New York is finding a way to post quality numbers.

It’s no surprise that Gerrit Cole (0.51 ERA, .194 BAA) is the engine of this rotation and his stretch of dominance continues to amaze. But Luis Gil is equally as impressive, posting a 1.02 WHIP and not allowing a single earned run in August. Pair those two with Jordan Montgomery (2.18 ERA) and it’s no surprise the Yankees’ rotation posted the 10th lowest ERA (3.72) last month.

5. Chicago White Sox (3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEtK4_0YoHK2Pr00
Aug 12, 2021; Dyersville, Iowa, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn (33) throws against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Field of Dreams. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Once one of the best rotations in MLB, the Chicago White Sox have fallen on hard times as of late. Lance Lynn hit the injured list with left knee inflammation shortly after one of his worst starts of the season. A few days later, Lucas Giolito joined him on the IL with a hamstring injury. Not what this team needs, especially with Dallas Keuchel throwing BP.

Fortunately, Chicago doesn’t have a ton of reason to worry. Bot Giolito and Lynn should be fully healthy and pitching without limitations in the middle of September. They’ll join breakout pitchers Dylan Cease and Carlos Rodon to create Chicago’s Fantastic Four . As for the fifth spot, it might be time to give that to Reynaldo Lopez (2.25 ERA) instead of Keuchel (1.74 WHIP).

4. Toronto Blue Jays (8)

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays didn’t land an ace in free agency this offseason, falling short of their goal. They also didn’t land the best starting pitcher at the trade deadline, overpaying slightly for Jose Berrios. Despite never landing the “elite” player, Toronto’s pitching staff is soaring up our latest MLB rotation rankings.

  • Toronto Blue Jays starting pitching stats (August): 3.26 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, .236 BAA, 24.6% K-rate

It all starts with Robbie Ray. He signed a one-year, $8 million contract this offseason and his next contract is going to blow that out of the water. Ray struck out 33.8% of the batters he faced in August, holding opponents to a .186 batting average with a spectacular 6.5 K/BB ratio Behind him, Steven Matz (.226 BA, 1.12 WHIP) pitched extremely well in the middle of the rotation and Berrios (3.16 FIP) overcame some bad luck (.385 BABIP). Oh, this rotation also features Hyun-Jin Ryu and Alex Manoah. Safe to say, the Blue Jays could be dangerous in the final month.

3. Houston Astros (4)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros rotation is certainly one of the deepest in MLB. When Framber Valdez and Lance McCullers Jr. spent time on the injured list, Cristian Javier (.173 BAA as starter) pitched really hell. is now stuck in the bullpen, thanks to the talent ahead of him.

Valdez dominated August, posting a 2.70 ERA and 1.05 WHIP. He was one of four Astros’ starters with an ERA below 3.8, with Luis Garcia (3.34 ERA, 20.6% K-BB rate) and Lance McCullers Jr. (3.12 ERA, .239 BAA) performing like front-line arms. Zack Greinke isn’t what he used to be, but he eats innings and that sets this team up nicely. There aren’t a ton of great things to say about Jake Odorizzi, but he wouldn’t matter much in October.

2. Milwaukee Brewers (2)

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers have to finish behind Los Angeles in MLB rotation rankings, but that’s not a knock on this group. With Freddy Peralta off the injured list, Milwaukee gets its trio back and the club has done a nice job managing their workloads to preserve them for an October run.

  • Milwaukee Brewers starting pitching stats (August): 3.17 ERA, 24.6% K rate, .229 BAA, 3.46 K/BB

Brandon Woodruff (2.77 ERA, 29.7% strikeout rate) and Corbin Burnes (1.64 ERA, .178 BAA) are battling it out for Cy Young votes they might have to split. When they each have their command, Milwaukee really only needs three runs to feel confident it wins. But don’t sleep on Eric Lauer (3.00 ERA) and Adrian Houser (3.68 ERA, .180 BAA), who provide quality innings and help take some pressure off Milwaukee’s trio of aces.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (1)

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Max Scherzer is doing everything the Los Angeles Dodgers hoped for and more. Pitching six shutout innings on a bad hamstring , throwing 7.2 shutout innings against the San Diego Padres and everything in between. The 37-year-old is the Dodgers’ ace and he’s far from the only reason they sit atop our MLB rotation rankings.

  • Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitching stats (August): 2.27 ERA, 9.92 K/9, 2.41 BB/9, 20.8% K-BB rate

Los Angeles’s starters easily posted the lowest rotation ERA (2.27) across MLB in August, helping drive this team back atop the NL West. Scherzer gets credit, but Walker Buehler ( 1.56 ERA, .177 BAA ) is making a case for Cy Young and Julio Urias (1.38 ERA) is making a case as this team’s third ace. When October rolls around, Clayton Kershaw will just be waiting to slide in for an unbelievable quartet.

