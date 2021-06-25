11 best lengthening mascaras for show-stopping lashes

Able to enhance and define with a quick slick, mascara is often the one thing we reach for even on the days when we aren’t really wearing make-up . But since face coverings have become a daily reality, mascara has acquired even more importance. Our eyes are now often the only part of our face able to convey expression to the outside world.

Applying false lashes for every supermarket trip isn’t practical, but lengthening mascaras are a quick way to give natural lashes a long, feathery upgrade.

Pablo Rodriguez, global director of artistry for Illamasqua, attests that “definition is the key” to helping lashes appear longer. “It’s better to keep the mascara application quite sheer,” he says, “[as] this gives the effect of multiplying lashes naturally, so they give the illusion of being longer.” Not going too heavy on eyeliner can also help, “so the lashes are the main focus of the eye look”.

When it comes to application, the trick is to coat each lash from every angle. “Wiggle the wand from left to right and vice versa, from the roots of the lashes towards the ends. Then comb them through with the same wand to separate each lash,” says Rodriguez.

When buying a lengthening mascara, it’s a good idea to look for conditioning ingredients such as shea butter, keratin and vitamin E, which help to keep lashes healthy and supple. Polymers wrap lashes in a film to give definition and hold. Rodriguez also recommends looking for, “a thin to medium brush with separated bristles which will coat each lash while separating them”.

Does he believe a mascara can really lengthen lashes? “Our natural lashes can only look longer to a certain extent; but we can create that illusion with clean, groomed, separated lashes. That’s what make-up is all about.”

Over a period of three weeks we road-tested the mascaras in situations including Zoom meetings, exercise classes and trips to the coffee shop for a takeaway. We were looking for mascaras across a variety of price points, from high street to high end, that would make our lashes look noticeably longer. In addition to lengthening, we also looked for mascaras that gave lashes separation, definition and stayed put without smudging for at least five hours.

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara

Glossier lash slick

Boutique curl and lift mascara

Victoria Beckham future lash

Catrice clean ID volume + lengthening mascara

La Roche-Posay toleriane mascara

Eyeko black magic mascara

KVD vegan beauty go big or go home volumizing mascara

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk push up lashes! mascara

Illamasqua masquara raven

Essence lash princess false lash effect mascara

The verdict: Lengthening mascaras