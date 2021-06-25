Cancel
11 best lengthening mascaras for show-stopping lashes

By Clare Austin
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dHHTV_0Yo333Rt00

Able to enhance and define with a quick slick, mascara is often the one thing we reach for even on the days when we aren’t really wearing make-up . But since face coverings have become a daily reality, mascara has acquired even more importance. Our eyes are now often the only part of our face able to convey expression to the outside world.

Applying false lashes for every supermarket trip isn’t practical, but lengthening mascaras are a quick way to give natural lashes a long, feathery upgrade.

Pablo Rodriguez, global director of artistry for Illamasqua, attests that “definition is the key” to helping lashes appear longer. “It’s better to keep the mascara application quite sheer,” he says, “[as] this gives the effect of multiplying lashes naturally, so they give the illusion of being longer.” Not going too heavy on eyeliner can also help, “so the lashes are the main focus of the eye look”.

Read more: 10 best long-wearing red lipsticks that don’t smudge

When it comes to application, the trick is to coat each lash from every angle. “Wiggle the wand from left to right and vice versa, from the roots of the lashes towards the ends. Then comb them through with the same wand to separate each lash,” says Rodriguez.

When buying a lengthening mascara, it’s a good idea to look for conditioning ingredients such as shea butter, keratin and vitamin E, which help to keep lashes healthy and supple. Polymers wrap lashes in a film to give definition and hold. Rodriguez also recommends looking for, “a thin to medium brush with separated bristles which will coat each lash while separating them”.

Does he believe a mascara can really lengthen lashes? “Our natural lashes can only look longer to a certain extent; but we can create that illusion with clean, groomed, separated lashes. That’s what make-up is all about.”

Read more: The TikTok-famous beauty products that are actually worth buying

Over a period of three weeks we road-tested the mascaras in situations including Zoom meetings, exercise classes and trips to the coffee shop for a takeaway. We were looking for mascaras across a variety of price points, from high street to high end, that would make our lashes look noticeably longer. In addition to lengthening, we also looked for mascaras that gave lashes separation, definition and stayed put without smudging for at least five hours.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qx1kK_0Yo333Rt00

Glossier lash slick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49jAo6_0Yo333Rt00

Boutique curl and lift mascara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kLFpb_0Yo333Rt00

Victoria Beckham future lash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gyVoa_0Yo333Rt00

Catrice clean ID volume + lengthening mascara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46e5BZ_0Yo333Rt00

La Roche-Posay toleriane mascara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rbnM8_0Yo333Rt00

Eyeko black magic mascara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fKjet_0Yo333Rt00

KVD vegan beauty go big or go home volumizing mascara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGQjm_0Yo333Rt00

Charlotte Tilbury pillow talk push up lashes! mascara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3F7B_0Yo333Rt00

Illamasqua masquara raven

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Toptd_0Yo333Rt00

Essence lash princess false lash effect mascara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tv0ue_0Yo333Rt00

The verdict: Lengthening mascaras

