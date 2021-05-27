Cancel
This Whistles dress is a dupe for Rachel Green’s Nineties number in Friends

By Sarah Young
During its 10-season run, Friends influenced our lives in many ways, from tips on how not to move a sofa to mastering the art of oonagi. But, perhaps the biggest lesson that the show taught us over the years was how to master late Nineties, early Noughties style.

While Monica had great taste in boots and Phoebe satiated our thirst for eccentric ensembles, it was the group’s resident fashion guru, Rachel Green, who had a real knack for grasping the trends of the times.

With jobs at Bloomingdale’s and Ralph Lauren under her belt, the character’s outfits tapped into all the coolest styles from butterfly hair clips to slogan T-shirts , cow print and slip dresses .

It’s difficult to pick a favourite outfit of Rachel’s but, if we had to, the floor-length dress she wore in season three’s The One Where No One’s Ready is a definite contender.

You remember the episode: Ross is due to give a speech at a museum fundraiser and arrives at Monica and Rachel's apartment exactly half an hour before the group must leave, only to find that no one is ready. While Phoebe’s outfit gets ruined by a hummus spillage, Rachel cannot decide what to wear, prompting Ross to lose his patience.

Naturally, Rachel rebels against his outrage and dresses in baggy sweats to make a not-so subtle point, before finally having a change of heart and opting for the dress of our dreams – a mint green thick-strapped maxi dress with a square neckline.

If, like us, you haven’t been able to stop thinking about this iconic style moment then listen up because you can now recreate the fashionista’s ensemble, as high street hero Whistles has launched a dress that looks almost identical.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skClr_0Yo0Y85L00

Proof that Rachel’s outfits are as relevant as ever, here’s everything you need to know about the high street dupe.

Whistles Maria bridesmaid dress: £199, Whistles.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b8HCv_0Yo0Y85L00

An almost exact replica of Rachel’s gown, don’t let the fact that this is described as a bridesmaid dress put you off adding it to your shopping basket.

Elegant and minimal, the piece is made in a spring-worthy mint shade, just like the one spotted in Friends , and even has the exact same stylish details, including a contemporary square neck, chunky straps and a sultry slit on the left-hand side.

The ideal outfit for all those summer weddings you’ve been invited to, take your cue from Rachel and pair yours with silver strappy sandals, like this platform style from Alexa Chung (£276, Mytheresa.com ), and a co-ordinating cardigan (£37, Stories.com ) that you can drape over your shoulders at night.

