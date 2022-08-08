Who Is Will Zalatoris' Caddie?

Will Zalatoris, given his rise from relative obscurity in no time at all, is pretty unknown right now and so are the members of his support team. To rectify that somewhat we get to know his caddie below.

Will Zalatoris' current caddie situation seems to have changed a lot because Zalatoris sacked his long-time caddie Ryan Goble at the 2022 Wyndham Championship, which led to his short game coach Josh Gregory coming onto the bag for that event.

This parting of ways took place during the event and Zalatoris called it “the toughest decision I’ve had to make in my golf career.”

“We’ve kind of had a rough month together, and it was starting to affect our relationship,” Zalatoris said. “I know guys say that when they split, but it really was. We were guys that we would love to have dinner together and hang out and what was happening on the course was starting bleed off the course, and that’s not what you want.

“He's an incredible friend, I love him to death, and I told him I had to do what's best for me.”

As we mentioned, Gregory came onto the bag and he said what he would try to provide in his emergency role; “Hopefully a little smile,” Gregory said. “Most importantly, he needed to laugh and smile. He needed to have fun. And I think just commitment. I’m about as positive of a coach as I can be, and I was just super positive with him.”

“It was time for a change,” Gregory said of the split between Zalatoris and Goble. “And honestly, it’s what’s best for both of them. The change was coming anyway, and it was time to go ahead and rip the Band-Aid off.”

Zalatoris has recently stated that a man called Joel Stock will caddie for him at the 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs.

Goble and Merrick celebrate winning on the PGA Tour in 2013 (Getty Images)

Despite the split and the success of the Goble-Zalatoris partnership, we might see him back on the bag of someone else soon as he has been out on Tour for a while now. In fact he has had a very interesting career so far as he has been involved with a number of different sports and roles.

For example Goble is a former manager of Mulligan Golf Center in Los Angeles and he also worked for many year at UCLA, as an assistant men's golf coach. According to the UCLA website Goble was "responsible for the daily duties associated with the golf program. He assists in team qualifying and practices, recruiting, fundraising, the UCLA Golf Camp, team conditioning and monitoring players' academic progress."

Goble completed his undergraduate studies at UCLA and received his degree in History. Clearly basketball is another passion of Goble's because he has both played on, and coached, teams in the sport.

Goble, who played one season of basketball at Central Michigan University, lettered two seasons as a shooting guard at College of the Sequoias. At COS, he was team captain, averaged 11 points per game and led the Giants to the quarterfinals of the state tournament. At Redwood High in California, Goble lettered two seasons in basketball and earned all-area and all-league honors. In 1992-93 Goble coached the Exeter High boys' basketball team to a Division III league championship.

Goble also caddied for John Merrick in the past. In fact Goble was on Merrick's bag for his sole PGA Tour victory, which came at the 2013 Northern Trust Open in a playoff against Charlie Beljan.

