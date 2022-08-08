ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Who Is Will Zalatoris' Caddie?

By Sam Tremlett
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 2 days ago

Who Is Will Zalatoris' Caddie?

Will Zalatoris, given his rise from relative obscurity in no time at all, is pretty unknown right now and so are the members of his support team. To rectify that somewhat we get to know his caddie below.

Who Is Will Zalatoris' Caddie?

Will Zalatoris' current caddie situation seems to have changed a lot because Zalatoris  sacked his long-time caddie Ryan Goble at the 2022 Wyndham Championship, which led to his short game coach Josh Gregory coming onto the bag for that event.

This parting of ways took place during the event and Zalatoris called it “the toughest decision I’ve had to make in my golf career.”

“We’ve kind of had a rough month together, and it was starting to affect our relationship,” Zalatoris said. “I know guys say that when they split, but it really was. We were guys that we would love to have dinner together and hang out and what was happening on the course was starting bleed off the course, and that’s not what you want.

“He's an incredible friend, I love him to death, and I told him I had to do what's best for me.”

As we mentioned, Gregory came onto the bag and he said what he would try to provide in his emergency role; “Hopefully a little smile,” Gregory said. “Most importantly, he needed to laugh and smile. He needed to have fun. And I think just commitment. I’m about as positive of a coach as I can be, and I was just super positive with him.”

“It was time for a change,” Gregory said of the split between Zalatoris and Goble. “And honestly, it’s what’s best for both of them. The change was coming anyway, and it was time to go ahead and rip the Band-Aid off.”

Zalatoris has recently stated that a man called Joel Stock will caddie for him at the 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p9XG7_0Ynz7CQr00

Goble and Merrick celebrate winning on the PGA Tour in 2013 (Getty Images)

Despite the split and the success of the Goble-Zalatoris partnership, we might see him back on the bag of someone else soon as he has been out on Tour for a while now. In fact he has had a very interesting career so far as he has been involved with a number of different sports and roles.

For example Goble is a former manager of Mulligan Golf Center in Los Angeles and he also worked for many year at UCLA, as an assistant men's golf coach. According to the UCLA website Goble was "responsible for the daily duties associated with the golf program. He assists in team qualifying and practices, recruiting, fundraising, the UCLA Golf Camp, team conditioning and monitoring players' academic progress."

Goble completed his undergraduate studies at UCLA and received his degree in History. Clearly basketball is another passion of Goble's because he has both played on, and coached, teams in the sport.

Goble, who played one season of basketball at Central Michigan University, lettered two seasons as a shooting guard at College of the Sequoias. At COS, he was team captain, averaged 11 points per game and led the Giants to the quarterfinals of the state tournament. At Redwood High in California, Goble lettered two seasons in basketball and earned all-area and all-league honors. In 1992-93 Goble coached the Exeter High boys' basketball team to a Division III league championship.

Goble also caddied for John Merrick in the past. In fact Goble was on Merrick's bag for his sole PGA Tour victory, which came at the 2013 Northern Trust Open in a playoff against Charlie Beljan.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson

A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan defense embracing 'no-star' mindset in 2022

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As the Michigan football team's defense lined up for practices this fall, it did so without the familiar voices it had grown accustomed to. Gone were the shouts from two-year captain Josh Ross, or eventual first-round safety Daxton Hill, breakout star David Ojabo or All-American, captain and Heisman Trophy runner-up Aidan Hutchinson.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
MLive.com

Lowell looks to benefit from lessons learned during rugged 2021 schedule

LOWELL – Nolan Jannega never struggled for motivation when the workouts got tough this summer. All the Lowell senior had to do was to reflect on the 2021 season that saw the Red Arrows lose six games, all to playoff teams, including four opponents that advanced to at least the district finals.
LOWELL, MI
UpNorthLive.com

TC St. Francis entering 2022 season with challenges every week

TRAVERSE CITY -- As we begin our countdown to the start of the 2022 high school football season there is no better place to start than Traverse City St. Francis. The Gladiators are one of the toughest teams to beat in the entire region but also in the entire state as they came up just short of back-to-back state finals appearances with a semifinal loss last November.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan men's hockey names interim replacement for fired head coach Mel Pearson

Michigan on Sunday announced that it will turn to a familiar face to lead its men’s hockey program on an interim basis following the sudden firing of head coach Mel Pearson. Brandon Naurato, who joined the Wolverines as an assistant prior to the 2021-22 season after serving in a player development role with the Detroit Red Wings, has been named the team’s interim head coach. A forward with the Maize and Blue from 2005-2009, Naurato was a member of the 2007-08 squad that advanced to the Frozen Four.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football defense 'screaming at each other, overly communicating'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Last year, Michigan’s defense improved greatly on the moribund 2020 campaign. And head coach Jim Harbaugh says he thinks this group can be even better. Before you chalk that up to hyperbole, some things are starting to make sense as the Wolverines round out the first week of fall camp. As Harbaugh shared he envisions this as a ‘no-star defense,’ a star — and leader — appears to be emerging in Mazi Smith. As Smith looks to effectively galvanize the defense into a cohesive unit, it appears, at least in the camp setting, that they’re becoming just that.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Caddie#Fedex Cup
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

99
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy